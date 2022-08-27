Was there any doubt? All-American running back Sean Tucker wraps up our list with four days until the season opener, and for reasons that laude his statistical success and beyond. The Maryland native shocked the world last year by rushing for other worldly numbers. During the 2021 season, RB1 ran for over 100 yards in nine of Syracuse’s 12 games. That was quite the stark difference after he eclipsed the century mark only three out of the nine games in 2020. But the stats only improved from there.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO