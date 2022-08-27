Read full article on original website
Students are back – check out these opportunities to get involved.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
In Gainesville, even amidst the new, the old favorites endure.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Taking a Dog Break in Alachua CountyMichele SharpeAlachua County, FL
There's (apparently) a haunted Steak N' Shake in Gainesville, FloridaEvie M.Gainesville, FL
Is this Gainesville Walmart actually haunted by a former employee?Evie M.Gainesville, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com
New Williston coach aims for district title
This fall five of the six head football coaches in the Tri-County area are in their first year. In volleyball, Dixie County has a new coach, along with Trenton and Williston, who hired Kevin Tiller. “When the administration contacted me back in October of last year and asked me if...
WCJB
UF’s Richardson progressing with Napier era set to kick off on Saturday
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Modern day football places a greater emphasis on quarterback play than perhaps at any other time in the sport’s history. This Florida Gator season will be heavily reliant on the talent of Anthony Richardson. Saturday, fans will cheer as Florida runs through the tunnel again and...
WCJB
North Central Florida Treasures: Florida Storm series painting of the championship gators
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins tells us about a painting depicting two gators in Florida Gator jerseys congratulating one another on winning their respective championships. In 2006 the University of Florida accomplished a feat no other has done, by winning championships in both men’s football and men’s basketball in the same season.
WCJB
Poll: High School Football Play of the Week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Week One of high school football in North Central Florida produced some weather-related challenges, but the players still managed to open the season with some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week from the list of finalists below:. The options...
onlygators.com
Florida football depth chart: Gators release Week 1 lineup vs. Utah to open 2022 season
With just 72 hours until kickoff of the 2022 season, the Florida Gators on Wednesday released their first official depth chart under head coach Billy Napier. With the No. 7 Utah Utes awaiting in The Swamp on Saturday night, the Gators did not have many surprises on the depth chart as Napier cautioned all week that most of of the starting jobs on the field will be in flux as the season progresses.
WCJB
Gator, Gainesville native Ben Shelton falls in thrilling U.S. Open first round match
QUEENS, NY. (WCJB) -NCAA singles champion Ben Shelton, who announced his intent to leave the University of Florida last week to turn pro, took a hard-luck loss to Nuno Borges in Monday’s round one of the U.S. Open. Shelton battled back from down a set twice in the match and forced a fifth set before falling 7-6, 3-6, 7-6, 6-7, 6-3. Shelton staved off a match point in the fourth before ultimately falling in the fifth.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Aaron Taylor explains his notable SEC upset for Week 1
Aaron Taylor is starting the season off with a big upset pick as the CBS Sports Network analyst made a prediction sure to find its way to the Utah locker room. Taylor predicted Florida to upset the Utes in Gainesville on Saturday. “Florida’s going to win this game boys, and...
WCJB
Russell Report: The Return of College Football
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The wait is nearly over. Finally, we’ll get to see the 2022 Gator football season kickoff in grand style Saturday night when nationally ranked Utah comes to town. Arguably, this is the best season opener Florida has had at home in years, going all the way back to 1969 when a Florida team that was expected to do well the year before and did not, faced a nationally ranked Houston team that was in the top ten of every major poll. Sound familiar? Of course, we all know what happened that day, when the Reaves to Alvarez passing combination was born and the gators crushed the cougars. Can history repeat itself?
WCJB
Tee Time Week 12: Pinson vs. The Pro (Stone Creek G.C.)
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The final episode of season two of Tee Time wraps up in Ocala at Stone Creek Golf Club. Stone Creek was featured last season during “Hole of the Week.” This summer, the pristine course is the setting for the grand finale of TV20′s golf series, and the last battle between “Pinson vs. The Pro.”
WCJB
Gators prep for Utes, 7:00 Saturday
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -This much we know about Saturday’s season opener between Florida and Utah--It will be loud, it will be hot, and to that, you can add historic. Florida hardly ever gets a stage like this one for a season opener. The defending Pac-12 champion Utes come to...
WCJB
‘It’s like a home away from home’: The Swamp Restaurant returns to Gainesville ahead of football season
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It has been two years in the making to bring The Swamp Restaurant back to life after the Gator hotspot was torn down in mid-2020. The doors will open at the newly constructed restaurant on Monday. “I think it is going to stir up a little...
WCJB
Westgate Publix in Gainesville will reopen
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Westgate Publix Shopping Center in Gainesville is reopening. The shopping center will be open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. The location is 3312 W University Ave. The first 1,000 customers will receive a free reusable bag.
WCJB
New solid waste ordinance will go into effect in Gainesville this week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first of many new solid waste ordinances in Gainesville will take effect this Friday. Last June, three ordinances were approved by city commissioners to create environmental sustaining practices in Gainesville. One change you will notice is the limited use of plastic utensils at restaurants. That...
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights miniature therapy horses
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Tiny horses bring love to families at the Ronald McDonald Home and have been for 17 years. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about miniature therapy horses.
WCJB
Columbia County Report: Flooding at O’Leno State Park
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A water management district is warning people who live on the Santa Fe river about flood risks and anglers from Florida Gateway College are competing in a national competition. It’s all part of this week’s Columbia County Report. O’Leno State Park Flooding.
WCJB
UPDATE: Students at Bradford Middle School unable to attend classes until Thursday due to flooding
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Torrential downpour over the weekend overwhelmed three drains on the roof of building one at Bradford Middle School. Building one houses around 20 classrooms and the front office. One school district official says just the one building on the BMS campus was flooded, however, some other...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Heavy rain continues to saturate area
Alachua County Parks and Open Space Department has closed all the Jonesville and Veterans Memorial Parks sports fields until Monday, Sept. 5. The decision to close the field protects the turf from damage because of the heavy rainfall, the county said. “Sports turf is very delicate, and whenever you get...
WCJB
UF researchers install sensors to study pedestrian safety tech
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Students and drivers on the University of Florida campus are part of an experiment aimed at making the roads safer for pedestrians. If the “living lab” is successful, it could provide a roadmap to improving safety across the country. Researchers from the UF transportation...
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights the Gypsy Vanner Horse
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In Marion County, the Gypsy Gold Horse Farm is taking pride in the breed of horse brought to the U.S. for the first time by Dennis Tompson and his late wife. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about the Gypsy Vanner Horse.
WCJB
Pace Center for Girls announces new senior leadership
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida nonprofit aimed at helping girls and young women has a new director of program operations. The Pace Center for Girls announced the appointment of Natalya Bannister-Roby as Senior Director of Center Operations. She previously served as Executive Director of Pace Alachua. Under...
