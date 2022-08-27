Michigan GOP Holds Endorsement Convention

The top of the ticket is officially set as the state’s republicans solidify their nominees.

The party held an endorsement convention in the spring to name the candidates they would back but Saturday’s convention made them official.

One position that was not set was Lieutenant Governor.

Gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon chose former state representative Shane Hernandez.

Despite a push for a challenge to the seat, delegates overwhelmingly chose Hernandez.

The convention ran several hours longer than planned due to disagreements on delegates in two downstate counties.

The Democrats held their convention last weekend.

The general election is November 8.