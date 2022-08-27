ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Shoreham, RI

ABC6.com

License plate reading cameras go live in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — License plate reading cameras will go live in Providence starting Thursday. Twenty-five cameras were installed around the city last month, but only 23 will be going live as of Sept. 1. According to the Providence Police Department, the cameras capture and store license plates with...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Police arrest 2 men for stealing car in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police have arrested two men accused of stealing a car in the city on Friday. Police said Daveon Silva, 20, and CJ Almeida, 23, were found inside the car with a gun. Both men took off running but eventually surrendered, according to police. Silva...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Police: Fall River man trashed office, attempted to disarm officers in Somerset disturbance

SOMERSET, Mass. (WLNE) – A Fall River man is facing numerous charges after police said he trashed an office and assaulted officers in Somerset. James Patricio, 36, has been charged assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery in an attempt to disarm a police officer, assault and battery, malicious damage to property, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
SOMERSET, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Former member of Portuguese Kids comedy group sentenced in Breaking and Entering case

A former member of the Portuguese Kids comedy group has been found guilty on one charge and innocent on another after an incident that occurred in 2020. According to court records in 2020, on Wednesday, January 22, at approximately 11:42 a.m., Acting Sergeant Michael Connell, Officer Nathan Melo and Officer Ryan W. Pereira were dispatched to Main Street for a male party in an apartment. A female stated that Albert Sardinha was in her apartment and that her door was locked and Sardinha did not have a key.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

4 men sentenced after exploiting homeless around Providence for nearly $700K

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — United States Attorney Zachary Cunha said Wednesday that four men from Georgia were sentenced to federal prison for their involvement in a scheme that exploited homeless people around Providence. Cunha’s office said that 28-year-old Jalen Ronald Stanford, Cortavious Benford, Michael Williams, and Austin Weaver —...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Providence man to serve 28 years in prison for 2013 murder

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Attorney General Peter Neronha said Wednesday that a Providence man was sentenced to serve 28 years in prison for his role in the killing of a 78-year-old man. Joel Valdez, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of second degree murder, one count of conspiracy to...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Providence police identify man arrested in Dorr Street shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police have identified a man arrested in connection to an early morning shooting on Dorr Street. Raymond Symonds allegedly shot a 30-year-old man in the neck just after 1 a.m. Wednesday. The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to the hospital...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

RIPTA launches year-long free bus service on route out of Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority announced on Thursday that one of it’s most frequent routes will be providing free bus service for a year. The pilot program will offer free fare on the R-Line, which connects Providence to Pawtucket, effective immediately. Gov. Dan...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

212 guns taken off the streets in Providence this year, police say

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police discussed crime statistics through the summer and policing initiatives at a briefing on Wednesday. Mayor Jorge Elorza said that 212 guns have been taken off the streets so far in 2022. In their mid-year report in July, the police department said over 200 guns were expected to be seized by the end of the year.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

State senator joins call for independent investigation into Providence grading accusations

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island state senator has joined the call for an independent investigation into grading accusations in Providence schools. Senate Rules, Government Ethics and Oversight Chairman Lou DiPalma sent a letter to Rhode Island Department of Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and Providence Superintendent Javier Montanez calling for an immediate and independent investigation.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Officials warn the public as another black bear spotted in Bristol County

Officials warn as bears are expanding their range in Massachusetts and that includes Bristol County. According to the Easton Police Department, the above black bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. “Clearly, these bears are settling into our community and are laying down roots here for future generations. For...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
ABC6.com

Providence police say man shot in neck in critical condition

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was shot in the neck in Providence overnight. Providence police responded just after 1:30 a.m. to a call for shots fired on Dorr Street. Police said the man in his 30s suffered non-life threatening injuries but is in critical conditions. His name wasn’t immediately released.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI

Top Scoops Winner: The Ice Cream Machine

For months we had been asking you to vote in our Top Scoops contest and now we have the winners. Today we welcomed Kim Caron from The Ice Cream Machine in Cumberland, Rhode Island to The Rhode Show. The Ice Cream Machine is located at 4288 Diamond Hill Rd, Cumberland,...
CUMBERLAND, RI
msn.com

Officials respond to two separate water incidents

Authorities responded to two separate water incidents in Rhode Island that happened within twenty minutes of each other on Sunday evening. The U.S. Coast Guard Guard said two boats crashed into each other off of Portsmouth and a boat sank in the water at Oakland Beach in Warwick. The boat...
WARWICK, RI

