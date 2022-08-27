Read full article on original website
Related
Lakefield Standard
Wilma Lohn, 85
Wilma Lohn, age 85 of Lakefield, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the Colonial Manor Nursing Home in Lakefield. A Celebration of Life service will be at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Osterberg Funeral Home in Lakefield, with Pastor Kathy Brandt officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Lakefield Standard
Clarence Madsen, 86
A Mass of Christian Burial for Clarence Madsen, age 86, of Okabena, will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, September 3rd, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lakefield, MN with Father Dale Launderville officiating. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Lakefield, MN with full military honors provided by the Sievert-Peterson American Legion Post #608 of Okabena.
Lakefield Standard
Jackson County Central – School Board Meeting Minutes – July 25
The regular meeting of the School Board of Jackson County Central Public Schools was held on Monday, July 25, 2022, in the JCC High School Auditorium Conference Room and live via Facebook at 5:30 p.m. Chair Moore called the meeting to order at 5:27p.m. Pledge of Allegiance. Members present: Rhonda...
Lakefield Standard
Sheriff’s report 9-1-22
A deputy conducted a traffic stop in Jackson on Highway 71. As a result, the driver was issued a citation for speed — 62 miles per hour in a 450-mph zone. Deputies assisted the Alpha First Responders and Jackson Ambulance with a medical call. A deputy responded to a...
Comments / 0