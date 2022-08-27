ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Comments / 2

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Heat advisory issued for Wednesday in Yakima Valley

Most Yakima Valley schools are back in session, but that doesn’t mean the high temperatures and dangerous summer heat are done for 2022. The National Weather Service’s Pendleton office has issued a heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday for the Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Lower Columbia Basin.
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Chelan man killed in Yakima County crash

WEST VALLEY - The Yakima Herald Republic reports a Chelan man is dead after wrecking his vehicle in West Valley just outside of Yakima on Tuesday. The publication wrote that Kenneth Charley Nichols of Chelan was driving in the 19000 block of Cottonwood Canyon Road at about 12:30 p.m. when the crash happened.
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vancouver, WA
Sunnyside, WA
Football
City
Wenatchee, WA
State
Alaska State
Local
Washington Football
Sunnyside, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Sports
Moses Lake, WA
Sports
Moses Lake, WA
Football
City
Moses Lake, WA
City
Sunnyside, WA
KIMA TV

Man identified in fatal crash on Cottonwood Canyon Road

YAKIMA -- A local man is dead after his van off the road and crashed in the West Valley near Tampico. Deputies say they responded to the crash at about 12:30 pm Tuesday afternoon. YCSO says the driver of a white van somehow went off the roadway and rolled multiple...
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Mascot#American Football#Mavericks#Wildcats#Cbbn#Mid Columbia Conference#Eastern Washington
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Valley theaters participating in $3 movies on National Cinema Day Saturday

Movie theaters in the Yakima Valley will participate in National Cinema Day on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Many cinemas nationwide will offer $3 tickets to all movies, every showtime and all formats. Participating theatres include:. The Majestic, 1919 S. 14th St., Yakima, 509-248-0242 https://yakimatheatres.com/. Yakima Cinemas, 1305 N. 16th Ave.,...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Hop harvest underway in the Yakima Valley, with a near-record yield expected

MOXEE — The annual hop harvest is underway at CLS Farms near Moxee, and over the next month it will involve several hundred workers, around-the-clock effort and the near-constant hum of machinery and processing equipment. It all started with a subtle touch of hop cones in a farmer’s hand,...
MOXEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Man shot in drive-by shooting Saturday in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — A man was injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening in Wenatchee. Wenatchee police told NewsRadio 560 KPQ that the shooting occurred at about 7 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Mission Street. The victim, a Wenatchee man, was taken in a private vehicle to Central...
WENATCHEE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Drunk driver in Moses Lake North crashes car into home

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Grant County authorities brought a suspect into custody for allegedly crashing into a home in a residential community while driving under the influence. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and medics were dispatched to a residence near the intersection of Halsey Dr & Vandenburg Loop NE in Moses Lake N for reports of a vehicle versus home collision.
MOSES LAKE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Vancouver, CA
ifiberone.com

GoFundMe created for 19-year-old killed in crash by wrong-way driver near Moses Lake

CASHMERE — A GoFundMe account has been started for a Cashmere woman who was killed in a head-on crash with a wrong-way driver near Moses Lake. Sierra R. Stoddard, 19, died on Aug. 25. She was driving her SUV west on I-90 when her vehicle was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck driving the wrong direction. State troopers say the driver, 47-year-old Jorge F. Sanchez, was driving impaired and he is expected to face a charge of vehicular homicide.
MOSES LAKE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Police ID body found in Walla Walla park

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- UPDATE: AUGUST 31, 2022 3:06 p.m. Sergeant Gunner Fulmer with WWPD updated that the body found was a 59-year-old man from Yakima. Detectives do not think there was any foul play in his death, but an autopsy has not been scheduled. No next of kin has been contacted.
WALLA WALLA, WA
ifiberone.com

Troopers say Moses Lake woman avoids death, but not DUI in crash with tractor on I-90

MOSES LAKE - Troopers say a Moses Lake woman sustained only minor injuries despite the condition of her car after colliding with a tractor on I-90 Saturday. At around 10:30 a.m., state patrol officials say 33-year-old Brenda Cardenas Acuna of Moses Lake was going westward on I-90, two miles west of SR 17, when she approached a pilot truck and a tractor from behind.
MOSES LAKE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy