Leanne Williamson is the winningest coach in University of South Dakota volleyball history
VERMILLION, S.D. — On Sunday afternoon, University of South Dakota volleyball coach Leanne Williamson found herself receiving some surprising news following a five-set win over Missouri. Huddled together on the west side of the Sanford Coyote Sports Center floor, associate head coach Michael Runde informed Williamson and the team...
600 Bibles donated to Heelan
SIOUX CITY -- Bishop Heelan High School was donated 600 Bibles from a donor in Omaha. This is a first for the school and the unidentified donor has no ties to the school, said Janet Flanagan, director of annual giving. The bibles arrived earlier this week, but an announcement and...
Plans set for Sioux City North High homecoming week
SIOUX CITY – Sioux City's North High School will celebrate its homecoming week, Sept. 6-10. Coronation will be held at 10:40 a.m. Sept. 9 in the North High School auditorium. In addition, the following spirit days and events are planned:. • Tuesday, Sept. 6: Twin Day;. • Wednesday, Sept....
Weekender Calendar
Buckcherry, 8 p.m., Sept. 2; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625. Paige Rose Band, 8 p.m., Sept. 3; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events. Dead Horses, 8 p.m., Sept. 6; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events. Corey Feldman, 8 p.m., Sept. 9; Hard Rock Casino, 111...
Sheldon finds its 'lost' time capsule
SHELDON, Iowa — Planners for Sheldon's Celebration Days have had quite a week. On Tuesday, a spate of stories (including several from national outlets) came out saying that a 50-year-old time capsule, meant to be unearthed and opened for a 150th town celebration on Friday, had been misplaced. Less...
Sioux City to see return of ArtSplash this weekend
SIOUX CITY -- An art show that was inaugurated 29 years ago has become a Labor Day Weekend tradition. Celebrating visual, performing and even the cinematic arts, ArtSplash is returning to the Sioux City Art Center's 225 Nebraska St. campus for the second year in a row. "Previously, ArtSplash had...
3 injured in crash near Royal, Iowa
ROYAL, Iowa -- A driver and two children were injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle collision near Royal. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred at 7:44 a.m., when a 16-year-old girl who was northbound on 160th Avenue in a Hyundai Elantra failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Clay County Road B-40.
WATCH NOW: Outdoor garden re-connects Macy students to the outdoors and environment
Omaha Nation Public School teacher Brenda Hunter Murphy talks about the school's outdoor garden Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Macy, Nebraska. Lessons in the garden are designed to bring students closer to nature and the environment and to teach about traditional food and medicinal plants.
3 lawyers apply to be judge in NW Iowa
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Three lawyers have applied for a new district associate judge seat in Northwest Iowa. Applicants are Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle, of Orange City; Rosanne Plante, of Hinton; and Jessica Noll, of Akron. The three will interview with the judicial nominating commission on Sept. 7 at...
WATCH NOW: New VIBE Academy space set for completion in November
Tim Paul, Sioux City Community Schools' director of operations and maintenance, talks about progress on the district's VIBE Academy during an interview Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. The new space for the online academy is being built out on the second floor of the district's downtown Educational Services Center building. The space is expected to be completed in November, with staff moving in during the Christmas break.
Motorcycle crash with semitrailer, on U.S. 75, results in serious injury
HINTON, Iowa — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Tuesday after colliding with a semitrailer on U.S. Highway 75 between Sioux City and Hinton. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, the collision occurred at 6:04 p.m., when a semitrailer was attempting to turn from the far lane at a gravel turnaround near Plymouth County Road C-80. The semi collided with a motorcycle that was traveling in the passing lane.
IDOT closes Gordon Drive sidewalk for repairs
SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Department of Transportation has closed the sidewalk on the Gordon Drive viaduct for repairs. A recent inspection determined repairs were needed to ensure the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists crossing the viaduct. An IDOT news release said the sidewalk will be repaired and reopened as...
Siouxland Soup Kitchen scuttles plans for new facility
SIOUX CITY — The Siouxland Soup Kitchen announced Monday that it is scrapping plans to build a new facility next to The Warming Shelter, after the construction bids the nonprofit received were unaffordable. "We are looking to see if we can renovate our current building to give us more...
J.D. Scholten, Jacob Bossman are running unopposed for Iowa House seats in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY — Former congressional candidate J.D. Scholten has a clear path to his first term in the Iowa Legislature. "It's official. I'll be the only candidate for Iowa House District 1 on the Nov. 8 ballot!!!" Scholten, a Sioux City Democrat, tweeted on Saturday. Iowa's filing deadline for...
Machine shop frame collapse in Larrabee
LARRABEE, Iowa -- The frame of a machine shop that was under construction in the Cherokee County community of Larrabee collapsed on Tuesday. Early information from the scene indicated that the building frame, at 110 Pine St., was nearly complete with only three rafters left to install, when the structure went down. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse.
New $69 million Woodbury County Jail site sees significant progress
SIOUX CITY — The new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center is starting to take shape a year after construction started. The new jail is expected to be complete in late August 2023, five months later than the original estimate. Woodbury County LEC Authority chairman Ron Wieck said Tuesday the delay is due to supply chain issues and periods of inclement weather.
WATCH NOW: Law Enforcement Center construction progress
An interview with Ron Wieck, the Chairman of Woodbury County Law Enforcement Authority as he describes the progress on the new Law Enforcement Center. We apologize for the background noise at the construction site.
2nd suspect charged in armed robbery at Select-Mart
SIOUX CITY -- Police have arrested a woman suspected of being the getaway driver in the gunpoint robbery of a woman outside a Sioux City convenience store. Shalee Parker, 25, of Sioux City, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail early Wednesday on charges of first-degree robbery, prohibited transfer of ownership of a pistol or revolver and felon in possession of a firearm. Her bond was set at $25,000.
MINI: What does the Baker Group do that Woodbury County can't do on its own?
First dollar to any Woodbury Co. taxpayer who can explain what The Baker Group does that the county can't do on their own. It seems like every time their rep gets up in front of the Board of Supervisors, he asks for more money. What's the deal? -- William F. Burrows, Sioux City.
