ABC6.com
License plate reading cameras go live in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — License plate reading cameras will go live in Providence starting Thursday. Twenty-five cameras were installed around the city last month, but only 23 will be going live as of Sept. 1. According to the Providence Police Department, the cameras capture and store license plates with...
ABC6.com
Search continues for driver, pick-up truck in Providence fatal hit-and-run
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said that they are still searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run that happened last month. Police released a new photo of the pick-up truck, which they described as a “newer model Ford F-150.”. A pedestrian was hit by the...
ABC6.com
Police arrest 2 men for stealing car in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police have arrested two men accused of stealing a car in the city on Friday. Police said Daveon Silva, 20, and CJ Almeida, 23, were found inside the car with a gun. Both men took off running but eventually surrendered, according to police. Silva...
ABC6.com
Police: Fall River man trashed office, attempted to disarm officers in Somerset disturbance
SOMERSET, Mass. (WLNE) – A Fall River man is facing numerous charges after police said he trashed an office and assaulted officers in Somerset. James Patricio, 36, has been charged assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery in an attempt to disarm a police officer, assault and battery, malicious damage to property, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
fallriverreporter.com
Former member of Portuguese Kids comedy group sentenced in Breaking and Entering case
A former member of the Portuguese Kids comedy group has been found guilty on one charge and innocent on another after an incident that occurred in 2020. According to court records in 2020, on Wednesday, January 22, at approximately 11:42 a.m., Acting Sergeant Michael Connell, Officer Nathan Melo and Officer Ryan W. Pereira were dispatched to Main Street for a male party in an apartment. A female stated that Albert Sardinha was in her apartment and that her door was locked and Sardinha did not have a key.
ABC6.com
Providence police release body cam footage of arrest made in Dorr Street shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police on Wednesday released body camera footage of an arrest they made in an early morning shooting. The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. Wednesday on Dorr Street. Police said a man his 30s was shot in the neck. He was taken to the...
ABC6.com
4 men sentenced after exploiting homeless around Providence for nearly $700K
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — United States Attorney Zachary Cunha said Wednesday that four men from Georgia were sentenced to federal prison for their involvement in a scheme that exploited homeless people around Providence. Cunha’s office said that 28-year-old Jalen Ronald Stanford, Cortavious Benford, Michael Williams, and Austin Weaver —...
ABC6.com
Warwick police urge residents to check cameras in search for break-in suspects
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police are searching for the culprit of some recent car break-ins in the city. Police said that the break-ins happened between midnight and 4 a.m. on Aug. 26, and between midnight and 5 a.m. on Aug. 29. Two cars were stolen, and have since...
ABC6.com
Providence man to serve 28 years in prison for 2013 murder
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Attorney General Peter Neronha said Wednesday that a Providence man was sentenced to serve 28 years in prison for his role in the killing of a 78-year-old man. Joel Valdez, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of second degree murder, one count of conspiracy to...
ABC6.com
Providence police identify man arrested in Dorr Street shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police have identified a man arrested in connection to an early morning shooting on Dorr Street. Raymond Symonds allegedly shot a 30-year-old man in the neck just after 1 a.m. Wednesday. The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to the hospital...
ABC6.com
RIPTA launches year-long free bus service on route out of Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority announced on Thursday that one of it’s most frequent routes will be providing free bus service for a year. The pilot program will offer free fare on the R-Line, which connects Providence to Pawtucket, effective immediately. Gov. Dan...
ABC6.com
212 guns taken off the streets in Providence this year, police say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police discussed crime statistics through the summer and policing initiatives at a briefing on Wednesday. Mayor Jorge Elorza said that 212 guns have been taken off the streets so far in 2022. In their mid-year report in July, the police department said over 200 guns were expected to be seized by the end of the year.
ABC6.com
State senator joins call for independent investigation into Providence grading accusations
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island state senator has joined the call for an independent investigation into grading accusations in Providence schools. Senate Rules, Government Ethics and Oversight Chairman Lou DiPalma sent a letter to Rhode Island Department of Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and Providence Superintendent Javier Montanez calling for an immediate and independent investigation.
ABC6.com
AAA Northeast, law enforcement to hold safe driving event ahead of Labor Day weekend
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — AAA Northeast will be joined by law enforcement leaders from around the state to hold a safe driving event ahead of Labor Day weekend. The event will encourage drivers to be cautious and to use good judgement when driving around Rhode Island over the holiday weekend.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials warn the public as another black bear spotted in Bristol County
Officials warn as bears are expanding their range in Massachusetts and that includes Bristol County. According to the Easton Police Department, the above black bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. “Clearly, these bears are settling into our community and are laying down roots here for future generations. For...
ABC6.com
Providence police say man shot in neck in critical condition
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was shot in the neck in Providence overnight. Providence police responded just after 1:30 a.m. to a call for shots fired on Dorr Street. Police said the man in his 30s suffered non-life threatening injuries but is in critical conditions. His name wasn’t immediately released.
WPRI
Top Scoops Winner: The Ice Cream Machine
For months we had been asking you to vote in our Top Scoops contest and now we have the winners. Today we welcomed Kim Caron from The Ice Cream Machine in Cumberland, Rhode Island to The Rhode Show. The Ice Cream Machine is located at 4288 Diamond Hill Rd, Cumberland,...
msn.com
Officials respond to two separate water incidents
Authorities responded to two separate water incidents in Rhode Island that happened within twenty minutes of each other on Sunday evening. The U.S. Coast Guard Guard said two boats crashed into each other off of Portsmouth and a boat sank in the water at Oakland Beach in Warwick. The boat...
ABC6.com
Winters Elementary School delay caused by fire alarm’s backup battery ‘malfunction’
PAWTUCKET R.I. (WLNE) — After the first week of school was canceled due to health and safety concerns, the Winters elementary community was told why their new building was not up to code. “What was clearly laid out by our construction partners, Gilbane and Colliers, were the facts,” said...
Waterfront hotel in Massachusetts named best in United States
CHATHAM, Mass. — Three hotels in New England, including a gem in Massachusetts, have landed on a list of the 10 best waterfront hotels in the United States. The Chatham Bars Inn on Cape Cod was named the best waterfront hotel in the country, according USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice for 2022.
