Syracuse’s Passing Game Will Determine 2022 Success
As seen in the countdown of the top ten most important players to Syracuse football in 2022, the offense was highlighted significantly. But, when it comes to a unit, or overall gameplan, how SU fares on passing downs and situations will determine how many games this team wins and how far they go in 2022.
Syracuse Football’s Most Important Players: #1 Sean Tucker
Was there any doubt? All-American running back Sean Tucker wraps up our list with four days until the season opener, and for reasons that laude his statistical success and beyond. The Maryland native shocked the world last year by rushing for other worldly numbers. During the 2021 season, RB1 ran for over 100 yards in nine of Syracuse’s 12 games. That was quite the stark difference after he eclipsed the century mark only three out of the nine games in 2020. But the stats only improved from there.
