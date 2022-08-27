Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot promises safe haven for women of Indiana seeking abortionJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Celebrate Chicago Jazz At The Iconic Free Chicago Jazz Festival Starting Tomorrow
The Chicago Jazz Festival has become a Labor Day weekend tradition in the city. By promoting all forms of jazz with free music, the annual festival is about showcasing local talent alongside nationally recognized artists. This year, the annual Jazz Fest is back with a stunning lineup and music across the city. With performances at the Claudia Cassidy Theater and Preston Bradley Hall (78 E Washington St, Chicago, IL 60602), the Jay Pritzker Pavilion (Millennium Park 201 E Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60601), the Harris Theater Rooftop (205 E Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60601), and more iconic spots, the three day festival is sure to be a hit. The festival aims to raise awareness and appreciation for one of the city’s most beloved art forms- Jazz! Jazz music is a beloved and celebrated art form in Chicago, and has often been associated with the city throughout history. The event is being produced by the Department of Cultural Affairs & Special Events, with the Jazz Institute of Chicago handling the annual program. Attendees can expect an incredible lineup, from Henry Threadgill and Zooid, Bill Frisell, to William Parker and his quintet, plus other show-stopping musicians.
fox32chicago.com
African Festival of the Arts returns to Chicago this weekend
CHICAGO - The African Festival of the Arts is happening in Washington Park this weekend. It will be the 33rd time the event has taken place in Chicago, returning after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year's theme is "Back to Culture. Back to Tradition." It's a...
Rooftop Cinema Club Unveils New Line of Movies For Outdoor Screenings This Fall
Rooftop Cinema Club will continue to take movie-watching to new heights, with outdoor showings set to pan out throughout the fall amid Chicago's skyline. Since planting roots this spring in the Windy City, the Rooftop Cinema Club has been featuring classic films in an open-air cinema experience in Chicago's West Town neighborhood at The Emily Hotel.
African Festival of Arts 2022
The 33RD ANNUAL AFRICAN FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS (AFA) returns Labor Day Weekend to Chicago’s historic Washington Park in the heart of the south side’s museum district and future home of the Obama Presidential Library. The end-of-summer celebration of Black cultural arts re-emerges, following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, under the theme “Back to Culture. Back to Tradition”. All are invited to the affordable and family friendly Black cultural arts immersive experience in Washington Park. The culturally rich interactive event brings the art, sights, tastes, sounds and spirituality of African Diaspora global cultures to Chicago – all amid a replicated African village!
weddingchicks.com
This Chicago Couple Held an Intimate Wedding at the Grand Thalia Hall
Carmelle and Charlie held this stunning Chicago wedding at the incomparable Thalia Hall, and accomplished the incredible task of making their wedding day an intimate affair in a grandiose space. Their bright but deep color palette complimented the classic space and created pops of color throughout. Make sure to keep scrolling to see all of the incredible photos Tova Studios captured of their day, including the florals by Flowers For Dreams.
CHICAGO READER
Potato pancakes, Mary Jane, and more
Manny’s Cafeteria and Delicatessen (1141 S. Jefferson) is celebrating a staggering 80 years in business today, with special offerings and a cake cutting ceremony at lunchtime. The food is still served cafeteria style and many dishes hearken back to the deli’s earlier days (read Reader senior writer Mike Sula’s take on Manny’s matzo ball soup here) but why change the classics, especially if you’re in love with piles of corned beef stacked on rye? Today’s specials, including a free potato pancake with every sandwich purchase, are available (while supplies last) from 9:30 AM-8 PM. More information is readable at Manny’s Facebook page. (SCJ)
Chicago Defender
Kindred the Family Soul and Juvenile to Headline 2nd Annual Englewood Music Fest
16th Ward Alderman Stephanie Coleman announced the 2nd annual Englewood Music Fest. The fest will be held in conjunction with the 6th year anniversary of the Englewood Square Mall. The Greater Englewood Community Development Corporation (GECDC) is the fiscal agent and partnering 501c3 for the event. Collectively they will celebrate “Englewood Excellence” — it’s past, present. and future. The event will feature live music, local vendors, back-to-school programming and prizes, an e-game tournament, and more!
One Of The Gaudiest Condos You’ll Ever See Is For Sale In Chicago’s Gold Coast
Another gem from the wonderful Twitter account, @ZillowGoneWild. If this kind of thing interests you, I can't recommend following them enough. This humble abode can be found in Chicago, just south of Lincoln park new the Gold Coast area of Chicago. It is currently listed at a very cool $420,000 and is one of the most uniquely decorated homes I've ever seen.
This 2-Acre Pumpkin Pop Up Is Coming to Illinois, And It’s Fall AF
We all love fall. The temperatures change to something more comfortable, the leaves change, pumpkin and apple cider everything, and people are just cheerier. Illinois is about to host the most fall pop up, possibly of all time, and it opens in just a few weeks. What Is It?. Jack's...
Manny’s Deli Celebrates 80 Years Of Business With A Brand New Smoked Pastrami Sandwich
The famous Jewish deli, Manny’s, is bringing in its 80th anniversary today with a unique new menu item. For the first time ever, there’s a new sandwich in town as Manny’s has introduced a smoked pastrami sandwich– appropriately dubbed the 80 to bring in their anniversary. To celebrate this milestone, Manny’s Cafeteria and Delicatessen is throwing a party, which includes half-priced smoked sandwiches and other surprises until its 8 PM closing today! When Manny, Jack, and Charlie Raskin decided to open a delicatessen and cafeteria, they had no idea it would turn into a legendary Chicago staple. The Ashkenazi Jewish deli, which is known for its old-time cafeteria setup and towering sandwiches, added a new menu item inspired by owner Dan Raskin, a longtime lover of Montreal and Texas BBQ. With time to experiment during the pandemic, they created this brand new smoky pastrami, offering a fun twist on the famous menu staple.
msn.com
Review: Chef Art Smith’s Reunion brings Oprah-worthy fried chicken — and much more — to Navy Pier
Nobody goes to Navy Pier just for the food. You used to settle for the best of bad choices. Now at Chef Art Smith’s Reunion, the mouthful of a name for the new restaurant from the man perhaps forever best known as Oprah’s former personal chef, they offer more than just good food.
Minister Louis Farrakan and Senator Mattie Hunter selected as Grand Baba and Yeye
The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan, leader of the Nation of Islam. and The Honorable Mattie Hunter, Illinois State Senator, 3rd Legislative District and Senate Majority Caucus Chair are the venerated community elders selected as the honorary Grand Baba and Grand Yeye. Together they will oversee the return of the 33rd Annual African Festival of the Arts to a LIVE celebration in Chicago’s historic Washington Park!
bhhschicago.com
5356 N Lowell Avenue
Sauganash Splendor: Immaculate Home for Rent, Right in Chicago. This spacious house has everything you're looking for: 4500 square feet including a full basement. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage top the list. The main floor sparkles with hardwood floors throughout, a beautiful open-design chef's kitchen and a kitchen dining area with views out onto your back yard and the peaceful LaBagh Woods Forest Preserve. The massive living room adjoins a separate dining room, and both get all kinds of light through the front windows. From here, walk right into the comfy sunken family room with gas fireplace. The bedrooms are on 2 upper levels. The primary bedroom is gigantic, with vaulted ceilings, two full-size walk-in closets, a linen closet, and an en suite bathroom that features dual sinks, a Jacuzzi, separate shower, and tile all around. The other three bedrooms are all substantial and will easily accommodate king size beds and furniture. They've all got ample closet space as well, and are located around the large, tiled second bathroom. The basement has high ceilings and is fully converted, with two living areas, a mechanicals room, and a large separate storage room. Your laundry room is also on this level. The garage houses two cars and has plenty of room for storing other items as well. Your warm weather days will be filled with entertaining friends on the large back deck, patio and private back yard. Sauganash Woods is thoroughly unique as Chicago neighborhoods go: 81 homes in a private, lovely setting. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Pet rental fees will apply. Parents, the elementary school for children at this address is Sauganash Elementary School. Applicant Requirements: 600+ minimum credit score Household monthly income at least 2.5x monthly rent $69 per person to apply No security deposit A $500 non-refundable move-in fee will be charged in lieu of security deposit Pet rent $25/month per animal. Weight and number restrictions apply. Tenant must provide proof of renters insurance. Tenant must clear sidewalks of snow.
Contest to crown ‘Best Restroom’ in America: Have a look at the 10 finalists
Which restroom will take the throne in a competition for America's Best Bathroom? The suspense is leaving the country on the edge of its seat.
vfpress.news
Proud Maywood Natives Relish Annual Old Timers’ Picnic
Tommy Bailey and Deborah Johnson sit at the base of artist Geraldine McCullough’s “Pheonix Rising” sculpture in Maywood on Aug. 28. | Michael Romain. Sunday, August 28, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Deborah Johnson, 68, said she’s lived in Maywood since 1964. She said her...
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot: Chicago's Black neighborhoods portrayed as more troubled, violent than they actually are
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot and a key ally claimed Tuesday that the city's Black neighborhoods are portrayed as more troubled and violent than they really are. "The media doesn't tell the true story of Black Chicago," the mayor told a group at a restaurant in the South Side 8th Ward.
blockclubchicago.org
A $5 Million Buddy Bear Car Wash Could Be Coming To Chatham
CHATHAM — A $5 million car wash could be coming to a vacant plot on the South Side. Developers at SDR Chatham, LLC hope to bring a Buddy Bear Car Wash to 201-357 W. 83rd St. The single-story project will be approximately 4,775 square feet and include 26 parking spaces. The car wash will bring 100 construction jobs and eight permanent jobs to the community, according to the developers’ proposal.
nypressnews.com
Chicago shooting: Boy, 5, shot in head in Rogers Park days after starting school, family says
CHICAGO (WLS) — A five-year-old boy shot was shot in the head and critically injured in Rogers Park Sunday night just days after starting his first day of school, his family said. Police said the boy was taken in critical condition after being shot while sitting in a car...
vfpress.news
Melrose Park Man Admits To Robbing 9 Chicago Area Banks
Surveillance footage from the 2019 robbery of a US Bank branch in Elmwood Park. Three men have since admitted to robbing the bank, along with several others in the Chicago area. | U.S. Attorney’s Office. Monday, August 29, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Federal prosecutors announced on...
