CBS Sports
Dodgers' Phil Bickford: Drops down to Triple-A
The Dodgers optioned Bickford to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Bickford covered 2.2 innings in total while making relief appearances in three of the past four days, so his demotion is likely the result of the Dodgers wanting to add a fresh arm to the bullpen in advance of Tuesday's game against the Mets. Right-hander Jake Reed was recalled from Triple-A and will replace Bickford in the bullpen.
CBS Sports
Astros' Jake Meyers: Sent to Triple-A
Meyers was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Meyers has struggled to a .190 average with one RBI, one stolen base and two runs scored over 18 games in August, likely prompting his demotion. The Astros have yet to announce a corresponding move.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Steps out of lineup
Rizzo is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels. Rizzo has hit solo homers in back-to-back games but will take a seat for Wednesday's series finale. New York has a scheduled day off Thursday, so his absence from the lineup will provide him two straight days of rest. DJ LeMahieu will shift to first base while Gleyber Torres starts at the keystone.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Exits with groin issue
Falter was removed from Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks with a right groin injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. The 25-year-old made a second straight turn through the rotation Wednesday in place of Zack Wheeler (forearm), and the lefty allowed only one run on five hits with six strikeouts and zero walks before the injury forced his exit with one out in the seventh inning. Falter left with a double-digit run lead and is in line for the victory, and it's an unceremonious end to a strong outing. Regardless of his health, Falter may not receive another start with Wheeler possibly reclaiming his rotation spot next week.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Jeter Downs: Deactivated at Triple-A
Triple-A Worcester placed Downs (ankle) on its 7-day injured list Thursday. Downs hadn't played for Worcester since Aug. 18 with a left ankle injury before being deactivated a week later. The 24-year-old debuted in the majors earlier this season and hit .154 over 14 games, but his ankle injury may take a promotion back to Boston off the table when the active roster expands to 28 men in September.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Ronald Jones: Earns spot on initial 53-man roster
Jones has a spot on Kansas City's initial 53-man roster, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. The team will likely start off with four running backs, also rostering Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco. They could still cut that down to three before Week 1, but it appears Jones has a spot for the time being, even if it's possibly at the bottom of the depth chart. The former Buccaneer reportedly was on the bubble but won Kansas City's coaching staff over with a strong showing in the final preseason game.
CBS Sports
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Sitting again Wednesday
Paredes (undisclosed) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Paredes should have a clear path to a full-time role in the infield for at least the next week after Brandon Lowe (triceps) was placed on the injured list Wednesday, but he'll first have to overcome his own injury. The 23-year-old will be on the bench for a second straight contest due to the unspecified issue, which caused him to be scratched ahead of Tuesday's 7-2 win.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Alfonso Rivas: Exits lineup
Rivas is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays. The lefty-hitting Rivas is on the bench against a right-hander (Kevin Gausman), perhaps hinting that he won't be part of a strict platoon at first base with P.J. Higgins while Patrick Wisdom (finger) is on the injured list. In his first three games since being called up from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Rivas went 3-for-6 with a run scored.
CBS Sports
Reds' Chase Anderson: Contract selected by Reds
Anderson's contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville ahead of Monday's start against the Cardinals. Anderson made 14 appearances (nine starts) for the Phillies earlier in the season and posted a 6.75 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 48 innings. He joined the Reds on a minor-league deal over the weekend and will make his team debut during Monday's series opener against St. Louis. Anderson will likely have the chance to make more than one turn through the rotation since T.J. Zeuch (back) is on the injured list.
CBS Sports
Ken Giles: Let go by Giants
The Giants released Giles on Monday. His stint in the Giants organization lasted just one week, with Giles receiving his release after allowing one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out two over 2.2 innings across his three appearances at Triple-A Sacramento. Giles will now look to move on to his third organization of the season, as he was previously cut loose by Seattle earlier this month.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Albert Pujols: Blasts homer No. 694
Pujols went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, two runs scored and a walk in Monday's 13-4 victory over Cincinnati. After going deep seven times in a 10-game span, Pujols had been stuck in a six-game homerless stretch entering Monday's game. He then knocked a two-run shot in the third inning, giving him 15 on the year and 694 in his historic career. Pujols has caught fire this month in his quest for 700 home runs; he's now 22-for-54 (.407) with eight homers and 16 RBI through 21 August appearances.
CBS Sports
Giants' Joey Bart: Enters concussion protocol
Giants manager Gabe Kapler said after Monday's 6-5 loss to the Padres that Bart is in the concussion protocol but is dealing with only mild symptoms, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Kapler didn't rule out the possibility of Bart clearing the concussion protocol and starting behind the plate in...
CBS Sports
Pirates' Wil Crowe: Stumbles in loss
Crowe (5-8) allowed three runs on three hits and took a loss against the Brewers on Monday. He was charged with a blown save and recorded just one out. Crowe served up a game-tying home run to Garrett Mitchell in the eighth inning followed by Keston Hiura's walkoff blast in the ninth. The 27-year-old righty saw his season ERA jump from 3.12 to 3.51 after the rough outing. Monday was his first save chance since Aug. 2 and his first blown save since July 29.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Jake Reed: Gets call-up from Triple-A
The Dodgers recalled Reed from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday. Reed will join the bullpen as a replacement for Phil Bickford, who was optioned to Triple-A after working in relief in three of the past four days. Between stints in the majors this season with the Dodgers and Mets, Reed has allowed nine earned runs on nine hits and seven walks over nine frames.
CBS Sports
Reds' Austin Romine: Looks like No. 2 backstop
Romine is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Romine is on the bench for the third time in four games and appears to have fallen behind the recently promoted Chuckie Robinson on the depth chart. The development doesn't come as a major surprise, as Romine has turned in a .486 OPS in 12 games since joining the Reds as a trade-deadline pickup from St. Louis.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Zack Britton: Glute injury confirmed
Britton (elbow) suffered a glute injury in a rehab appearance with Single-A Tampa on Saturday, per MLB.com. This qualifies as good news, as the injury doesn't appear to be serious and isn't related to the UCL surgery Britton underwent last September. The veteran reliever reportedly told Yankees manager Aaron Boone that his arm feels great and that the glute issue isn't a concern. Britton is expected to throw a bullpen session in a few days and could resume his rehab stint shortly thereafter.
CBS Sports
Padres' Jurickson Profar: On bench Wednesday
Profar isn't starting Wednesday against the Giants. Profar is getting a rare day off after he went 2-for-5 with two doubles, a run and two strikeouts Tuesday against San Francisco. Wil Myers is starting in left field and batting sixth.
CBS Sports
Royals' Salvador Perez: Scratched with back tightness
Perez was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the White Sox due to back tightness, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Perez is in the midst of a seven-game hit streak during which he's gone 13-for-29 with two home runs, nine RBI and five runs, but back tightness will prevent him from starting as scheduled Wednesday. It's unclear if the veteran catcher will be available off the bench, and he should be considered day-to-day.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Terrin Vavra: Loses hold of regular role
Vavra is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. The lefty-hitting Vavra is on the bench versus a right-hander (Cal Quantrill) for the fourth game in a row and appears to have lost hold of an everyday role. The Orioles will likely rotate the open spot in the lineup among a number of players, but fellow rookie Kyle Stowers looks to be the main beneficiary. Stowers will be making his third start in five contests Tuesday.
CBS Sports
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Retreats to bench
Realmuto is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks. Realmuto knocked in two runs in Monday's game, but interim manager Rob Thomson decided to give him a breather Tuesday night. Garrett Stubbs will replace Realmuto behind the plate.
