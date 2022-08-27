Read full article on original website
Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope captures ‘extraordinary phenomenon’ in dazzling new photo
The US space agency snapped the image with its James Webb Space Telescope. Visible in the photograph is a binary pair of stars that are roughly 5,600 light-years away in the constellation of Cygnus. Binary stars are two stars orbiting a common center of mass. The brighter star is considered...
Mark Your Calendars: NASA Will Livestream First Attempt To Knock An Asteroid Off Its Path
The idea that a big, giant asteroid from space could collide with Earth and cause a whole slew of catastrophic issues for humans — like instant death — sounds like a movie plot. (And it literally is one — Armageddon, anyone?) And while we've seen how fictional scientists would predict and then convince the governing bodies to do something on the big screen (drill, baby, drill!), an Earthbound asteroid is a real cause of concern in real life and doesn’t need to include a “hotshot” crew of people drilling a hole into an asteroid and putting a nuclear bomb in it.
Digital Trends
Check out NASA’s new spaceship that’s about to fly to the moon
NASA is about to perform the maiden launch of its next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the most powerful launch vehicle it’s ever built. Next week’s Artemis I mission marks the start of an exciting new era of space exploration that will pave the way for a crewed lunar landing — the first since 1972 — in just a few years from now.
The asteroid NASA will slam into in September is right where scientists expected
NASA's DART spacecraft is perfectly on track to smash into double asteroid Didymos as a new observation campaign confirmed orbital parameters of the space rock.
Fox News
NASA releases James Webb Space Telescope image of Phantom Galaxy
The image, taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, shows the grand design spiral's arms extending outwards from the middle of the image, with a lack of gas in the nuclear region providing a clear view of the nuclear star cluster at its center. Around 32 million light-years away from...
'I've Been To The Deepest Point Of The Ocean—Here's What I Saw'
This experience was equivalent to going to space.
NASA Discovers a "Super Planet" Where One Year Lasts Just 11 Days
The planet is covered 100% by water.LongArt/Pixabay. There have been many theories of planets where time moves at a different pace compared to those in our solar system. A group of astronomers at the Université de Montréal came across the ocean planet through NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite or TESS, according to a study published in The Astronomical Journal.
Artemis I: Space experts tell us why NASA's mission will make history
The launch of NASA's most powerful rocket to date, the Space Launch System (SLS), is just around the corner. If the August 29 launch goes ahead, it will be the beginning of the space agency's series of Artemis missions, a key part of its plans to establish a permanent lunar presence and eventually send astronauts to Mars.
Webb Has Snapped an Almost Perfect Einstein Ring In Distant Space
Since the first James Webb Space Telescope images were released in July, our feeds have been flooded with mind-bogglingly gorgeous photos of space – from insanely detailed images of Jupiter to the most distant known star. Now, Webb has done it again, this time capturing an almost perfect Einstein ring whose light has traveled roughly 12 billion light-years to reach us. And we can't stop staring. You can see the colorized image, which was shared by astronomy grad student Spaceguy44 on Reddit, below. As Spaceguy44 explains on Reddit, an Einstein ring occurs when a distant galaxy has been magnified and wrapped into an almost-perfect...
Scientists discovered a beautiful ocean world 100 light-years from Earth
Scientists have discovered a beautiful ocean world that looks like it was ripped out of the Star Wars prequels. The exoplanet TOI-1452 b was discovered just 100 light-years from Earth. A new paper on the discovery says that the entire planet is covered by a thick layer of water and that it’s located far enough from its star to possibly support life.
CNET
NASA Solves Mystery Glitch on '70s Vintage Voyager 1 Spacecraft
Interstellar. It's not just the name of a blockbuster sci-fi movie, it's the reality of the Voyager 1 spacecraft, a 45-year-old explorer that's investigating the cosmos outside our solar system and weathering some of the problems that come from age and distance. On Tuesday, NASA JPL announced the Voyager team had tracked down the source of a pesky data glitch.
NASA released an audio clip of a black hole, and it's pretty spooky
Black holes push waves of pressure through the galaxies around them. It can sound like a wailing alien ghost, or like beautiful music.
ohmymag.co.uk
Nasa's James Webb Telescope: Stunning images from the world's most powerful space telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope (sometimes called JWST or Webb) is an orbiting infrared observatory that will complement and extend the discoveries of the Hubble Space Telescope, with longer wavelength coverage and greatly improved sensitivity. The first images ever captured by Webb were unveiled by US President Joe Biden on...
Fast Company
NASA’s Space Launch System—whenever it comes—will mark the end of an era for U.S. spaceflight
After a scrub Monday of the first flight of its massive Space Launch System rocket, NASA will regroup and aim to do something it last accomplished in 1981: inaugurate a rocket built to its design to transport astronauts to space. And then NASA may never do it again. SLS itself...
NASA calls off Artemis 1 moon rocket launch over engine cooling issue
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — An engine cooling issue on NASA's giant new rocket for deep-space exploration forced the agency to call off the booster's much-anticipated launch debut early Monday (Aug. 29). NASA had mostly fueled its first Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket to launch the Artemis 1 moon mission...
IFLScience
“How Do You Handle Menstruation In Space?”: An Astronaut Explains
Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti is doing her bit for sci-comm on the International Space Station (ISS), answering questions that come her way on TikTok and Twitter. Her most recent question is something many people may be curious about but perhaps a smidgeon embarrassed to ask: “How do you handle menstruation in space?” Before breaking down the answer to explain the inner workings of the ISS, Cristoforetti shrugs matter-of-factly: “Just like you do on the ground.”
Good News Network
Canada Schoolteacher Finds Fossil that May Be 300 Million Year Old and Could Re-Write Fossil Record
A discovery which paleontologists are calling the find of a lifetime was recently turned up by a school teacher in Canada. It could be 300 million years old, and is probably at least a prehistoric species new to science, and at most a “once-in-100-years” find that could go so far as to rewrite the fossil record.
Locals baffled as rare phenomenon fills the sky
People are absolutely baffled as a spectacular 'phenomenon' filled the sky in China. Watch below:. Look up in the sky, it's a bird, it's a plane, it's a random rainbow cloud thingy. Watch below as the spectacular clip is filmed in the city of Haikou in Hainan Province, on 21...
These NASA photos of lightning strikes at the Artemis 1 moon rocket launch pad are amazing
Bolts of lightning struck several lightning towers surrounding the Artemis 1 mega moon rocket Saturday (Aug. 27), and there are epic photos showing just how it looked.
The 7 most terrifying things in space
Space: the final frontier. The region between our home planet and everything else in the universe is a big unknown — full of untold wonders, celestial objects so big they boggle the mind, and some truly catastrophic events. Here are seven of the most terrifying things in space. 1....
