ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
masnsports.com

This Week at the Yard

Fans will have the opportunity to meet the Oriole Bird and enter-to-win free giveaways, including an Orioles Soccer Jersey and tickets to the September 3 game, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. outside of the Baltimore Visitor Center at the Inner Harbor. Fans can win free Pepsi products and Orioles tickets when they attempt to kick a goal at the net located outside of the Baltimore Visitor Center, and all fans who stop by will receive free Pepsi samples.
BASEBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy