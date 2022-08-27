Insomniac announced even more artists who are set to play at Tinker Field during the upcoming edition of EDC Orlando this year. Each fall, thousands of dance music lovers descend upon Tinker Field to experience a weekend filled to the brim with epic beats, immersive production, and more at EDC Orlando. This year’s edition is set to take place on November 11-13 and has already begun to spark up some energy with the trailer and initial lineup that was jam-packed with talented artists. This includes legends in the scene such as Afrojack, Chris Lake, Giuseppe Ottaviani, Above & Beyond, Gareth Emery, Green Velvet, Zeds Dead, and Audien, along with rising stars ranging from John Summit to JEANIE.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO