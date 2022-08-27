Kolney Cassel returns home to coach his brother and install run-n-shoot at West Valley

He enjoys a little hunting and fishing, horses and getting off-road, back in the woods, all those same ingredients that go into a good country song. Moxee native Hunter Stiles is just 19, so his honky tonkin’ days are still down the trail, but the country singer will break in the new Behind the Chutes stage on Wednesday night following the award ceremony at the WestStar Best of the Best Roping event to kick off the Ellensburg Rodeo week.

MOXEE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO