Narcity
There Is An Actual 'Ghost Town' In BC & It Has A Haunting Hotel With Super Spooky Suites
The province of B.C. is home to a heritage ghost town that embodies the spirit of the 1800s. Three Valley Lake in Revelstoke, B.C. is a beautifully eerie place that has historic buildings, a museum with classic cars, a massive haunted-looking hotel and an old railway roundhouse. "A visit to...
Narcity
This A-Frame Airbnb Is A Road Trip From Ontario & It's Straight Off An Autumn Postcard
This stunning Airbnb is so cozy, it might just win fall. Nestled amongst the trees in Stowe, Vermont, this A-frame cabin is about a 4-hour drive from Ottawa, and it's a dreamy place for a vacation. The majestic stay, named "The Summit House," can host six people in three bedrooms....
Narcity
The 'Longest Free Ferry In The World' Is In BC & Its Views Are Absolutely Stunning (PHOTOS)
The longest free ferry ride in the world, which carries vehicles, is actually in B.C; and it provides some surreal views. The Kootenay Lake Ferry can be caught from the Kootenay Bay Ferry Terminal in Balfour, B.C. It is a 35-minute ride across the Kootenay Lake and it operates all year long, according to the ferry's website.
Narcity
7 Incredible Ontario Activities That Take You Soaring Over A Sea Of Fall Colours
There is a limited window of time to experience the fall colours in Ontario in all of their glory. You can admire the stunning hues of red, orange and yellow while exploring the province with these thrilling adventures. Here are seven Ontario activities during which you can admire the fall...
Narcity
7 'More Affordable Areas' In BC Recommended To Young People By Locals, Including Hidden Gems
If you are a young person and happen to plan on moving to B.C. anytime soon, you might just want to listen to some of these recommendations from locals. A B.C. Reddit post requested recommendations "of towns to rent in that are on the more affordable end that have a population of young adults (late 20s and 30s)."
Narcity
This Ontario Hike Has A Panoramic View Of Ancient Mountains That Are Older Than Some Stars
While it may be sad that summer is coming to an end there are epic fall adventures in Ontario to take advantage of. There is a short hike in Sudbury that will take you to stunning panoramic views of ancient mountain ranges. Willisville Mountain is a hidden gem in Ontario...
Narcity
7 Secret Beaches Around Toronto Where You Can Bask On Velvety Sand Shores
Summer isn't over yet, and there's still time to soak up some sun on the beach. These soft sandy shores are a road trip away from Toronto, and you can enjoy crystal blue waters and more at these spots. Get your friends together and spend the day in a sandy...
Narcity
Canada’s Largest Wine Fest Is Happening Near Toronto & You Can Sip In A Dreamy Rose Garden
Listen up, wine-lovers! A boozy extravaganza is happening near Toronto, and you can enjoy food, activities, drinks, and more. The Niagara Grape & Wine Festival is returning for its 70th year and will run for an entire month this September. The event, which usually only runs for two weeks, is...
Narcity
This Italian Restaurant In Ottawa Has A New Rooftop Patio & The Menu Dates Back To 1934
A classic Ottawa restaurant just opened a new rooftop patio so you can enjoy elevated views with your comfort food. The Prescott is known for its casual bar-like atmosphere and menu of Italian eats and now it boasts a spacious outdoor dining area too. The rooftop portion opened in August...
Narcity
8 Charming Apple Orchards Around Ottawa That Will Thrill You To Your Core This Season
Autumn is just around the corner and that means apple season is coming in hot as the weather slowly begins to cool. There are a number of orchards around Ottawa where you can pick crisp apples and usually enjoy farm activities and freshly made treats as well. Pull your plaid...
Narcity
This Suspension Bridge Trail In Canada Offers Breathtaking Views Of The Changing Fall Colours
If you want to see changing leaves in the best way, you can take a fall hike along this suspension bridge in Canada that offers jaw-dropping views of the colourful foliage. Located in Parc de la Gorge de Coaticook in the Eastern Townships region of Quebec, the 50-foot-tall suspension bridge is actually the longest pedestrian suspended bridge in North America, and is a great spot for stunning views of the Coaticook gorge.
Narcity
Windsor Is Worth A Road Trip For The Food & Here Are 8 Restaurants I Ate At In The City
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. While I currently call the city of Ottawa home, I was born and raised in Windsor, Ontario, and while you may find it surprising, there are a number of things I miss about the border city.
Narcity
A Vancouver Food Blogger Shares 6 Local Omakase Spots & Some Options Won't Break Your Wallet
For the uninitiated, omakase is "a form of Japanese dining in which guests leave themselves in the hands of a chef and receive a meal which is seasonal, elegant, artistic and uses the finest ingredients available," according to the Michelin Guide website. Vancouver is filled with tons of amazing omakase...
Narcity
This Apple Orchard Near Toronto Is A Cute Date Spot & You Can Share Apple Caramel Dumplings
If you're looking for a cute spot to spend some time with your favourite person this fall, then you'll want to take a trip to this dreamy apple orchard near Toronto. The apple picking starts September 10, and you can take a romantic stroll through 10,000 sweet-smelling trees. You can actually drive your car right into the orchard and explore on foot from there.
Narcity
I Paid $34 To Use Toronto Pearson's Plaza Premium Lounge & It's Worth It For The Drinks Alone
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Too many travellers assume that you need to fly first or business class to access an airport lounge, when most airports actually have at least one you can pay your way into.
Narcity
A Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You Up To $9,000 To High Five & Dance In Europe
Desperate for a Euro trip but lack the funds? A new Toronto casting call is here to save the day! All you need is a valid passport and loads of energy. Jigsaw Casting is hiring various individuals with engaging looks and personalities to appear in an upcoming campaign for a "ticket selling website."
Narcity
Over 2K Baby Chicks Spilled Out Across The QEW After The Driver Forgot To Shut The Door
While there are likely many reasons why a chicken would cross the road, thousands of baby chicks were forced to wing it on the QEW after a driver forgot to close the door properly. On Monday afternoon, August 29, at around 1:30 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) GTA Traffic alerted...
Narcity
A Father Became An Ontario Lottery Winner & Is Using $600K To Buy A Home & Help His Family
You don't have to be an Ontario lottery winner to own a home, but it certainly helps. For the down payment, at least. According to OLG, Newmarket resident Muslim Kilic won a whopping $625,178.40 after grabbing the second place prize in the June 28, 2022, Lotto Max draw. As if...
