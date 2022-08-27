Read full article on original website
FATAL HIT AND RUN CRASH ON INTERSTATE 5 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR (August 31, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at approximately 12:42 PM, OSP Troopers responded to a report of a deceased individual located on southbound Interstate 5 near milepost 253. The preliminary investigation revealed a pedestrian, identified as Cassandra...
Oregon State Police searching for alleged fatal hit-run suspect
Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian on I-5 Southbound.
Moments leading to fatal Scio plane crash described in official report
SCIO, Ore. -- A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board has shed light on a plane crash that occurred on August 21 near Scio. The crash killed the pilot and left a passenger with injuries that later proved fatal. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. on Sunday,...
Motorcycle Fatal, Lane Co., Aug. 29
On August 24th just after 7:30pm, deputies from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a single vehicle traffic crash on High Prairie Rd. near Dead Mountain Rd. outside of Oakridge. A female motorcyclist crashed and suffered severe injuries. Medics responded and began performing life-saving measures, however she did not survive. Investigation of the scene revealed that the 2004 Honda Shadow motorcycle was traveling westbound on High Prairie Rd. when the driver lost control, skidded and then crashed onto the roadway. The driver was identified as 42 year old Melissa Marie Shambley of Oakridge. Shambley had been wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Critical Injury Accident Hwy. 22E, Marion Co., Aug. 30
On Sunday, August 28, 2022 at approximately 3:22 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Hwy 22E near milepost 43. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound white Chevrolet Equinox, operated by Maureen Connealy (63) of Salem, crossed the center line and hit an eastbound brown Freightliner, operated by Jason Gress (43) of Vancouver, Washington. The Freightliner jackknifed into the westbound lane and collided with a gray Honda Odyssey van, operated by Raymond Frankel (79) of Salem. The Freightliner is owned by UPS and was hauling double trailers. Connealy was transported via Life Flight to an area hospital with critical injuries. Frankel was transported via Life Flight with serious injuries while his passenger, Elizabeth Frankel (76) of Salem, was transported via ambulance with minor injuries. Gress was uninjured. Hwy 22E was closed for 7 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared. OSP was assisted by Gates Fire Department, Detroit Fire Department, Lyons Fire and Medics, Life Flight, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
In fatal bike crash, waiting for the cause
One week after an Albany bicyclist died in a collision with a motor vehicle on a widened section of Riverside Drive, Linn County sheriff’s detectives are still trying to determine exactly how it happened. The crash killed Kelli Kennedy, 52. Her family published her obituary in the Aug. 30...
MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE WRECK
A Portland man was hospitalized after a motorcycle wreck on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said a 39-year old had borrowed a friend’s motorcycle then crashed it in the 7800 block of Hayhurst Road in the Yoncalla area. The man’s right leg appeared to be broken. He was transported by ambulance to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield. He was listed in serious condition at last check, according to a hospital spokesperson. The motorcycle appeared to be totaled and was released to its owner.
Man dead following crash on Highway 42 near Tenmile
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon State Police Troopers said just before 1 p.m. Friday, they responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 42 near milepost 64 near Tenmile. Troopers said Bruce Tims, 56, of Dillard was driving westbound in a brown Chevrolet truck when he went into the ditch, through a fence, left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
NTSB issues preliminary report on double-fatal Linn County plane crash
Federal transportation officials have issued a preliminary report into a plane crash that killed two people in Linn County last week. The single-engine, amateur-built plane came down just after 2 p.m. on August 21 near Scio. The pilot of the plane, 78-year-old Dennis Jackson of Independence, Oregon, was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife, Amy Jackson, died later in the hospital. Officials did not list an age for Amy Jackson.
2 airlifted, another hospitalized after Hwy 22E crash
Two drivers were airlifted and a passenger was taken by ambulance to hospitals following a crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 22E in Marion County, authorities said.
Driver dies in crash on Highway 99E in Lane County
A driver died early Saturday morning in a crash along Highway 99E just north of Junction City, Oregon State Police said. The crash happened at about 1:15 a.m. Saturday near milepost 32., which is near the highway’s intersection with Highway 99W. Initial reports state Randal Hahn Jr., 41, of...
One man dead after car crashes into tree along Highway 126 near Walton
HIGHWAY 126, Ore. -- One man is dead after a crash along Highway 126 near Walton, police said. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m., about four miles west of Walton at milepost 29, according to police. Police identified the man who died as Chad Colborn, 39, of Florence. They...
Attempt to Elude/Stolen Vehicle, Douglas Co., Aug. 29
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – An Oakland man has been arrested after stealing a vehicle and leading deputies on a vehicle pursuit. On Friday, August 26, 2022, at approximately 6:30 am, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of a vehicle that had just been stolen from the S-Mart (8843 Old Highway 99N in Wilbur) while the owner was inside of the store. The vehicle, a 2007 Toyota Scion, was observed leaving westbound on Oak Hill Road. Law enforcement officers began combing the area in an attempt to locate the stolen vehicle. At approximately 7:22 am, a deputy spotted the vehicle traveling on Highway 38 near milepost 5 and initiated a traffic stop. The driver failed to pull over and accelerated in an attempt to elude. Another deputy was able to successfully deploy spike strips on the fleeing vehicle, causing at least one of the tires to deflate. The driver continued northbound onto Highway 101, still attempting to elude law enforcement for a short distance before crashing the vehicle. Deputies extinguished a small fire, but the driver, 22-year-old Isiah T. Arrant of Oakland, was trapped inside the vehicle. EMS and fire personnel were dispatched to the scene to extricate Arrant from the vehicle. He was transported to Lower Umpqua Hospital where he was assessed for injuries, which were determined to be minor. Arrant was taken into custody and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on the following charges: Attempt to Elude Police – Vehicle; Reckless Driving; Reckless Endangering; Resisting Arrest; Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle; Possession of a Stolen Vehicle; Probation Violation.
2 Dead, 1 Wounded In Salem Shootings
SALEM, Ore. — Three shootings between Friday night and Sunday night took the life of two people and injured another in what police call an “unusual” weekend of violence. A man was shot when police say he forced his way into the residence of a former domestic partner and was shot by a resident of the home on Lone Oak Road SE about 11:00pm on Friday. He died on the way to a hospital.
