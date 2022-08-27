ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body found more than 30 years ago ID’d as Indiana girl who went missing in 1978

The skeletal remains of a girl discovered in Tennessee more than 30 years ago have been identified as a 15-year-old Indiana girl who went missing in the 1970s. The unidentified body investigators had called “Baby Girl” was matched to Tracy Sue Walker through DNA technology, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations announced Tuesday.
