Kearney High ready for home opener against Fremont
KEARNEY — Kearney High notched a huge victory over Lincoln East in its opening game and returns home Friday to keep the momentum going against Fremont. In its season opener, the Bearcats saw success with a simple game plan, and not beating themselves with preventable mistakes. KHS head coach Brandon Cool still saw room for improvement, which he has focused his attention on correcting this week.
Nebraska volleyball drops from No. 1 in rankings despite 3-0 start
The Nebraska volleyball team did not stay in the No. 1 spot in the AVCA rankings despite starting the season with three sweeps. When the AVCA poll was released Monday, Texas was No. 1, followed by Nebraska at No. 2. Nebraska was No. 1 in the preseason poll. The voting...
Body of 30-year-old Council Bluffs man pulled from Missouri River
The body of a Council Bluffs man was pulled from the Missouri River over the weekend, Bluffs police said Monday, noting that they consider the man's death suspicious. At 2:45 p.m. Saturday, officials got a call from a boater who was going north on the river who said he had seen a person's body floating in the water.
Man robs U-Stop across from Lincoln Police headquarters, police say
An unidentified man entered a convenience store across from the Lincoln Police Department's headquarters early Tuesday morning and robbed the U-Stop of an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot, according to police. The man, wearing a medical mask, walked into the convenience store at 10th Street and Lincoln...
18-year-old Fremont man dies after motorcycle crashes in ditch
OMAHA — An 18-year-old Fremont man was killed when the motorcycle he was riding left the street and entered a ditch in town. Just after 4:15 a.m. Sunday, Fremont police were called about a motorcycle in a ditch near 10th Street and Clarmar Avenue. Officers arrived and found Emmitt Harmel and started to perform CPR. Harmel was taken to Methodist Fremont Health, where he died.
