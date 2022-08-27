ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Opinion: Erling Haaland Could Break Premier League Record

By Dylan Mcbennett
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nXYBS_0hY7zvSM00

The Norwegian has taken to the Premier League like a lion to the jungle. His class is evident every time he steps onto the pitch, and his strength was almost super human for Manchester City's third goal today.

Erling Haaland really could break the record for most goals in a single Premier League season.

The Norwegian has taken to the Premier League like a lion to the jungle. His class is evident every time he steps onto the pitch, and his strength was almost super human for Manchester City's third goal today.

With six goals in four games already this season, Erling Haaland really could break Mohammed Salah's Premier League record.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32kY6K_0hY7zvSM00
Erling Haaland celebrates another goal.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Manchester City have had to change the way they play to cater for Erling Haaland, but he is really repaying that change in play style.

Erling Haaland scored a 19 minute hat-trick for Manchester City today, and is comfortably the leagues top goal scorer.

In comparison to when Mohammed Salah broke the record with 32 goals, after four games the Egyptian only had two Premier League goals, compared to Erling Haaland's impressive six.

The striker has scored more goals than any other player in Europe's top five leagues this season, and if he continues this form of six goals every four games, he will surely smash past Mohammed Salah's record.

Haaland is averaging 1.65 goal per 90 in the Premier League, which is a 59% increase from the his time in Germany. The quality of player behind him is adding to the heights the striker can truly reach in world football.

Today was Erling Haaland's 13th career hat-trick, and it's likely that won't be the last one we see this season.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Dan Burn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Manchester United#Newcastle United#Norwegian#Imago#Egyptian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Germany
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy