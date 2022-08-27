Wilma Lohn, age 85 of Lakefield, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the Colonial Manor Nursing Home in Lakefield. A Celebration of Life service will be at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Osterberg Funeral Home in Lakefield, with Pastor Kathy Brandt officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

LAKEFIELD, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO