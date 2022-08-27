Read full article on original website
Game day vendors debut new concessions, promise shorter wait times
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While the Red Raiders are days away from kicking off the 2022 campaign against Murray State, Red Raider fans can access new delicacies- and not have to wait as long. “We’ve beefed up our staffing this year, too. We’ve added more locations,” said Zaid Zia, general...
Lubbock couple completes ultramarathon; trekking 155 miles, strengthening marriage
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock couple is back in town after competing in an ultramarathon, trekking 155 miles while carrying all of their supplies on their back. Ken and Jana Stephenson completed RacingThePlanet: Lapland, a race through the northern region of Finland. Competitors traversed the Finnish countryside in stages....
South Plains Colleges’ first day of school at new Lubbock location
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains College has been working hard for nearly two years to get its newest downtown Lubbock campus location ready for students before today. The new downtown campus is located in the heart of Lubbock in the old Lubbock City Hall building. Supply shortages set construction back multiple times but the Dean of South Plains Downtown Lubbock campus says it has been worth the wait and the staff are excited to see students enter the campus that they worked so hard on.
Game Day and Holiday Weekend Forecast
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As Game Day and the Labor Day holiday weekend approach, rain chances will trend down while temperatures trend up. The rain chance, however, doesn’t disappear. Spotty, mostly light, rain showers will dot the area this morning. A few thundershowers are likely to rumble late this...
Check of rain totals, look ahead to more rain
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - updated 9:45 p.m. - Soaking rain has been widespread across the South Plains today. So far today 0.86″ of rain has fallen at the Lubbock airport. Here are some top totals from Midnight to 10 p.m. on the Texas Tech Mesonet:. Palo Duro Canyon 2.35″
1 killed, 3 seriously injured in crash at 114th and Indiana
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 114th & Indiana on Wednesday afternoon. One of those people has died from their injuries. The report of a crash between a car and a truck came in just before 5 p.m. Traffic is being diverted...
Wayland Baptist’s Welch Research Program creating physicians, scientists
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wayland Baptist is creating a new generation of scientists and physicians through its Welch summer research program. The program gives graduate-level instruction to undergrads preparing for the next step in their careers. The eight-week summer program gives graduate-level training to undergrads in the stem field. Seniors...
A new wave of protection on Lubbock’s streets
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new wave of protection is hitting the Hub City’s streets. 19 new officers completed their academy training. They received their badges and took their oath to protect and serve. Graduating officer Tobias Contreras says his days in the academy were something special. “Academy life...
LPD offers tips to protect your valuables, and your car on game day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With Texas Tech football is starting up this weekend, many tourists will be coming to Lubbock and may be leaving valuables in unattended cars for hours at a time. The Lubbock Police Department is urging citizens to take precautions when parking near Jones AT&T Stadium. Lieutenant...
Construction on 19th Street to impact game day traffic
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech University’s Red Raiders will play their first football game of the season on Saturday (Sept. 3) with kickoff at 7 p.m. Fans planning to attend the game should be aware of significant construction along 19th Street between University and Memphis Avenues. Due to lane closures, 19th Street will be down to one lane for west and east bound traffic. Fans should be prepared for delays and plan accordingly.
South Plains heavy rain potential continues
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will continue today across the South Plains and Low Rolling Plains. Pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall are, again, likely. Rain was, again, widespread yesterday. Some spots picked up around an additional inch of rainfall. You’ll find area rain totals at...
UPDATE: Cut gas line near 5500 1st Place, residents are able to return to their homes
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR has confirmed that the gas leak has been controlled and residents are now able to return to their homes. Lubbock Fire responded to a cut gas line around 3 p.m. in the 5500 block of 1st Place and began evacuating residents from their homes. Atmos...
Rain still possible in the coming days
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More showers and storms for the region this evening and the chances will continue through Wednesday. Heavy rainfall will remain a possibility for most of the South Plains. The greatest chance of rain will be in the central and southern South Plains. The northern communities and Panhandle will have a lower possibility of showers and storms over the week.
Two injured in stabbing near 4400 block of Avenue Q
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD is responding to a stabbing that took place in the 4400 block of Avenue Q that left two people injured. The incident occurred around 8:20 p.m. Lubbock police confirmed that the two victims sustained moderate injuries. LPD could not confirm that a search for...
Cleanup begins after severe storms roll through the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After Sunday night’s storm, many Lubbock residences and parks are seeing the aftermath Monday morning. High winds and heavy rain took down many trees and fences around the Lubbock area. Foreman for Lubbock Parks and Recreations David Campbell says, “A lot of trees a lot...
Six teens arrested after police chase from Floydada to Lubbock Co.
LUBBOCK CO., Texas (KCBD) - Six South Dakota teens have been arrested after leading police on a chase over three counties, according to the Floyd County Record. Floyd County Record reported the group was first spotted at the Floydada Allsup’s. The teens reportedly flashed a gun at someone and were reported to local police. The responding Floydada police officer tried pull over the teen’s black SUV. However, police stated the vehicle drove away, fleeing into Crosby County before heading west toward Lubbock.
Community Foundation of West Texas Awards Almost $35,000 in Teacher Grants!
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Community Foundation of West Texas is pleased to announce the awarding of Mini-Grants for Teachers totaling $34,707.61 to (34) South Plains Area elementary and secondary school teachers for the implementation of innovative classroom projects during the 2022 – 2023 school year. These projects will provide exceptional educational opportunities for more than 5,500 students. Mini-Grants for Teachers is a program that recognizes the commitment of great teachers and awards grants of up to $1,500 for classroom projects that will enrich their curriculum.
Lubbock community still looking for answers after another drive-by shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are asking for the public’s help investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman dead. Just after 1:00 a.m. on August 15, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2700 block of East Colgate. Police found 69-year-old Margie Johnson with serious injuries. She was taken to UMC where she died on Aug. 28.
Flash Flood warning continues with more rain expected
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock set a record for rainfall on Wednesday, receiving 2.22 inches, beating the previous record of 1.02 inches set in 1942. That brings us to 5.92 inches for the month. Flash Flood Warnings continue across the South Plains into Wednesday night. Borden, TX. Dawson, TX. The...
Buddy Holly Center to celebrate 86th birthday of Buddy Holly
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Buddy Holly Center is gearing up to celebrate the 86th Birthday of music legend and Lubbock native, Buddy Holly. The event will be hosted on Sept 7, starting at 10 a.m. when the Center opens. The public is invited to the birthday celebration at the...
