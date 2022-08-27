Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wfmd.com
Employee In Thurmont Arrested For Stealing From His Business
The thefts totaled $19,000. Thurmont, Md. (NS) – An employee at Mick’s Plumbing in Thurmont has been arrested for stealing from his company. According to the Thurmont Police Department, Mick’s Plumbing owner Michael Late reported that various materials and tools were missing form a warehouse on August 3.
Police respond to ‘active incident’ in Chambersburg, ask public to avoid area
Officers from the Chambersburg Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police are currently involved in an “active incident” in the unit block of North 4th Street, according to the borough police department’s website. Unit block is designated for blocks where the house numbers are less than 100.
Reported Building Explosion Leads To Arrest For Man Who Nearly Shot Infant In Frederick: Police
An infant was nearly shot in Maryland after a man accidentally discharged a weapon in a Frederick County building, coming dangerously close to striking the child, according to police. Paul Viera, 25, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and discharging a firearm in city limits following an investigation into...
WGAL
Police: Chambersburg man in custody after firing gun at woman, shooting two dogs
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — UPDATE: A man is in custody after police say he shot two dogs and fired at a woman inside his home. The Chambersburg Police Department along with the Pennsylvania State Police are currently involved in an active incident. The incident occurred along the 100 block of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chambersburg: Man arrested for terroristic threats, simple assault, and firearm without license
Joshua Wayne Baker was arrested on Monday, August 16th, 2022 on a warrant issued for his arrest for charges of Terroristic Threats, Simple Assault, and Firearms not to be Carried Without a License. : Pennsylvania: DUI Association Urge Responsible, Designated Driving Ahead of Labor Day Holiday. Probable Cause. Joshua Wayne...
Chambersburg: Man Identified That Died at Martin’s Potato Rolls Factory
30-year-old man named Steven Garrett Graby has been identified as the man found in the debris at the construction site by the Franklin County coroner’s office. Graby of Washington Borough, Lancaster County has been identified as the 30 year old man unaccounted for after the walls collapsed at the Martin’s Famous Potato Roll Factory yesterday. Steven Garby was a contractor working on the construction for the building. Garby was was unable to be located under the debris. Multiple fire departments were on the scene and searched for hours for him. His remains were located at 9:45pm and Darby was pronounced deceased at the scene. His name was not released until his next of kin was informed.
Chambersburg standoff ends, one dog dead
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — According to the Chambersburg Police Department, the active incident in the unit block of North 4th Street has come to an end. The incident was a reported standoff following a shooting. The suspect is reportedly in custody. Chambersburg police say Clifton Gatling shot at two dogs...
Northern York County police officer catches commercial burglars red handed
NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP – police in northern York County were able to capture two suspects...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Waynesboro man sentenced to 151 months for drug trafficking and firearms offenses
FRANKLIN, Pa. — The Department of Justice announced Wednesday that a Waynesboro man was sentenced to over 12 years in jail for drug and firearms offenses. Johnathan Fisher, 40, was sentenced Monday, Aug. 29, to 151 months in jail for methamphetamine trafficking and firearms offenses. According to United States...
Man charged with assaulting referee during Chambersburg game
A man has been charged after allegedly punching a referee during a soccer game, according to the Chambersburg Police Department.
Police Release Name Of Driver Killed After Driving Into Gaithersburg Townhomes
The 62-year-old driver who died following a fiery crash into a Gaithersburg townhome has been identified, authorities say. Police have confirmed the driver to be Victor Cascella of Gaithersburg. Cascella succumbed to his injuries after crashing into the townhomes in the 400 block of Orchard Ridge Drive, according to a...
wfmd.com
46 Arrests Made In One Week In Hagerstown
The Hagerstown Police Department made 46 arrests during the week of August 23. Frederick, Md. (BW) – 46 arrests in one week were made in Hagerstown. The Hagerstown Police Department also responded to nearly 1600 calls. Some notable arrests include:. Camara Jones arrested for attempted homicide. Izaiah Smothers arrested...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Repeat Robber Busted After Second Attempt At Same Frederick A-1 Mart: Police
A commercial burglar went to the well one too many times and was apprehended after targeting a Maryland gas station twice in three days, according to authorities. Frederick County resident Stefan Alejandro Gajate, 33, was arrested by members of the Frederick Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit following a recent investigation into two robberies at the same place last week, officials announced on Monday, Aug. 29.
local21news.com
$4,000 worth of products stolen from Rural King, police seek suspects
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Chambersburg Police Department were dispatched to a Rural King in Franklin County on Wayne Avenue for reports of a large retail theft. Police say that a male and female stole over $4,000 worth of products from the farm supply store. The two then left...
local21news.com
Two day $3,000 Kohl's theft has police searching for details, police say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Springettsbury Township Police Department (STPD) are attempting to identity the suspects in a merchandise theft from the Kohl's in York County on the 2600 block of Pleasant Valley Road. Police stated that on two separate occasions, August 23 and August 24, two individuals were...
'Pool Of Blood' At Harrisburg Hotel After Jamaican Man Attacks Man With Rock: State Police
A 19-year-old Jamaican man beat a man with a rock until he was "gushing blood," Pennsylvania state police say. Kemaree Reid, first threw a rock at the man during a fight over a work issue, but then grabbed a second rock and punched him "over and over and over," until he saw "a large pool of blood," Reid told state police in an interview according to court documents.
Contractor Killed In Martin's Famous Potato Rolls Chambersburg Building Collapse: State Police
A 30-year-old contract worker has died following a building collapse at Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Breads in Franklin County, according to an updated release by Pennsylvania state police. The collapse happened at a construction project on the company's campus at 1000 Garber Road in Guilford Township on Tuesday, August...
Man stabbed in Steelton apartment complex
Steelton police are investigating a stabbing in an apartment complex off Wood Street that sent one man to the hospital for emergency medical treatment Tuesday afternoon. Steelton Interim Chief William Shaub told PennLive officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 900 block of Wood Street shortly after 4:50 p.m., after a woman said her husband had been stabbed in the chest.
local21news.com
Man slapped outside of Sheetz in Franklin County, police say
FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — A man was assaulted outside of a Sheetz in Franklin County around 9:30PM on August 25. The Chambersburg Police Department say that the victim told police that he was standing outside of the Sheetz on 1 Monticello Court when a man came up to him and slapped him in the face.
Morgan Messenger
Berkeley Springs resident believed to be lone victim in crash & car fire
Virginia police believe that a Berkeley Springs resident was the driver and lone victim in a single vehicle crash on U.S. 522 in Frederick County near Cross Junction on Tuesday, August 23. In a press release, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office reported that the severity of the crash and vehicle...
fcfreepress
Chambersburg, PA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.https://fcfreepress.com/
Comments / 0