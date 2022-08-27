Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man reportedly assaulted and robbed
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a reported robbery after a man was assaulted. LPD said police were sent to the 1000 block of N 44th Street around 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday on the report of a robbery. Officers said they talked to the 21-year-old victim who...
klkntv.com
Biker assaulted and robbed by three men on MoPac Trail, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A biker was assaulted and robbed by three men Tuesday morning while riding on the MoPac trail in east Lincoln, police say. Around 9:40 a.m., a 21-year-old man was arriving at McAdams Park near 44th and Y Streets when three unknown men approached him. One...
kfornow.com
Man Jailed For Robbery/Assault Suspected of Having Stolen Items
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 31)–As Lancaster County deputies served a warrant at a garage in southwest Lincoln that’s connected to a 40-year-old man arrested Saturday for a robbery and assault case near Roca, they found some items that may have been taken in other unrelated cases. On Wednesday, Sheriff...
News Channel Nebraska
Gun found during vehicle search in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was cited by Lincoln Police Department after a handgun was found in the vehicle he was driving. LPD said the Gang Unit Investigators were traveling in the area of 21st and K Street on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. when they saw 23-year-old Stephan Dennis operating a motor vehicle.
News Channel Nebraska
Apartments struck by gunfire in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two apartments were damaged from reported gunshots on Tuesday night in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 1500 block of Knox St. around 10:30 p.m. after a report of gunshots. Police said they found multiple 9mm casings in or near the intersection...
Lincoln police investigating stabbing death of man found in field
LINCOLN, Neb.-The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the area of North 3rd and P Streets. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 2:01 a.m., police were dispatched to an unresponsive male near North 3rd and P Streets. Emergency personnel arrived and found a 60-year-old male deceased in a field northwest of the intersection. The injuries appear to have been caused by a bladed weapon. Multiple interviews are being conducted with persons of interest and witnesses. Crime Scene Investigators continue to process the scene for evidence.
1011now.com
LSO: Men assault & steal $10,000 from woman traveling to Lincoln to buy car
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office believes two men robbed and assaulted a woman on her way to Lincoln to buy a car. On Saturday around 12:42 p.m. LSO deputies were called to area of S 25th Street, between Wittstruck and Roca Roads, after residents said they heard an argument and gunshots.
klkntv.com
Lincoln man killed near homeless shelter; ‘He was important to us’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place early Wednesday morning near Third and P Streets. Shortly before 2 a.m., authorities were called to the area, where they found a 60-year-old Lincoln man deceased in a grassy area. The man was killed...
News Channel Nebraska
Man killed in officer-involved shooting at Omaha apartment complex
OMAHA, Neb. - A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting at an Omaha apartment complex Wednesday afternoon. According to Omaha Police Lt. Neil Bonacci, officers were called to help a Douglas County process server with an immediate removal protection order at Fairway Apartments, located near R Street and 101st Plaza.
klkntv.com
Beatrice woman found in ditch after being robbed of $10,000, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 33-year-old Beatrice woman was found in a ditch Saturday after she had been robbed of $10,000, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. The woman told deputies that 40-year-old Thomas Angell and a friend were giving her a ride from Beatrice to Lincoln so she could buy a car, Sheriff Terry Wagner said.
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol traffic stop drug bust
Omaha police believe a burglary suspect now in custody could be tied to more than a million dollars in damages to commercial air conditioning units. There was a gathering Wednesday in the metro to remember lives lost. Nebraska marijuana fight. Updated: 10 hours ago. An update on the ongoing fight...
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man, 60, killed in field near city's homeless shelter, police say
A 60-year-old Lincoln man was killed early Wednesday morning in an apparent cutting or stabbing in a field between the city's homeless shelter and the nonprofit Community Action Partnership, according to Lincoln Police officials. Officers and medics responded to the field, near Third and P streets behind Community Action, just...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers seize 101 pounds of meth in vehicle on I-80 near York
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Thanks to the help of a state patrol K9, troopers seized 101 pounds of meth on Tuesday inside a vehicle near York. Around 1:10 p.m., a trooper pulled over a Nissan Rogue on Interstate 80 east of York because of a license plate violation, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police have identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash on Monday. Pierce White, 28, of Lincoln was killed in the crash at 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway just after 6:30 p.m., police say. White was heading west on Cornhusker when he was hit...
kfornow.com
Victim Of Fatal Crash Identified
A Lincoln Police cruiser blocks off westbound traffic on Cornhusker Highway, after a deadly crash Monday evening, Aug. 29, 2022 at 35th and Cornhusker. This is looking west toward the scene. (Elijah Herbel/KFOR News) Lincoln, NE (August 30, 2022) Lincoln Police today identified the motorcycle rider who died in a...
News Channel Nebraska
Lost tire hits semi and car, leaves two injured
GRETNA, Neb. -- Authorities in Sarpy County responded to a personal injury crash Wednesday. The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said around 12:11 p.m., they and Gretna Fire & Rescue responded to a personal injury accident on Interstate 80, near the Gretna Exit. The Sheriff's Office said it was discovered a...
News Channel Nebraska
Missing inmate arrested in Grand Island
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A missing Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) inmate was found and arrested on Tuesday. Officials said Torrien Harris was taken into custody by the Grand Island Police Department. She reportedly failed to return to CCC-L on July 18 from her job assignment in the community.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD responds to early morning shooting that left one dead
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities are investigating a homicide in Omaha that happened early Tuesday morning. The Omaha Police homicide investigators are looking into a shooting that led to the death of 19-year-old Alon Reed, Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of Curtis Avenue. OPD said officers responded to...
WOWT
Nebraska man killed by in shootout with U.S. Marshals in Virginia
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WOWT/WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a Nebraska man dead. His name is Andrew Ainsworth, 60, whose latest address is in Omaha. U.S. Marshals Task Force stopped his vehicle on an exit ramp Monday while looking for the fugitive. Investigators said...
News Channel Nebraska
Bomb Threat at Plattsmouth High School Tuesday morning
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. -- Authorities were called to Plattsmouth High School on Tuesday morning after a group of students alerted school officials to a potential bomb threat. The Omaha Police Department's bomb squad assisted Plattsmouth Police, with K-9 officers also being called in. Offutt Air Force Base also assisted at the...
