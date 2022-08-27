ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

wfmd.com

Employee In Thurmont Arrested For Stealing From His Business

The thefts totaled $19,000. Thurmont, Md. (NS) – An employee at Mick’s Plumbing in Thurmont has been arrested for stealing from his company. According to the Thurmont Police Department, Mick’s Plumbing owner Michael Late reported that various materials and tools were missing form a warehouse on August 3.
THURMONT, MD
fcfreepress

Chambersburg: Man Identified That Died at Martin’s Potato Rolls Factory

30-year-old man named Steven Garrett Graby has been identified as the man found in the debris at the construction site by the Franklin County coroner’s office. Graby of Washington Borough, Lancaster County has been identified as the 30 year old man unaccounted for after the walls collapsed at the Martin’s Famous Potato Roll Factory yesterday. Steven Garby was a contractor working on the construction for the building. Garby was was unable to be located under the debris. Multiple fire departments were on the scene and searched for hours for him. His remains were located at 9:45pm and Darby was pronounced deceased at the scene. His name was not released until his next of kin was informed.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Chambersburg standoff ends, one dog dead

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — According to the Chambersburg Police Department, the active incident in the unit block of North 4th Street has come to an end. The incident was a reported standoff following a shooting. The suspect is reportedly in custody. Chambersburg police say Clifton Gatling shot at two dogs...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
wfmd.com

46 Arrests Made In One Week In Hagerstown

The Hagerstown Police Department made 46 arrests during the week of August 23. Frederick, Md. (BW) – 46 arrests in one week were made in Hagerstown. The Hagerstown Police Department also responded to nearly 1600 calls. Some notable arrests include:. Camara Jones arrested for attempted homicide. Izaiah Smothers arrested...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Repeat Robber Busted After Second Attempt At Same Frederick A-1 Mart: Police

A commercial burglar went to the well one too many times and was apprehended after targeting a Maryland gas station twice in three days, according to authorities. Frederick County resident Stefan Alejandro Gajate, 33, was arrested by members of the Frederick Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit following a recent investigation into two robberies at the same place last week, officials announced on Monday, Aug. 29.
FREDERICK, MD
Daily Voice

'Pool Of Blood' At Harrisburg Hotel After Jamaican Man Attacks Man With Rock: State Police

A 19-year-old Jamaican man beat a man with a rock until he was "gushing blood," Pennsylvania state police say. Kemaree Reid, first threw a rock at the man during a fight over a work issue, but then grabbed a second rock and punched him "over and over and over," until he saw "a large pool of blood," Reid told state police in an interview according to court documents.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Man stabbed in Steelton apartment complex

Steelton police are investigating a stabbing in an apartment complex off Wood Street that sent one man to the hospital for emergency medical treatment Tuesday afternoon. Steelton Interim Chief William Shaub told PennLive officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 900 block of Wood Street shortly after 4:50 p.m., after a woman said her husband had been stabbed in the chest.
STEELTON, PA
local21news.com

Man slapped outside of Sheetz in Franklin County, police say

FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — A man was assaulted outside of a Sheetz in Franklin County around 9:30PM on August 25. The Chambersburg Police Department say that the victim told police that he was standing outside of the Sheetz on 1 Monticello Court when a man came up to him and slapped him in the face.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
