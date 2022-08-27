Read full article on original website
Henry Christzman Mort obituary 1940~2022
Mr. Henry Christzman Mort, 81, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in Chambersburg Hospital. Born November 23, 1940 in Greencastle, PA, the son of the late Allen C. and Buelah M. (Coldsmith) Mort. Mr. Mort served in the United States Army from 1957 until 1960. After his...
Cathleen S “Cathy” Miller 1923~2022
Mrs. Cathleen S “Cathy” Miller (Smith), 99, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Menno Haven Rehab, Chambersburg, PA. Born June 8, 1923 in Quincy, PA, she was the daughter of the late David F. and S. Irene (Bovey) Smith. She was a graduate of...
Zachary Matthew Cullen obituary 1999~2022
Zachary Matthew Cullen, beloved son of Raymond P. and Deborah A. (Naugle) Cullen, passed from this world into the loving arms of his Heavenly Father, on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Zachary was born on August 19, 1999 in Camp Hill, PA, at Holy Spirit Hospital. In 2017 he graduated from...
Bonnie M Sprow obituary 1941~2022
Bonnie M Sprow, 81, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at home, surrounded by her family. She was born August 5, 1941 in Chambersburg, the daughter of the late Susie (Shuman) and Don McCleary Sr. She was a member of the Park Avenue United Methodist Church. Bonnie was a...
Louise C Monack obituary 1919~2022
Louise C Monack, 103, died on August 29, 2022, at Menno Haven – Chambers Pointe. She was born in Charleroi, Pennsylvania on June 16, 1919, and was the youngest of seven children of the late N. James and Fannie Clement Monack, none of whom survived her. She attended public...
Paul Dittmann obituary 1924~2022
Paul Dittmann, 98, of Chambersburg passed away on August 26, 2022 at Chambers Point Health Care Center. Born May 20, 1924 in Chambersburg, he was the son of William Vandrau and Ruth Branthaver Dittmann. Paul graduated from Chambersburg High School in 1942. He served in the Merchant Marines and the...
Allan Ray Quynn obituary 1931~2022
Allan Ray Quynn, age 91, of Scotland, PA, passed away August 30, 2022 at his home in Scotland, PA. Born in Brooklyn, NY January 10, 1931, he was the son of Norman and Viola Quynn. He attended Murray Hill High School in Brooklyn, NY. He then attended Drake Vo-Tech after...
Leon W Harbaugh obituary 1950~2022
Mr. Leon W Harbaugh, 72, of Smithsburg, MD, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022, in his home. Born March 7, 1950 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Walter L. and Mollie Emma (Gates) Harbaugh. Leon graduated from Thurmont High School with the Class of 1968. He...
Jack E Cluck obituary 1942~2022
Mr. Jack E Cluck, 80, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, in the Waynesboro Hospital. Born June 11, 1942 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Joseph and Isabelle (Shank) Cluck. He and his parents lived in Havre de Grace, MD for 27 years before returning to Waynesboro.
Charles “Charlie” Wallace Smith 1937~2022
Charles “Charlie” Wallace Smith, age 84, Biglerville, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at York Hospital. He was born October 7, 1937 in Chambersburg, as the son of the late George Edward and Evelyn Claire (Snodderly) Smith. Charles graduated from Yeadon High School in Philadelphia. He went on...
Carol E Schulden obituary 1930~2022
Carol E Schulden, 92, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 25, 1930 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI she was the daughter of the late John R. and Helen (Justeson) Hoesman. She received her bachelor’s degree from Bay City University, Bay City, MI....
James Knox Polk obituary 1943~2022
James Knox Polk, 79, of Shippensburg, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born Thursday, March 18, 1943 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late James Edwards and Mae Elizabeth Kuhn Polk. James was a 1961 graduate of the Shippensburg Area Senior High School. He...
Chambersburg: Man Identified That Died at Martin’s Potato Rolls Factory
30-year-old man named Steven Garrett Graby has been identified as the man found in the debris at the construction site by the Franklin County coroner’s office. Graby of Washington Borough, Lancaster County has been identified as the 30 year old man unaccounted for after the walls collapsed at the Martin’s Famous Potato Roll Factory yesterday. Steven Garby was a contractor working on the construction for the building. Garby was was unable to be located under the debris. Multiple fire departments were on the scene and searched for hours for him. His remains were located at 9:45pm and Darby was pronounced deceased at the scene. His name was not released until his next of kin was informed.
Louise I Linebaugh obituary 1934~2022
Louise I Linebaugh age 88, of Waynesboro, PA and previously Greencastle, PA passed away at her daughter, Cindy Ryder’s home in Abingdon, VA, on August 23, 2022. She spent her last 3 weeks surrounded by love, respect, dignity, and 1on1 attention that only a devoted daughter can provide. Born...
Franklin County: Visitors Bureau Invites Public to Letterkenny Depot
The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites the public to discover an out-of-the-ordinary piece of World War II history at Letterkenny Depot. One of 21 sites in the United States to house Italian prisoners of war. : WWII Stearman bi-plane Warbird Rides at Lancaster September 17 & 18. Letterkenny Depot. From...
Fort Loudon: Cowans Gap State Park to Host National Recovery Month Event
On September 24th, 2022, at Cowans Gap State Park, located at, 6235 Aughwick Rd, Fort Loudon, PA 17224. Organizations representing Franklin & Fulton Counties will come together to help celebrate National Recovery Month. : Program sends out 10,000 anti-overdose medications. Events to Partake In. The Sober September Recovery Event starts...
Frieda Schuler obituary 1925~2022
Frieda Schuler, 97, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Sunrise of East Cobb in Marietta, GA. She was born March 20, 1925 in Bedevla, Czechoslovakia, the daughter of the late Dora and Ludvik Fuchs. Frieda was a member of the Sons of Israel Synagogue, Daughters of Israel, Chambersburg...
Leroy W Fickes Sr. obituary 1931~2022
Leroy W Fickes Sr., 91, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born March 8, 1931 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late Clyde Fickes and Mary (Flory) Fickes. Leroy met his wife Carol while dining at the Salvation Army which they both did every...
Chambersburg: Man arrested for terroristic threats, simple assault, and firearm without license
Joshua Wayne Baker was arrested on Monday, August 16th, 2022 on a warrant issued for his arrest for charges of Terroristic Threats, Simple Assault, and Firearms not to be Carried Without a License. : Pennsylvania: DUI Association Urge Responsible, Designated Driving Ahead of Labor Day Holiday. Probable Cause. Joshua Wayne...
Gloria “Jean” Kegerreis obituary 1942~2022
Gloria “Jean” Kegerreis (Seiders), age 80, of Scotland, PA, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Menno Haven Brookview on Monday, August 22, 2022. Born May 6, 1942, in McConnellsburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry W. and Mazie E. Rasp Seiders.
