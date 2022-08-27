GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The wait is nearly over. Finally, we’ll get to see the 2022 Gator football season kickoff in grand style Saturday night when nationally ranked Utah comes to town. Arguably, this is the best season opener Florida has had at home in years, going all the way back to 1969 when a Florida team that was expected to do well the year before and did not, faced a nationally ranked Houston team that was in the top ten of every major poll. Sound familiar? Of course, we all know what happened that day, when the Reaves to Alvarez passing combination was born and the gators crushed the cougars. Can history repeat itself?

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO