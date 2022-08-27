LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 33 points and 12 rebounds to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm 78-73 in Game 2 of the semifinals and even the WNBA playoff series. Chelsea Gray finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists for the Aces, while Kelsey Plum added 18 points. Game 3 is Sunday in Seattle. Breanna Stewart led the Storm with 32 points and seven rebounds.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 9 HOURS AGO