Read full article on original website
Related
ifiberone.com
Memory loss afflicting rider who suffered traumatic brain injury at Moses Lake rodeo
SPOKANE - About nine days after Madison Alderman suffered a devastating blow to the head after falling from her horse, the family says she continues to recover physically, but her cognitive ability is falling short of where it was at prior to the accident. On Aug. 20, Alderman was on...
Yakima Herald Republic
Heat advisory issued for Wednesday in Yakima Valley
Most Yakima Valley schools are back in session, but that doesn’t mean the high temperatures and dangerous summer heat are done for 2022. The National Weather Service’s Pendleton office has issued a heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday for the Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Lower Columbia Basin.
ifiberone.com
Chelan man killed in Yakima County crash
WEST VALLEY - The Yakima Herald Republic reports a Chelan man is dead after wrecking his vehicle in West Valley just outside of Yakima on Tuesday. The publication wrote that Kenneth Charley Nichols of Chelan was driving in the 19000 block of Cottonwood Canyon Road at about 12:30 p.m. when the crash happened.
Moses Lake woman, 42, missing since going on hiking trip
EPHRATA, Wash. — Law enforcement across Grant County is searching for 42-year-old Lyudmila Kibukevich, a woman from the Moses Lake area who left for a hiking trip on Sunday and hasn’t returned home. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Kibukevich is identifiable by her brown eyes and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima Herald Republic
Man hopes to locate owner of photo albums found along a road outside of Yakima
With their bright floral graphics, the photo albums look like they’d hold prints from the groovy 1970s. Thomas Hull knows almost all of the photos are older than that, with some from the early 20th century. But Hull doesn’t know much more about the photos other than years written...
KIMA TV
Man identified in fatal crash on Cottonwood Canyon Road
YAKIMA -- A local man is dead after his van off the road and crashed in the West Valley near Tampico. Deputies say they responded to the crash at about 12:30 pm Tuesday afternoon. YCSO says the driver of a white van somehow went off the roadway and rolled multiple...
Sunnyside woman dies after reportedly exiting moving vehicle
GRANDVIEW, Wash. — A woman is dead after exiting a vehicle while it was in motion, according to Washington State Patrol. The incident happened just before 1:30 Saturday morning, Aug. 27. A vehicle was traveling westbound on Interstate 82, one mile west of Grandview city limits. Washington State Patrol says a female passenger exited the vehicle while it...
One Amazing Supermarket You Never Hear About Is in Pasco Washington
One Of Washington State's Best Supermarkets Is Located In Pasco Washington. It's always nice to make a top 10 list here and there but it's even cooler when you make a list for "undiscovered" gems in Washington State. Locals Love This Pasco Supermarket And It's A Destination Location In Washington.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley theaters participating in $3 movies on National Cinema Day Saturday
Movie theaters in the Yakima Valley will participate in National Cinema Day on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Many cinemas nationwide will offer $3 tickets to all movies, every showtime and all formats. Participating theatres include:. The Majestic, 1919 S. 14th St., Yakima, 509-248-0242 https://yakimatheatres.com/. Yakima Cinemas, 1305 N. 16th Ave.,...
Yakima Herald Republic
Hop harvest underway in the Yakima Valley, with a near-record yield expected
MOXEE — The annual hop harvest is underway at CLS Farms near Moxee, and over the next month it will involve several hundred workers, around-the-clock effort and the near-constant hum of machinery and processing equipment. It all started with a subtle touch of hop cones in a farmer’s hand,...
ifiberone.com
Man shot in drive-by shooting Saturday in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — A man was injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening in Wenatchee. Wenatchee police told NewsRadio 560 KPQ that the shooting occurred at about 7 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Mission Street. The victim, a Wenatchee man, was taken in a private vehicle to Central...
Drunk driver in Moses Lake North crashes car into home
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Grant County authorities brought a suspect into custody for allegedly crashing into a home in a residential community while driving under the influence. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and medics were dispatched to a residence near the intersection of Halsey Dr & Vandenburg Loop NE in Moses Lake N for reports of a vehicle versus home collision.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yakima Herald Republic
Prosecutors preparing charges in hit-and-run death of retired YVC instructor Wendy Baker
Prosecutors are preparing to charge the driver they say hit and killed retired Yakima Valley College nursing director Wendy Baker in June. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said he met with Sheriff Bob Udell and detectives Tuesday to go over evidence in the case. “I feel very good that...
ifiberone.com
GoFundMe created for 19-year-old killed in crash by wrong-way driver near Moses Lake
CASHMERE — A GoFundMe account has been started for a Cashmere woman who was killed in a head-on crash with a wrong-way driver near Moses Lake. Sierra R. Stoddard, 19, died on Aug. 25. She was driving her SUV west on I-90 when her vehicle was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck driving the wrong direction. State troopers say the driver, 47-year-old Jorge F. Sanchez, was driving impaired and he is expected to face a charge of vehicular homicide.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Police ID body found in Walla Walla park
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- UPDATE: AUGUST 31, 2022 3:06 p.m. Sergeant Gunner Fulmer with WWPD updated that the body found was a 59-year-old man from Yakima. Detectives do not think there was any foul play in his death, but an autopsy has not been scheduled. No next of kin has been contacted.
Minor from Moses Lake arrested for possession of stolen car, gun in Othello
OTHELLO, Wash. — Two days after allegedly ditching a stolen car and fleeing from an Adams County deputy on foot, a juvenile suspect from Moses Lake was arrested on a plethora of charges. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy spotted the suspect while patrolling near S...
ifiberone.com
Troopers say Moses Lake woman avoids death, but not DUI in crash with tractor on I-90
MOSES LAKE - Troopers say a Moses Lake woman sustained only minor injuries despite the condition of her car after colliding with a tractor on I-90 Saturday. At around 10:30 a.m., state patrol officials say 33-year-old Brenda Cardenas Acuna of Moses Lake was going westward on I-90, two miles west of SR 17, when she approached a pilot truck and a tractor from behind.
Comments / 2