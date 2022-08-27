Read full article on original website
Memphis man buys historic home in the Annesdale Historic District to inspire others
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One Memphis man found more than he bargained for when buying his home. It came with some unexpected history. Homes in the Annesdale Historic District have a long line of history not just of the past, but history in the making. “I believe in economic empowerment,”...
Outgoing DA Amy Weirich Offers Advice to Steve Mulroy
Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich (R) passed the torch to progressive DA-elect Steve Mulroy Wednesday. Weirich gave some parting advice to her successor on Wake Up Memphis this morning. “When I met with him, one of the pieces of advice I gave to him… that he first of all,...
How Shelby County renters facing eviction can get free legal support
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After Wednesday, August 31, the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program will no longer accept applications. For the last two years, ERA assistance has helped save thousands of families from homelessness. To continue helping Shelby County households, a new program providing free legal support is available for...
3 UofM nursing students selected for $10,000 BlueCross Power of We Scholarships
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three University of Memphis students in the Loewenberg College of Nursing have been selected among six recipients in the state to each receive $10,000 scholarships for the 2022 BlueCross Power of We Scholarships from the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation. According to the university, the three...
DA’s office: Amy Weirich shares what she wants people to know
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Outgoing District Attorney Amy Weirich spoke on Wednesday about her time in office since 2011. One thing she hopes the public knows about the DA’s office is the work done on behalf of the citizens. “There’s so much that we do every day, much of...
New STEAM Center for teens opens at Hernando Public Library
HERNANDO, Miss — Teenagers now have a new space where they can play games and learn at the same time in Hernando. The Vibe opened its doors Tuesday. It's the new STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) Center at the Hernando Public Library. The project was funded with...
Big developments coming to Millington
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - On Tuesday, the ground was broken to make way for a new $300 million development in Millington. Executive Director of Millington Chamber of Commerce Terry Roland said the new Forked River Commons will be a game changer for the city. “This is one of the happiest...
Wanda Halbert defends Jamaica trip as clerk’s office reopens
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert addressed what she called “rumors and allegations” Monday after facing criticism from local and state officials over her recent vacation. Last week, Halbert took a trip to Jamaica while her office was closed to the public to catch up on a backlog of work mailing license plates […]
Coal ash removal process begins through South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) received the final regulatory approval it needed to remove tons of toxic coal ash through South Memphis in November of last year. “The trucks started rolling. It’s enough ash to fill 21 football fields,” Pearl Walker, a south Memphis community member...
Long lines lead to frustration at Mullins Station clerk’s office
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Many people stood in the blazing mid-morning sun at the Mullins Station County Clerk’s office Tuesday morning, itching to get their hands on a Shelby County license plate and registration. A day after Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert responded to questions and criticisms surrounding her Jamaican vacation while staffers worked to clear a […]
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares 11 new Memphis restaurants
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about 11 new Memphis restaurant spots you don’t want to miss, from Restaurant Iris to Felicia Suzanne’s. Watch their full interview now in the video...
Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert gives update on plates and tags following week-long closing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All last week, some in the city of Memphis who are waiting for their tags have asked "where is Wanda?" On Monday, Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert gave an update on the progress made after closing clerk offices for a week. Halbert shut down all clerk...
Parents say 5-year-old able to leave West Memphis school with stranger
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas couple says they are still having nightmares after their 5-year-old daughter was able to walk away from her West Memphis school Friday afternoon. Lakisha Hester said she arrived at Richland Elementary around 3 p.m. to pick up her daughter Taylor, but the five-year-old was nowhere in sight. “Stuff […]
Two women shot in Walker Homes, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women were shot in the Walker Homes neighborhood Tuesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened at West Mitchell and Horn Lake Road around 6:30 p.m. The gunfire struck two women, according to police, with one of those women...
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Tennessee
A new report evaluates the most dangerous roadways across America, including this stretch of highway in Tennessee.
Safely dispose of prescription drugs at pill take-back boxes across Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) has partnered with the state to help create a crime and drug-free community. The pill take-back program was designed to have secured containers where people could dispose of their expired, unused prescription drugs safely and without question. The containers are available...
TN to add commercial driver’s license testing facility in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The state plans to add a new commercial driver’s license testing location to Shelby County, the WREG Problem Solvers have learned. The revelation came during an investigation into delays and issues encountered by Ronnie White of Memphis. For the last year, White had a paper permit to drive a commercial vehicle. “I’m […]
MPD: Pair on the run after baby, mom kidnapped, robbed at Target
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A pair of suspects are on the run after police say they robbed and kidnapped a mother and her 1-year-old son. Memphis Police said officers responded to the incident at Target on US Highway 64 around noon Wednesday. The victim told police her 1-year-old son was in the shopping cart while she was […]
DA: Argument over man leads to Frayser shooting death
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman was indicted on murder charges Tuesday after an argument over a man led up to a deadly shooting in Frayser, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich. Brittany Hill, 25, was indicted on one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of employment of […]
Couples hire lawyer amid allegations of racial profiling at popular Memphis restaurant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Allegations of racial profiling at a popular Memphis restaurant continue to pour into the FOX13 newsroom. Now two Memphis couples say they have retained a lawyer. Last week, FOX13 introduced a husband and wife who said they were asked to leave Houston’s Restaurant on Poplar Avenue...
