ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Fans Fiercely Defend Lizzo After Aries Spears Comments

By Sharde Gillam
Magic 95.5
Magic 95.5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LOoPQ_0hY87iy500

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty


One thing about Lizzo’s fans, they do not play about her and recently proved their loyalty even more to the starlet when they jumped in to defend the beauty against harsh remarks from comedian Aries Spears.

Earlier this week, the comedian took some very personal and disrespectful shots at Lizzo related to her weight and appearance but Twitter wasn’t having it and rushed to defend the “Truth Hurts” singer en masse. It all started when clips of Spears’ interview with “The Art of Dialogue” surfaced online where the comedian was seen mocking Lizzo’s appearance and weight. He went on to say that the praise that she receives is “a**-backwards” while adding that “if people really cared, they’d send a different message to these same stars (like Lizzo) … one that’s a bit more health-conscious and honest.”

After the mean clips surfaced online, Twitter rushed to Lizzo’s defense, using the platform to express their disappointment and discontent with Aries Spears’ comments, especially since they were made by a Black man and related to a Black woman.

“I’m really blown away that Aries Spears had the big mouthed audacity to attack Lizzo for being fat. He’s a fat Black man encouraging us to weaponize fatphobia against Lizzo, the math just ain’t mathing,” one Twitter user wrote on the platform.

While another Tweeted, “The vileness that Lizzo is subjected to just for existing. It breaks my heart”

Lizzo hasn’t commented on the matter as of right now but based on the support she’s receiving online, it looks like she doesn’t have to because her fans are reading the comedian for filth!

The bottom line is, Lizzo is a beautiful Black woman that deserves respect, period, and her body confidence is something that we all love to see!

DON’T MISS…

12 Times Lizzo Showed Up Fashionable And Unapologetic

Sports Illustrated x Forever 21 Collaborate On Size-Inclusive Swimsuit Collection

Indya Moore Collaborates With Tommy Hilfiger On A Gender Fluid, Size-Inclusive Capsule Collection

Liberté Founder Amber Tolliver Reshaped The Bra Manufacturing Industry By Creating A Size-Inclusive Lingerie Brand

Comments / 0

Related
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Greta Gerwig Mixes Comfort and Style In Pajama-Inspired Outfit and Crystalized Mules at the 79th Venice International Film Festival

Great Gerwig got cozy while making her way to the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy today. The second day of the eleven-day event saw the “Lady Bird” director wearing a pajama-inspired ensemble and eye-catching footwear alongside fellow director Noah Baumbach. Baumbach is also the director of “White Noise,” a film that Gerwig stars in that was shown during the film festival. Gerwig’s outfit consisted of a matching silky set in bluish black, both the top and bottoms lined with white trim. The oversized nightwear was paired with a diamond ring and earrings, further accessorized with black and orange tinted...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
Person
Lizzo
Person
Aries Spears
UPI News

Twitter to roll out, test 'Edit Tweet' feature this month for certain users

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Social platform Twitter has finally given in, at least a little, to one of the most frequent requests it gets from users -- the ability to edit tweets. Twitter said on Thursday that it will begin testing an "Edit Tweet" option for subscribers of its premium Blue service later this month. The company says it's already been testing the feature internally.
INTERNET
Magic 95.5

Magic 95.5

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
663K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Best R&B

 https://mycolumbusmagic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy