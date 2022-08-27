ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

SWIMS 3.0 is Live!

Commit Swimming offers a simple, powerful swim team management product designed to replace TeamUnify or Active Swim Manager for your club. Courtesy of Commit Swimming, SwimSwam’s exclusive team management software partner. SWIMS 3.0 + Commit Swimming. Commit Swimming, known for its workout management software, now also offers a simple,...
Swimming’s best workout management software

Commit Swimming has been the industry leading performance management suite for coaches since 2015. We understand swimming... Commit Swimming has been the industry leading performance management suite for coaches since 2015. We understand swimming and strive to help swim coaches manage their team’s training and performance on a daily basis.
Less Is More: Genetic Testing for Faster Swimming

James Fike series, LESS IS MORE: At the best of times, swimming can feel like a “riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma.” Current photo via Fike Swim. courtesy of James Fike, Founder and CEO of Fike Swim. At the best of times, swimming can feel like...
2021 World Champion Emily Escobedo Retires from Swimming

U.S. swimmer Emily Escobedo, who won the 2021 World Short Course Championship in the 200 breaststroke, has retired from competitive swimming. Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. U.S. National Team swimmer Emily Escobedo has announced her retirement from competitive swimming. Next month, she will begin her new career as...
