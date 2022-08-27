A 24-year-old state resident was killed Thursday in a rollover crash at milepost 105.5 near Riverton on Highway 26. According to a Wyoming State Trooper’s report, a Honda Accord driven by Dorian Clifford was westbound at 3:20 a.m. when it exited the roadway to the right. Clifford attempted to steer the vehicle left and back onto the roadway, at which point the Honda transitioned into a counter-clockwise yaw. The Honda tripped while still in the borrow ditch and entered a passenger side leading roll until coming to rest in the eastbound borrow ditch facing westbound.

