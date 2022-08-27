ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KAKE TV

'A little bit longer than we'd like': Andover YMCA on track for 2024 reopening

ANDOVER, Kan. (KAKE) - The President & CEO of the Greater Wichita YMCA said Wednesday that the non-profit is on track to fully reopen its Andover campus by 2024. KAKE News followed the EF3 tornado that tore through part of the building April 29. The same tornado, according to law enforcement and Andover authorities damaged or destroyed hundreds of structures.
KSN News

Expect alternate routes near Derby after Labor Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After Labor Day weekend, plan to take an alternate route if you will be going over the 63rd St S. bridge over the Arkansas River near Derby. Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 6, construction on the bridge will reduce traffic down to one lane. The Sedgwick County Government says a temporary traffic […]
KWCH.com

Power outage impacts nearly 2,000 customers in Valley Center area

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Power was restored at around 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Evergy said a cause for the outage was not identified. A power outage in Valley Center was reported just before 8 a.m. Wednesday. A spokesperson for Evergy says about 1,900 customers in the area are without...
KSN News

Trash piling up at vacant lot causing concern

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Trash piling up near a south Wichita dollar store are causing problems for those in the area. For Randy Nunley, who lives in the area, it has gotten so bad he is asking the City to get involved. He says he has recently had to put out a fire behind his […]
KWCH.com

A few chances for rain mixed in

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rain chances continue to be hard to find this week, but there are a few possibilities in the days ahead. The next round will impact northwest Kansas Wednesday evening and into the overnight. While severe weather chances are low, some storms will produce gusty winds and small hail. They will track to the southeast and begin weakening in the overnight.
KSN News

Former Wichita car dealership in trouble again, fined another $36k

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County district attorney says a judge has ordered a Wichita used car dealership to pay more fines after it was already fined earlier this year. In April, a judge ordered Family First Auto LLC to pay $143,379.50 for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA). The dealership at Broadway […]
KSN News

Wichita driver clocked going over twice the speed limit

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department said some local drivers were going twice the speed limit on area highways in August. The WPD posted pictures of some of the high speeds shown on traffic officers’ radar devices. It says the drivers who were clocked at these high speeds were on Kellogg and on […]
classiccountry1070.com

Dozens of drivers ticketed at Kellogg & Rock

Wichita police focused on traffic enforcement at Kellogg and Rock Tuesday morning, resulting in dozens of drivers being ticketed. According to WPD statistics, this intersection has the highest rate of crashes compared to other parts of the city. Tuesday’s enforcement saw 44 drivers cited for running red lights. There were also five tickets written for disobeying traffic lights, five for license violations, two tickets for no insurance, and one for texting while driving.
KSN News

Part of Butler County issued boil water advisory

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A portion of the Butler County Rural Water District 6 public water district has been issued a boil water advisory by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). The KDHE recommends that customers observe the following precautions until further notice: If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water […]
KSN News

Burglars break into Wichita business and stay awhile

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone broke into a business in south Wichita twice in the same week. During one of the visits, the burglars stayed inside for about 24 hours. The business is in the 4700 block of South Palisade. The Wichita Police Department said the first break-in was on Sunday, Aug. 21, around 7:30 […]
rvbusiness.com

RV Retailer Acquires Harper Camperland Stores in Kansas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – RV Retailer LLC today (Aug. 29) announced the acquisition of Harper Camperland with two locations in Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas. Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, “We are excited to enter Kansas with Harper Camperland growing our store count to 106 across the nation. Kansas is one of the top 10 fastest growing RV states in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. Harper Camperland has served the Kansas markets since 1983 as one of the largest dealers in the state.”
KAKE TV

Wichita police catch 44 drivers running red lights at one intersection in one morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say that in one morning at one intersection on the east side, officers issued 57 citations, most of them for running red lights. The department's traffic section and Patrol East Community Policing unit conducted an enforcement at Kellogg and Rock Road on Monday morning. A post on WPD's Facebook page says it's one of the high accident intersections in the city.
KAKE TV

Problem home razed after years of complaints

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It took years of fighting, complaining and worrying, but people in one Riverside neighborhood feel safe again. A home in the neighborhood that residents say brought danger, drugs, crime and even death has finally been razed, the sound of which people living at 13th and Mclean have been waiting thirty years to hear.
KAKE TV

Wyandotte tribe says no sports betting at CrossWinds Casino

Just north of Wichita in Park city is the CrossWinds casino. It's run by the Wyandotte nation, has been open for about a year and half now. While business has been good, the tribe wants to expand operations. Chief Billy Friend says “we're limited to class two, currently. Class three would open up card games, roulette, craps tables, and sports betting, I mean, that falls under what we call class three gaming.”
