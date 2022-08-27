Read full article on original website
‘It needs to stop’: Vigil held for victim of Thompson Street shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – As loved ones mourned the death of 26-year-old Michael Judkins, they asked for peace and no more violence in the Newhallville neighborhood. A vigil was held Wednesday night on Thompson Street. Friends, family, and community members showed up to support Judkins’ family and to honor his memory. Nicknamed Mango, Judkins was […]
Springfield man charged with home invasion
A Springfield man wanted for an armed home invasion was arrested Tuesday night.
MURDER-SUICIDE: Two Dead In Woodbridge
Two people died in a murder-suicide in Woodbridge Wednesday, Aug. 31, authorities said. The call initially came in as an unresponsive female on a front lawn, but responding officers found two people dead on Soren Street around 4:40 p.m., Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said. "At this stage of the...
newcanaanite.com
New Canaan Woman, 45, Charged with Risk of Injury to a Child
Police on Wednesday evening arrested a 45-year-old Cecil Place woman and charged her with risk of injury to a child. At about 3:15 p.m. on Aug. 23, the woman contacted police to report that her 8-year-old child was home alone and had cut their head and was bleeding, officials said. The woman indicated to police that the child had sustained the cut and then contacted her mother via telephone to tell her about the injury, according to a police report. After contacting the woman, the child went to a neighbor’s house for help, the report said.
Register Citizen
Ex-Norwalk official accused of murder to be released from custody
STAMFORD — Former Norwalk official Ellen Wink, who was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of her tenant earlier this year, is expected to post bond after a judge modified the terms of her release on Wednesday. Despite objections from state prosecutors, Judge Gary White will allow Wink...
Eyewitness News
Vigil held for New Haven man killed on Monday
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. School Resource Officer creates before school program as an alternative for disciplined students. At 5:30am, every weekday, some Ansonia high students are already at school, getting a good workout in, courtesy the SRO, Officer Michael Barry. $60 million...
Register Citizen
Police: Bridgeport man led cops on a second chase, had ghost gun
BRIDGEPORT — A local man, awaiting trial for allegedly leading police on a chase with drugs and guns in his car, was arrested again Monday afternoon after police said he led them in a new chase before crashing his car into one that had a young child inside. Following...
NBC Connecticut
CT Communities Mourning After Two Domestic Related Murder-Suicides
Dozens gathered in East Granby Monday night to mourn the deaths of a local couple. Connecticut State Police said 48-year-old Doreen Jacius, a library director in East Granby was shot and killed on Sunday. Her husband, 49-year-old Thomas Jacius, an Avon police sergeant, was also found dead at their home in East Granby.
Vigil held for New Haven gunshot victim
Vigil held for New Haven gunshot victim Michael Judkins, known as “Mango,” who was shot and killed while sitting in a car on Thompson Street
Register Citizen
Westport police: Bronx man charged with stealing $35,000 in merchandise from Ulta Beauty store
WESTPORT — Police arrested a Bronx, N.Y., man in connection with seven thefts of items, worth a total of $35,000, from a local Ulta Beauty store last year. Frank Greene was charged with second-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny, Westport police said in statement Wednesday. The 23-year-old is also facing six counts each of third-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny. Greene was held on $500,000 bond.
Police search for 13-year-old girl missing from New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police have issued a silver alert for a missing 13-year-old girl, Sence Thomas, from New Haven. Police have described Sence as a 13-year-old black girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs about 130 lbs. Sence was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 30, […]
NY man accused of taking baby, mom in Ansonia arraigned, could face more charges
A New York man accused of abducting his infant daughter and her mother in Ansonia was arraigned in Derby Superior Court Monday where his bond was set at $50,000.
Ansonia PD: Woman, 6-month-old girl found safe following abduction
The Ansonia Police Department says a 22-year-old woman and a 6-month-old girl have been found safe after being abducted by the girls' father Saturday.
North Haven police arrest residential burglar
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven police made an arrest in a residential burglary case from May on Monday. Officers announced via Facebook that they arrested 37-year-old Xuanting Yan, from Hamden, for a residential burglary that took place in May 2022. Yan was charged with second-degree burglary, fifth-degree larceny, payment card theft, and the […]
Car crashes into Waterbury 7-Eleven, injuring customer
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car went through a convenience store in Waterbury Wednesday morning, injuring a customer. Police said a 35-year-old woman from Waterbury was in a parking space in front of the 7-Eleven on Cooke Street just after 7 a.m. when she accidentally hit the gas pedal and went through the glass and […]
14-Year-Old Accused Of Igniting Car Fire In Stamford
A 14-year-old boy has been apprehended for starting a car fire in Fairfield County with stolen fireworks. The fire took place in Stamford on Sunday, June 5, in the parking lot of 587 Elm St. According to Sgt. Sean Scanlan, of the Stamford Police, firefighters responded to the scene and...
themonroesun.com
Thefts from vehicles in Meriden, Dayville lead to check cashing fraud in Monroe
MONROE, CT — The manager of the People’s United Bank at 401 Monroe Turnpike filed a fraud complaint Monday, after a teller cashed a $3,190 check for someone with a driver’s license not associated with the account. Earlier in the day, a woman with dark hair and...
Police: Motorcyclist hospitalized following Bridgeport crash
Bridgeport police responded to the scene of a serious accident involving a motorcycle Tuesday.
Police identify man who drowned in East Mountain Reservoir
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man drowned in East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury on Monday. Police said Jamie Ward, 41, was located and removed from the reservoir by the dive team around 5:15 p.m. Ward and an adult woman were swimming in the reservoir when investigators said he went below the water and did […]
Register Citizen
Two Middletown residents indicted in robberies of People’s United Bank in Stop & Shop stores
A federal grand jury has indicted two Middletown residents who authorities say carried out some of the half-dozen robberies of People’s United Bank branches at Stop & Shop stores this summer. Gino Rizzo, 28, and Jalania Pantano, 27, were arrested Tuesday on bank robbery charges, the U.S. attorney’s office...
