Los Angeles, CA

nypressnews.com

Crews battling Route Fire burning near Castaic

Crews are battling a brush fire near the 5 Freeway near Lake Hughes Road near Castaic. The Route Fire was reported around noon and has burned approximately 136 acres. No structures are being threatened by the three-alarm blaze. Northlake Hills Elementary School staff and students were told to shelter in place, but there were no reports of any evacuations.
CASTAIC, CA
The Associated Press

California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave

CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency with temperatures expected to be 10 to 20 degrees above normal, and urged people to help reduce demand for electricity by turning their thermostats up to 85 degrees (29 Celsius) if they won’t be at home over the holiday weekend. The Route Fire in Castaic in northwestern Los Angeles County raged through about 4,625 acres (1,872 hectares) of hills containing scattered houses. Interstate 5, a major north-south route, was closed by a blaze that burned several hundred acres in only a few hours. Media reports showed a wall of flames advancing uphill and smoke billowing thousands of feet into the air while planes dumped water from nearby Castaic Lake. There were no immediate reports of damage to buildings but a mobile home park with 94 residences was evacuated.
CALIFORNIA STATE
onscene.tv

Deadly High Speed Crash Kills 2 | Los Angeles

08.29.2022 | 11:34 PM LOS ANGELES – LAFD and LAPD responded to a reported traffic accident. Firefighters arrived to find a two-vehicle collision with both drivers trapped inside thier cars. Firefighters used the jaws of Life to get to the victims. The driver of the white sedan was pronounced deceased at the scene. The second driver was freed and transported to a local hospital, where they were also pronounced deceased. LAPD traffic officers are at the scene investigating the cause of the crash. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Person killed in Tesla crash near Rancho Palos Verdes

One person died Tuesday when a Tesla crashed into a power pole in the Rolling Hills area of Los Angeles County near Rancho Palos Verdes. It happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 27000 block of Sunnyridge. The victim, identified by paramedics as a woman in her 70s, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.The name of the woman killed has not yet been released. Neighbors told CBSLA Tuesday that the residential neighborhood where the crash happened has a lot of small and windy streets. One witness saw the Tesla speeding downhill and seconds later heard a couple of...
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA
Deadline

Emergency Alert TV Interruption Leaves Los Angeles Viewers Guessing

A somewhat vague emergency broadcast system alert interrupted television viewing around 5:35 Pacific time today, ordering an immediate mandatory evacuation for a strange assortment of unspecified locations. The emergency evacuation orders were said to be effective until 8 PM, and mentioned Ventura County. The information from authorities may be related to the Castaic brush fire that burned near the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles in Ventura County, but the issuing authority did not specify it. That fire shut down the busy 5 freeway in both directions. The Emergency Broadcast warning was short on details for viewers, and quickly flipped through four...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Crash pushes big rig up a hill off the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar

A big rig was left up an embankment off the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar after being hit by another semi.The crash happened at about 4:44 a.m.in the eastbound lanes of the 60 Freeway, just east of Phillips Ranch Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. No injuries were immediately reported.A Sigalert was issued for three right lanes as crews work to remove the semi from the embankment. The lanes are expected to be closed until at least 7:15 a.m.Traffic on the eastbound side appears to backed up to at least the 57 Freeway.All lanes were reopened by 10:20 a.m.
DIAMOND BAR, CA
CBS LA

Person jumps to death off 101 Freeway in Downtown LA

A person jumped off a 101 Freeway overpass in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, prompting an immediate closure of the southbound side of the freeway.The person died immediately after jumping off the bridge near Grand Park. The person jumped off around 3:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.The person's identification has not been released at this moment. Caltrans announced that southbound side of the 101 Freeway at Broadway Avenue while authorities investigate the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
msn.com

3 dead, 2 injured in Santa Clarita crash

Three people are dead and two are critically injured after a traffic collision in Santa Clarita. The crash occurred at about 4:11 p.m. at San Francisquito Canyon and Riverview roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The three fatalities were declared at the scene, and no information has...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles County Fire, Sheriff’s departments ordered to review policies after Kobe crash photos judgment

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has ordered law enforcement and fire officials to address missteps that led to last week’s multi-million-dollar judgment in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash photos lawsuit. On Tuesday, the board unanimously approved a motion calling for the Sheriff’s and Fire departments “to provide a confidential report back in 45 […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

