Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

USC Trojans announce 2022 football captains

As the USC football team continues to take care of business while gearing up for Saturday's season opener, head coach Lincoln Riley revealed after Tuesday's practice that the team handled another preseason obligation recently. The players elected four captains for the 2022 season: sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams, redshirt senior offensive lineman Justin Dedich, junior defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu and senior linebacker Shane Lee. It's a first-time honor for all four.
LOS ANGELES, CA

