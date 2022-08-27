Fans will have the opportunity to meet the Oriole Bird and enter-to-win free giveaways, including an Orioles Soccer Jersey and tickets to the September 3 game, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. outside of the Baltimore Visitor Center at the Inner Harbor. Fans can win free Pepsi products and Orioles tickets when they attempt to kick a goal at the net located outside of the Baltimore Visitor Center, and all fans who stop by will receive free Pepsi samples.

BASEBALL ・ 2 HOURS AGO