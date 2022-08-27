Read full article on original website
cohaitungchi.com
One Day in Orlando, Florida: Itinerary & Where to Go in 24 Hours
Almost every Florida trip itinerary starts with at least one day in Orlando. Located in central Florida, Orlando is the most popular tourist destination in the United States. Over 75 million visitors from the US and around the world roam around Orlando every year. You are reading: Things to do...
click orlando
Here’s a full list of concerts left in 2022 at Amway Center, Camping World Stadium
ORLANDO, Fla. – With COVID-19 cases decreasing worldwide and the return of live music, many concertgoers are making up for lost time. This year, Orlando venues have already seen their fair share of artists and bands, but more are ready to close out 2022 in the City Beautiful. [TRENDING:...
nomadlawyer.org
Orlando : 11 Top-Rated Tourist Attractions in Orlando, FL
The Center for the Performing Arts is one of the many entertainment choices in Orlando, Florida. The venue stages over 300 shows each year. It also offers interactive experiences that allow you to interact with the performers. Visitors can also attend dance masterclasses and PechaKucha nights. There are also several restaurants and shops located in the World Center, and you can enjoy the live entertainment for free.
fox35orlando.com
Florida Lottery: Winning $175,000 ticket sold in Orlando set to expire Saturday
ORLANDO, Fla. - Check your tickets! According to the Florida Lottery, someone purchased a winning lottery ticket worth $175,000 and have yet to claim it. Officials said the FANTASY 5 ticket was sold at a Publix grocery store located at 14185 Lake Nona Boulevard in Orlando. Those who purchased tickets...
orangeobserver.com
Venezia estate tops Dr. Phillips sales from Aug. 13 to 19
A home in Venezia topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from Aug. 13 to 19. The home at 7534 Pointe Venezia Drive, Orlando, sold Aug. 17, for $1.5 million. Built in 2012, it has five bedrooms, five baths and 4,354 square feet of living area. Days on market: 130.
fox35orlando.com
Avelo Airlines: Orlando airport's new nonstop flight to New York
ORLANDO, Fla. - Starting this fall, travelers will be able to take a nonstop flight from Orlando to New York's Southern Tier. Avelo Airlines will offer the nonstop service from the Orlando International Airport to the Greater Binghamton Airport beginning Nov. 16, the airline announced Wednesday in a news release.
click orlando
‘We don’t know what to do or where to turn:’ DeLand trailer park hikes rent 52%
DELAND, Fla. – Residents in a DeLand mobile home park are scrambling to figure out how to keep their homes with just a month until their rent goes up beyond many of their means. There’s over 40 mobile home and RV owners in the Lakeside Village, 55+ community, right...
WFTV
Photos: Bojangles returns to Central Florida
Bojangles Bojangles in Sanford is now open. The restaurant is located near the intersection of Interstate 4 and State Road 46. (WFTV.com News Staff)
orlandoweekly.com
Best Attraction That's Not a Theme Park
If you want to visit a local tourist attraction that exists on a human scale and truly reflects the unique characteristics of the Central Florida that it calls home, all signs point to Gatorland. Enter the gator maw out front and you'll find yourself in a home to all manner of exotic gators — including rare leucistic albino gators — and sundry other critters. This is a place where you're guaranteed to learn a little something in between the fun of the zip lines and close encounters. And you can't beat the iconic Gator Jumparoo Show.
edmidentity.com
EDC Orlando Reveals Final Lineup Additions for 2022
Insomniac announced even more artists who are set to play at Tinker Field during the upcoming edition of EDC Orlando this year. Each fall, thousands of dance music lovers descend upon Tinker Field to experience a weekend filled to the brim with epic beats, immersive production, and more at EDC Orlando. This year’s edition is set to take place on November 11-13 and has already begun to spark up some energy with the trailer and initial lineup that was jam-packed with talented artists. This includes legends in the scene such as Afrojack, Chris Lake, Giuseppe Ottaviani, Above & Beyond, Gareth Emery, Green Velvet, Zeds Dead, and Audien, along with rising stars ranging from John Summit to JEANIE.
twicetoldtale.org
Old Restaurants Bring a New Feel
Though Orlando is a relatively newer city, “The City Beautiful” quickly became a commercial hotspot in Florida and is now home to thousands of businesses. However, only a few small businesses have had the pleasure of catering to generations of Floridians and newcomers, as new “modern” businesses drove the old ones to closure. The withstanding establishments have had to adapt to new technology and the massive growth of Orlando. It is necessary to highlight and celebrate the authenticity and legacy that these businesses leave behind.
Inhabitat.com
New terminal at Orlando International Airport goes for green
Central Florida has huge tourist draws like Walt Disney World Resort, NASA’s Kennedy Space Center and many famous beaches. So the Orlando International Airport MCO — one of the world’s ten busiest airports by passenger volume — is debuting a new terminal to keep up with demand. It’s ginormous, full of natural light and has lots of sustainability features.
orlandoweekly.com
Everything (and we mean that) we saw when Peaches played Orlando's Plaza Live
Peaches and Kalifa rolled into Orlando's Plaza Live on a sleepy Monday night and really shook things up here in the City Beautiful. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of her seminal debut The Teaches of Peaches, Peaches performed the album in full with over-the-top theatrics and production that included a giant condom (that she walked over the crowd in). Sex ed. was in session definitely.
Secluded Hiking Spots in Orlando and Central Florida To Explore Together
The dreaded Florida summer is winding down and much-needed cooler weather is around the corner! Cooler weather for us means packing up our backpacks and hitting the trails for a picnic. Take a sneak peek at our go-to secluded spots... The post Secluded Hiking Spots in Orlando and Central Florida To Explore Together appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel to Florida often whether for work or simply pleasure, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
WESH
Orlando realtor explains rise in home sale cancellations
ORLANDO, Fla. — With the real estate market finally showing signs of cooling down, more buyers are backing out of contracts. Analysts believe some people are getting scared of higher interest rates. Real estate analysts seem to agree that the hot housing market is showing some signs of cooling...
fox35orlando.com
Circle K Fuel Day: How to save 40 cents per gallon at Circle K gas stations on Sept. 1 in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla - Better check the fuel tank because drivers will be able to save 40 cents per gallon on gas at Circle K locations across the country on Thursday, Sept. 1, including here in Central Florida. It's part of the convenience store's "Circle K Fuel Day" promotion. In a...
attractionsmagazine.com
Dead Coconut Club coming to Universal Orlando as part of Halloween Horror Nights
The Red Coconut Club at Universal Orlando’s CityWalk is a nightclub described as “vintage Vegas with a tropical twist.” But this Halloween season, the Universal Monsters are taking over, and it’s becoming the Dead Coconut Club as part of Halloween Horror Nights 31. The nightclub has...
attractionsmagazine.com
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s new Spooktacular gives kids all the treats with none of the tricks
Spooktacular kid-friendly Halloween fun is coming to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Festival Walkway, and features trick-or-treating, story time, a costume parade, and more. Busch Gardens and SeaWorld Orlando are well-known for their seasonal fright-fest, Howl-O-Scream, but this year young guests can enjoy not-too-spooky Halloween fun at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, designed with them in mind.
ComicBook
Former WWE Superstar Velveteen Dream Arrested Twice in Florida (Update)
Patrick Clark, better known to wrestling fans as Velveteen Dream, was arrested on Friday in Orange County, Florida. The arrest was due to an out-of-county arrest warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia. Clark was once seen as one of WWE's hottest prospects during his time on the NXT brand, but he was hit with a pair of sexual misconduct allegations in 2020 regarding minors. While WWE claimed it found no wrongdoing from its internal investigation, Dream was still off television while healing from injuries suffered in a car accident and was poorly received by fans upon his return.
