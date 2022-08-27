ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Man attempts to kidnap 8-year-old girl in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police are searching for a man who tried to lure an 8-year-old girl away from her home in Humboldt Park. Police said the girl was riding her bike last week near Killdare and Grand when a man in his 30s walked up to her and said “come here.”
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy