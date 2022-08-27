ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

localmemphis.com

How Shelby County renters facing eviction can get free legal support

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After Wednesday, August 31, the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program will no longer accept applications. For the last two years, ERA assistance has helped save thousands of families from homelessness. To continue helping Shelby County households, a new program providing free legal support is available for...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

3 UofM nursing students selected for $10,000 BlueCross Power of We Scholarships

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three University of Memphis students in the Loewenberg College of Nursing have been selected among six recipients in the state to each receive $10,000 scholarships for the 2022 BlueCross Power of We Scholarships from the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation. According to the university, the three...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Government
actionnews5.com

DA’s office: Amy Weirich shares what she wants people to know

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Outgoing District Attorney Amy Weirich spoke on Wednesday about her time in office since 2011. One thing she hopes the public knows about the DA’s office is the work done on behalf of the citizens. “There’s so much that we do every day, much of...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

New STEAM Center for teens opens at Hernando Public Library

HERNANDO, Miss — Teenagers now have a new space where they can play games and learn at the same time in Hernando. The Vibe opened its doors Tuesday. It's the new STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) Center at the Hernando Public Library. The project was funded with...
HERNANDO, MS
actionnews5.com

Big developments coming to Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - On Tuesday, the ground was broken to make way for a new $300 million development in Millington. Executive Director of Millington Chamber of Commerce Terry Roland said the new Forked River Commons will be a game changer for the city. “This is one of the happiest...
MILLINGTON, TN
WREG

Wanda Halbert defends Jamaica trip as clerk’s office reopens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert addressed what she called “rumors and allegations” Monday after facing criticism from local and state officials over her recent vacation. Last week, Halbert took a trip to Jamaica while her office was closed to the public to catch up on a backlog of work mailing license plates […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

Coal ash removal process begins through South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) received the final regulatory approval it needed to remove tons of toxic coal ash through South Memphis in November of last year. “The trucks started rolling. It’s enough ash to fill 21 football fields,” Pearl Walker, a south Memphis community member...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Long lines lead to frustration at Mullins Station clerk’s office

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Many people stood in the blazing mid-morning sun at the Mullins Station County Clerk’s office Tuesday morning, itching to get their hands on a Shelby County license plate and registration. A day after Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert responded to questions and criticisms surrounding her Jamaican vacation while staffers worked to clear a […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Parents say 5-year-old able to leave West Memphis school with stranger

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas couple says they are still having nightmares after their 5-year-old daughter was able to walk away from her West Memphis school Friday afternoon. Lakisha Hester said she arrived at Richland Elementary around 3 p.m. to pick up her daughter Taylor, but the five-year-old was nowhere in sight. “Stuff […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Two women shot in Walker Homes, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women were shot in the Walker Homes neighborhood Tuesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened at West Mitchell and Horn Lake Road around 6:30 p.m. The gunfire struck two women, according to police, with one of those women...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Pair on the run after baby, mom kidnapped, robbed at Target

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A pair of suspects are on the run after police say they robbed and kidnapped a mother and her 1-year-old son. Memphis Police said officers responded to the incident at Target on US Highway 64 around noon Wednesday. The victim told police her 1-year-old son was in the shopping cart while she was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

DA: Argument over man leads to Frayser shooting death

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman was indicted on murder charges Tuesday after an argument over a man led up to a deadly shooting in Frayser, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich. Brittany Hill, 25, was indicted on one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of employment of […]
MEMPHIS, TN

