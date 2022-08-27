Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
Former bullied teen wins $1M lawsuit against California school district
A California school district was ordered to pay $1 million for failing to protect a middle school student who was “bullied, tormented and verbally assaulted” by fellow teens who started a petition to end her life. A jury ruled that the El Segundo Unified School District was negligent...
nypressnews.com
New York leaders call for establishment of merchant category code for gun and ammunition stores
NEW YORK — Elected officials in New York want the tracking of gun sales to improve. Local leaders want American Express, Mastercard and Visa to support a proposal to establish a merchant category code for gun and ammunition stores. “We need specifically on these merchant reports to indicate that...
nypressnews.com
Body found more than 30 years ago ID’d as Indiana girl who went missing in 1978
The skeletal remains of a girl discovered in Tennessee more than 30 years ago have been identified as a 15-year-old Indiana girl who went missing in the 1970s. The unidentified body investigators had called “Baby Girl” was matched to Tracy Sue Walker through DNA technology, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations announced Tuesday.
nypressnews.com
15-day lawn watering restriction begins next week as Municipal Water District crews repair pipeline
Residents throughout the Southland will yet again be faced with additional watering restrictions as state officials work to limit overuse in the face of California’s worst drought in 1,200 years. The 15-day shutdown is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6 as Metropolitan Water District crews work on repairing a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
Thieves steal $50,000 worth of equipment from South LA church, including TVs and drum set
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — More than $50,000 worth of equipment was stolen from a South Los Angeles church over the weekend, and according to the church’s pastor, this isn’t the first time the place of worship has been targeted. Pastor Ryan David Sims told Eyewitness News...
Comments / 0