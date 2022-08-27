ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9&10 News

Michigan GOP Holds Endorsement Convention

By Eric Lloyd
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gMhtJ_0hY84mOM00

The top of the ticket is officially set as the state’s republicans solidify their nominees.

The party held an endorsement convention in the spring to name the candidates they would back but Saturday’s convention made them official.

One position that was not set was Lieutenant Governor.

Gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon chose former state representative Shane Hernandez.

Despite a push for a challenge to the seat, delegates overwhelmingly chose Hernandez.

The convention ran several hours longer than planned due to disagreements on delegates in two downstate counties.

The Democrats held their convention last weekend.

The general election is November 8.

Comments / 8

Related
9&10 News

Michigan Measure to Expand Voting Access Blocked from Ballot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan elections board decided Wednesday that a proposed constitutional amendment that would expand voting access didn’t qualify for the November ballot, leading the measure’s supporters to vow to appeal the decision to the state Supreme Court. The proposed amendment to the state...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Republicans#Democrats#Politics
9&10 News

Senator Gary Peters Embarks on Motorcycle Across Michigan Tour

Senator Gary Peters stopped in Traverse City on Monday as part of his annual Motorcycle Across Michigan tour. Senator Peters and FEMA highlighted the Storm Revolving Loan Fund that was secured in the bi-partisan infrastructure law. Senator Peters had authored the act, passed it into law, and secured funding for it.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Lawsuit alleging 26K dead on Michigan voter rolls will go on

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated that the Secretary of State did not regularly purge dead voters from Qualified Voter List. It does. Prior to the audit, it did not regularly reconcile the voter list from the Driver's License File. A federal lawsuit alleging that Michigan Secretary of...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

School Districts Across the State Face Staffing Shortages

With a new school year starting for some students and others preparing for the first day of classes next week, school districts are still struggling with staffing shortages. “I would say that the candidate pools are definitely smaller than what they used to be,” said Benzie Schools Superintendent, Aimee Erfourth.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

State Wins Appeal, Safety Case Reopened in Amish Farm Death

A mid-Michigan organic dairy farm is fighting state safety regulators, five years after a 19-year-old family member was fatally electrocuted while removing a metal pole from a grain bin. The dispute involves the state’s scrutiny of small farms, the traditions of an Amish family and whether Alvin Yoder should be...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Michigan Lifting Some Fuel Rules After Indiana Refinery Fire

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order Saturday lifting some rules on fuel supply transportation in response to an Indiana oil refinery fire that could affect supply and prices in some Midwestern states. Whitmer’s order lifts caps and limits on the hours that motor...
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States

There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy