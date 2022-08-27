Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Crews battling Route Fire burning near Castaic
Crews are battling a brush fire near the 5 Freeway near Lake Hughes Road near Castaic. The Route Fire was reported around noon and has burned approximately 136 acres. No structures are being threatened by the three-alarm blaze. Northlake Hills Elementary School staff and students were told to shelter in place, but there were no reports of any evacuations.
California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave
CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency with temperatures expected to be 10 to 20 degrees above normal, and urged people to help reduce demand for electricity by turning their thermostats up to 85 degrees (29 Celsius) if they won’t be at home over the holiday weekend. The Route Fire in Castaic in northwestern Los Angeles County raged through about 4,625 acres (1,872 hectares) of hills containing scattered houses. Interstate 5, a major north-south route, was closed by a blaze that burned several hundred acres in only a few hours. Media reports showed a wall of flames advancing uphill and smoke billowing thousands of feet into the air while planes dumped water from nearby Castaic Lake. There were no immediate reports of damage to buildings but a mobile home park with 94 residences was evacuated.
Driver killed after Tesla crashes into pole in Rolling Hills area
The driver of a Tesla was killed after apparently crashing into a pole and ending up in the yard of a Rolling Hills-area home late Tuesday morning. The crash was reported about 11:40 a.m. in the 27000 block of Sunnyridge Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The car had sheared off a […]
onscene.tv
Deadly High Speed Crash Kills 2 | Los Angeles
08.29.2022 | 11:34 PM LOS ANGELES – LAFD and LAPD responded to a reported traffic accident. Firefighters arrived to find a two-vehicle collision with both drivers trapped inside thier cars. Firefighters used the jaws of Life to get to the victims. The driver of the white sedan was pronounced deceased at the scene. The second driver was freed and transported to a local hospital, where they were also pronounced deceased. LAPD traffic officers are at the scene investigating the cause of the crash. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Authorities ID Woman Killed in Rolling Hills-Area Crash
Authorities Wednesday identified a woman who was killed when her vehicle crashed into a power pole in the Rolling Hills area of Los Angeles County near Rancho Palos Verdes.
Person killed in Tesla crash near Rancho Palos Verdes
One person died Tuesday when a Tesla crashed into a power pole in the Rolling Hills area of Los Angeles County near Rancho Palos Verdes. It happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 27000 block of Sunnyridge. The victim, identified by paramedics as a woman in her 70s, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.The name of the woman killed has not yet been released. Neighbors told CBSLA Tuesday that the residential neighborhood where the crash happened has a lot of small and windy streets. One witness saw the Tesla speeding downhill and seconds later heard a couple of...
Calabasas residents may resent ‘water police,’ but district aims to crack down on wasted water in Calabasas
In the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District, watering lawns is only permitted one day a week, so crews are on the lookout for lush lawns where they shouldn’t be. “They call us all sorts of names … the water police, though, is the most popular one,” one district employee told KTLA. You can tell who […]
Freeway Closed in DTLA After Person Jumps From Overpass
A person jumped from a freeway overpass and died in downtown Los Angeles Monday, prompting a full closure of the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway.
Emergency Alert TV Interruption Leaves Los Angeles Viewers Guessing
A somewhat vague emergency broadcast system alert interrupted television viewing around 5:35 Pacific time today, ordering an immediate mandatory evacuation for a strange assortment of unspecified locations. The emergency evacuation orders were said to be effective until 8 PM, and mentioned Ventura County. The information from authorities may be related to the Castaic brush fire that burned near the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles in Ventura County, but the issuing authority did not specify it. That fire shut down the busy 5 freeway in both directions. The Emergency Broadcast warning was short on details for viewers, and quickly flipped through four...
Santa Clarita Radio
GoFundMe For Saugus Man Killed In Head-On Crash Raises Over $23,000 In First Day
The GoFundMe set up to pay for the funeral of a 28-year-old Saugus resident who was killed in a head-on crash on Sunday outraised its initial goal in under 24 hours thanks to the generosity of the community. On Sunday, Spencer Thomas and his girlfriend, Ashlynn Vonderau, were taking a...
onscene.tv
Pedestrian Killed, Driver Critical After Freeway Crash | Granada Hills
08.29.2022 | 1:30 AM | GRANADA HILLS – CHP officers were called for a man walking on the freeway. Before officers could arrive, additional calls were received of a traffic accident. Officers arrived to find a male pedestrian down in the roadway and the driver of the vehicle injured...
Crash pushes big rig up a hill off the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar
A big rig was left up an embankment off the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar after being hit by another semi.The crash happened at about 4:44 a.m.in the eastbound lanes of the 60 Freeway, just east of Phillips Ranch Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. No injuries were immediately reported.A Sigalert was issued for three right lanes as crews work to remove the semi from the embankment. The lanes are expected to be closed until at least 7:15 a.m.Traffic on the eastbound side appears to backed up to at least the 57 Freeway.All lanes were reopened by 10:20 a.m.
Person jumps to death off 101 Freeway in Downtown LA
A person jumped off a 101 Freeway overpass in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, prompting an immediate closure of the southbound side of the freeway.The person died immediately after jumping off the bridge near Grand Park. The person jumped off around 3:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.The person's identification has not been released at this moment. Caltrans announced that southbound side of the 101 Freeway at Broadway Avenue while authorities investigate the scene.
msn.com
3 dead, 2 injured in Santa Clarita crash
Three people are dead and two are critically injured after a traffic collision in Santa Clarita. The crash occurred at about 4:11 p.m. at San Francisquito Canyon and Riverview roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The three fatalities were declared at the scene, and no information has...
Two Killed in Traffic Crash in Woodland Hills Area
Two motorists were killed in a head-on crash in the Woodland Hills area, police said Tuesday.
foxla.com
Windsor Hills crash: Nurse reportedly had 'lapse of consciousness' before wreck that killed 6
LOS ANGELES - We're learning more about the mental state of the Houston nurse accused of speeding through a busy intersection of Windsor Hills, killing six people, including a pregnant mother, her infant son, and unborn baby. Nicole Linton's bail review hearing was set for Wednesday after being postponed at...
Driver reportedly 'lost consciousness' before deadly Windsor Hills crash
The driver accused of running a red light and speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection may have experienced an “apparent lapse of consciousness” leading to a fiery chain-reaction crash that killed six people.
Beware of health problems during record-breaking heat wave, cooling centers open
Sunset or sunrise — that’s when officials say residents should plan their outdoor activities as a dangerous summer heat wave threatens to turn California into an air fryer.
Los Angeles County Fire, Sheriff’s departments ordered to review policies after Kobe crash photos judgment
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has ordered law enforcement and fire officials to address missteps that led to last week’s multi-million-dollar judgment in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash photos lawsuit. On Tuesday, the board unanimously approved a motion calling for the Sheriff’s and Fire departments “to provide a confidential report back in 45 […]
nypressnews.com
Officials announce 15-day watering ban for large areas of Los Angeles County
Officials are urging large areas of Los Angeles County to heed a temporary outdoor watering ban that will begin next week and affect over 4 million people as crews make repairs to a leaking major pipeline. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California outlined the 15-day ban at a Tuesday...
