US News and World Report

Germany Ramps up Military Exports, Mainly to Arm Ukraine

BERLIN (Reuters) - German exports of military equipment have surged so far this year as Berlin supplies arms to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia's attack, the Economy Ministry said on Wednesday. By Aug. 24, the value of authorised military exports totalled just under 5.1 billion euros ($5.11...
US News and World Report

U.N. Says China May Have Committed Crimes Against Humanity in Xinjiang

(Reuters) -China's "arbitrary and discriminatory detention" of Uyghurs and other Muslims in its Xinjiang region may constitute crimes against humanity, the outgoing U.N. human rights chief said in a long-awaited report on Wednesday. U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, who has faced criticism from some diplomats and rights...
US News and World Report

Poland Puts Its WW2 Losses at $1.3 Trillion, Demands German Reparations

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland estimates its World War Two losses caused by Germany at 6.2 trillion zlotys ($1.32 trillion), the leader of the country's ruling nationalists said on Thursday, and he said Warsaw would officially demand reparations. Poland's biggest trade partner and a fellow member of the European Union and...
US News and World Report

Sweden Sends Ukraine Artillery Rounds in Fresh Aid Package -Ukrainian Defence Minister

KYIV (Reuters) - Sweden has provided Ukraine with a new defence aid package containing artillery rounds, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Wednesday. "Great news from Sweden: 7th military package with artillery ammo will strengthen #UAarmy," Reznikov wrote on Twitter, thanking Sweden's foreign and defence ministers. "Together we will restore peace and security in Europe," he added.
US News and World Report

Germany Says It Will Expand Military Presence in Indo-Pacific

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will expand its military presence in the Indo-Pacific by sending more warships and joining drills with allies as it keeps an eye on the "enormous" build-up of China's armed forces, the German defence chief told Reuters. Germany is joining other Western nations in showing more muscle...
