Red Flag Warning issued for Fremont, Natrona Counties
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Riverton WY 106 PM MDT Sat Aug 27 2022 Natrona County/Casper BLM-Upper Wind River Basin/Wind River Basin- Casper Mountain- ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY...Fire Weather Zones 280...283 and 300. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona. * WIND: West 15 to 22 mph with gusts up to 30 to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY: 11 to 14 percent. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Wyoming: Wind River Range (July 17-19)
A couple gave me a ride back to the trail, on the way to their own day hike. Back on trail, I started hiking over sage desert land, walking towards the Wind River Range. I soon met two ranchers, cutting brush on their land by the trail. They waved as I approached, gave me a cookie and told me to watch out for bears.
Wyoming Man Dies After Being Ejected From ATV
A 36-year-old Wyoming man is dead following an ATV crash in Fremont County, the highway patrol says. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on July 22 near milepost 6 on Deer Creek Road east of Riverton. According to a crash summary released Monday, 36-year-old Brice Hayes was riding in a...
Man Killed in Rollover Crash on Thursday
A 24-year-old state resident was killed Thursday in a rollover crash at milepost 105.5 near Riverton on Highway 26. According to a Wyoming State Trooper’s report, a Honda Accord driven by Dorian Clifford was westbound at 3:20 a.m. when it exited the roadway to the right. Clifford attempted to steer the vehicle left and back onto the roadway, at which point the Honda transitioned into a counter-clockwise yaw. The Honda tripped while still in the borrow ditch and entered a passenger side leading roll until coming to rest in the eastbound borrow ditch facing westbound.
Wyoming driver dies after ejection from crash west of Riverton
CASPER, Wyo. — A 24-year-old Wyoming resident died Thursday in a fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 26 west of Riverton, according to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Troopers were notified of the crash around 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 25. According to the report, the driver of...
Wyoming Driver Killed After Being Ejected in Fiery Rollover Crash
A 24-year-old Wyoming man is dead after rolling his car northwest of Riverton, the highway patrol says. The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, near milepost 105.5 on U.S. 26. The patrol says Dorian Clifford was headed west when he went off the right side of the highway,...
Arapahoe, Fort Washakie Men Sentenced Separately in Federal Court for Assault
Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that ELVIN WAYNE MCCLAIN, 30, of Arapahoe, Wyoming, was sentenced on August 18, 2022, for assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm. United States District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal sentenced McClain to 36 months’ imprisonment and three years of supervised release, and ordered him to pay a $100 special assessment.
RPD Investigating Woman’s Death Wednesday as a Homicide, Double stabbing reported this morning
A city resident noticed smoke coming out from underneath the front door of a mobile home on North 7th East at Lincoln Street and called in a fire alarm. The Riverton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and evacuated the mobile home of smoke, and then left the area. Likewise, a Frontier Ambulance that arrived at the location unloaded a gurney but soon put it back in the ambulance and it, too, left the scene.
Riverton Man Receives 56 – 65 Year Sentence For Repeatedly Raping Child
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Convicted of raping a female child repeatedly, a 44-year-old Riverton man was sentenced on Thursday to between 56 and 65 years in prison. David Wayne Munda was convicted by a jury in Fremont County in May, of multiple sexual abuse charges...
