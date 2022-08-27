Read full article on original website
Deserts Dogs
What is it about Desert Point that makes every wave we’ve ever surfed seem like a heaping pile of garbage? Actually, you know what? It’s not the wave fueling the inadequacy. It’s the surfers that expertly tap Deserts’ magic. Like Nic Von Rupp. That dude goes there a lot.
"Live Like We're On Holiday, I Guess"
Surfline x Surfing World is a regular series which features curated storytelling from the world’s longest-running surf title – Surfing World Magazine. This is an excerpt from issue 418, which is on sale now through the SW site. Read the full piece and way more by subscribing to Surfing World Magazine.
Shape, Sail and Score
Just shape yourself a surfboard. Then sail across the Atlantic. Then score perfect waves. It’s easy. Right?. Nope. There’s nothing easy about what Trevor Gordon’s done here. If anything he crammed four bucket-lister experiences into a monthlong transatlantic crossing. “I glassed the board with brown vinyl ester resin that had the consistency of water and with no sanding resin to be found anywhere,” Trevor explains of his crude creation, the Yardfish. “We somehow still made that sticky pig fly.”
The 10’3” that Keeps on Giving
San Diego’s Jojo Roper has been on a very admirable kick the past few years, and we’re not just talking about his big-wave feats; but rather, auctioning off his big-wave quiver for cancer research to help patients and their families at UCSD Moores Cancer Center. Naturally, though, the...
Lachie And The Bombs
Don’t you love it when a surfer says this to you?. Lachie Rombouts is not the sort of person you expect to see in a film. The person who made himself an instant legend with a colossal wave at North Avalon six years ago is a great surfer, but he’s got a lot going on beyond that.
