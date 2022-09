The Cherokee County School District’s School Nutrition department is searching for the best kid-friendly spinach recipes!. The fourth annual CCSD School Nutrition Parent Recipe Contest in celebration of National Farm to School Month offers parents the opportunity to earn a $100 Visa gift card sponsored by Credit Union of Georgia and see their recipe featured on school lunch menus. This year’s featured vegetable, which is selected annually by Georgia Organics, is spinach, and the contest theme is “Are you ‘Spinach to Win It?!’”

