KAKE TV
More than 100,000 Wichita drivers will have long detours every week for 14 months when Amidon Bridge closes
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A complete rebuild of one of the busiest bridges in Wichita will leave more than 100,000 people every single week with big detours. It's been getting people across the Arkansas river in west Wichita for decades. "I live so close without that bridge? How are you...
KAKE TV
'A little bit longer than we'd like': Andover YMCA on track for 2024 reopening
ANDOVER, Kan. (KAKE) - The President & CEO of the Greater Wichita YMCA said Wednesday that the non-profit is on track to fully reopen its Andover campus by 2024. KAKE News followed the EF3 tornado that tore through part of the building April 29. The same tornado, according to law enforcement and Andover authorities damaged or destroyed hundreds of structures.
Expect alternate routes near Derby after Labor Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After Labor Day weekend, plan to take an alternate route if you will be going over the 63rd St S. bridge over the Arkansas River near Derby. Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 6, construction on the bridge will reduce traffic down to one lane. The Sedgwick County Government says a temporary traffic […]
KWCH.com
Power outage impacts nearly 2,000 customers in Valley Center area
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Power was restored at around 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Evergy said a cause for the outage was not identified. A power outage in Valley Center was reported just before 8 a.m. Wednesday. A spokesperson for Evergy says about 1,900 customers in the area are without...
Trash piling up at vacant lot causing concern
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Trash piling up near a south Wichita dollar store are causing problems for those in the area. For Randy Nunley, who lives in the area, it has gotten so bad he is asking the City to get involved. He says he has recently had to put out a fire behind his […]
KWCH.com
A few chances for rain mixed in
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rain chances continue to be hard to find this week, but there are a few possibilities in the days ahead. The next round will impact northwest Kansas Wednesday evening and into the overnight. While severe weather chances are low, some storms will produce gusty winds and small hail. They will track to the southeast and begin weakening in the overnight.
Former Wichita car dealership in trouble again, fined another $36k
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County district attorney says a judge has ordered a Wichita used car dealership to pay more fines after it was already fined earlier this year. In April, a judge ordered Family First Auto LLC to pay $143,379.50 for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA). The dealership at Broadway […]
Wichita and Haysville trash service customers say trash not picked up in weeks
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Several customers with Best Value Services, LLC, say they’ve gone weeks without their trash being picked up. KSN News spoke with several Best Value Service customers who say, at first, they wanted to give the company the benefit of the doubt due to the pandemic. However, with inconsistent service and consistent […]
Wichita driver clocked going over twice the speed limit
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department said some local drivers were going twice the speed limit on area highways in August. The WPD posted pictures of some of the high speeds shown on traffic officers’ radar devices. It says the drivers who were clocked at these high speeds were on Kellogg and on […]
msn.com
See the 10 Wichita KS-area restaurants & food sellers that failed recent inspections
Aug. 29—Ten Wichita-area businesses were deemed out of compliance during Kansas Department of Agriculture food and lodging safety inspections conducted Aug. 14-20, reports show. Among problems inspectors found: old ground beef, bugs flying around and landing on food and equipment at a pizza joint and an ice cream store,...
Who makes the most? See the top 5 earners in each Wichita, KS, city department
You can use The Eagle’s searchable public salary database to find the overall compensation, hourly rate and other earnings-related facts for any city of Wichita employee who received pay in 2021.
classiccountry1070.com
Dozens of drivers ticketed at Kellogg & Rock
Wichita police focused on traffic enforcement at Kellogg and Rock Tuesday morning, resulting in dozens of drivers being ticketed. According to WPD statistics, this intersection has the highest rate of crashes compared to other parts of the city. Tuesday’s enforcement saw 44 drivers cited for running red lights. There were also five tickets written for disobeying traffic lights, five for license violations, two tickets for no insurance, and one for texting while driving.
adastraradio.com
Multiple Fire Units Called to Work Brush Fire at McPherson Solid Waste Facility
MCPHERSON, Kan. – A large fire that began Tuesday afternoon in the brush pile area at the McPherson Area Solid Waste Facility’s transfer station east of McPherson may be burning for quite some time. Multiple fire units were called Tuesday afternoon to the transfer station, located northwest of...
Part of Butler County issued boil water advisory
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A portion of the Butler County Rural Water District 6 public water district has been issued a boil water advisory by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). The KDHE recommends that customers observe the following precautions until further notice: If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water […]
Burglars break into Wichita business and stay awhile
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone broke into a business in south Wichita twice in the same week. During one of the visits, the burglars stayed inside for about 24 hours. The business is in the 4700 block of South Palisade. The Wichita Police Department said the first break-in was on Sunday, Aug. 21, around 7:30 […]
rvbusiness.com
RV Retailer Acquires Harper Camperland Stores in Kansas
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – RV Retailer LLC today (Aug. 29) announced the acquisition of Harper Camperland with two locations in Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas. Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, “We are excited to enter Kansas with Harper Camperland growing our store count to 106 across the nation. Kansas is one of the top 10 fastest growing RV states in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. Harper Camperland has served the Kansas markets since 1983 as one of the largest dealers in the state.”
KAKE TV
Wichita police catch 44 drivers running red lights at one intersection in one morning
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say that in one morning at one intersection on the east side, officers issued 57 citations, most of them for running red lights. The department's traffic section and Patrol East Community Policing unit conducted an enforcement at Kellogg and Rock Road on Monday morning. A post on WPD's Facebook page says it's one of the high accident intersections in the city.
KAKE TV
Problem home razed after years of complaints
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It took years of fighting, complaining and worrying, but people in one Riverside neighborhood feel safe again. A home in the neighborhood that residents say brought danger, drugs, crime and even death has finally been razed, the sound of which people living at 13th and Mclean have been waiting thirty years to hear.
adastraradio.com
Kansas Living: Scott Mueller and His Dad Helping to Revitalize Downtown Kingman
KINGMAN (Kansas Living Magazine) – Kingman is the home of the Eagles and a population of around 3,000 people; but its downtown area is coming back to life, thanks to the work of Scott Mueller and his dad, who goes by Chalk. Mueller, who grew up in Kingman, calls...
KAKE TV
Wyandotte tribe says no sports betting at CrossWinds Casino
Just north of Wichita in Park city is the CrossWinds casino. It's run by the Wyandotte nation, has been open for about a year and half now. While business has been good, the tribe wants to expand operations. Chief Billy Friend says “we're limited to class two, currently. Class three would open up card games, roulette, craps tables, and sports betting, I mean, that falls under what we call class three gaming.”
