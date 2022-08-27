Just shape yourself a surfboard. Then sail across the Atlantic. Then score perfect waves. It’s easy. Right?. Nope. There’s nothing easy about what Trevor Gordon’s done here. If anything he crammed four bucket-lister experiences into a monthlong transatlantic crossing. “I glassed the board with brown vinyl ester resin that had the consistency of water and with no sanding resin to be found anywhere,” Trevor explains of his crude creation, the Yardfish. “We somehow still made that sticky pig fly.”

