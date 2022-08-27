ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saturday afternoon murder in Central City

 4 days ago

New Orleans police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 46-year-old man.

"The offense occurred in the 2800 block South Johnson Street," Public Information Officer Garry Flot said. "At approximately 1:23 pm., officers responded to a call of a male shot."

He says when they got there, they found the victim shot multiple times on the sidewalk.

"Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim dead."

He says the investigation is ongoing.

