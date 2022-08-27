Read full article on original website
Illinois Athletic Director addresses game day challenges
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Illinois Football pulled off a win versus Wyoming on Saturday, and thousands of fans traveled to Memorial Stadium to cheer them on. But the day came with some long lines for many. On Tuesday, Josh Whitman, Illinois Athletic Director, acknowledged those waits. He said they are now reviewing all aspects of […]
Central Illinois Proud
Darren Bailey wants 90% of U of I’s undergraduates to be from Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey is talking college admissions. If elected, he said he will have a plan to make sure 90% of U of I students are from Illinois. Bailey said the school’s priority should be educating people from the state. Other schools...
247Sports
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Indiana
CHAMPAIGN —Illinois notched a Week Zero win for the second consecutive year, now head coach Bret Bielema and his team will try to do what it didn't a year ago: win the next game. Illinois cruised past Wyoming, 38-6, on Saturday and will travel to Indiana on Friday night...
947wls.com
Three of the Best Colleges in the Nation of 2023 are here in Illinois
Maybe your high school grad doesn’t have to go out of state for college this fall…. It turns out, that Illinois is home to three of the top colleges in the nation. And those colleges aren’t difficult to guess…. Northwestern University in Evanston took the Number 14 spot,...
wmay.com
Poor labor market, high taxes leads several Illinois cities to be ranked among worst U.S. real estate markets
(The Center Square) – A new study which ranks the best and worst real estate markets in the country places several Illinois cities near the bottom. The personal finance website WalletHub compared 300 cities using 17 real estate metrics to determine the ranking, including home price appreciation and job growth.
hoiabc.com
Video surfaces of brawl at East Peoria high school football game
EAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Another video getting passed around online is scaring parents, showing local high school students in a violent fight. It’s the second recorded incident from Friday night, putting more young people in handcuffs. The fight happened outside East Peoria high school’s home opener. The two suspects are East Peoria residents, both EPHS students, and both juveniles. East Peoria Police say no injuries were reported, and the students are receiving appropriate disciplinary action.
Peoria Public Schools makes changes to football games following Friday fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Schools has announced changes to two football games, following a fight that broke out in the stands at Peoria High vs. Metamora on August 26. The following games have been rescheduled: Peoria High School vs. Manual High School is rescheduled to Saturday, September 24 at 1 P.M. The game […]
WCIA
Advanced Medical Transport serving Central Illinois
We are an emergency and non-emergency Paramedic service serving Champaign-Urbana, Danville, Rantoul, and parts of Vermilion County. We are a not-for profit entity operated for community benefit. We come to the aid of people who are sometimes having the worst day of their life. Our skilled caregivers are compassionate, kind, and clinically capable. We have a 100% new fleet that leverages the latest in technology and safety advantages. We are in the community at various events several times a week – everything from boat races to football games and visits to schools to promote health and safety.
WAND TV
First woman holds CEO position at Health Alliance Medical Plans
CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WAND): Sinead Rice Madigan, Chief Operating Officer, has been named President and Chief Executive Officer of Health Alliance Medical Plans. She is the first woman to hold the CEO position with the organization. Rice Madigan served for four years as COO, with 15 years of experience within the...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington narrowing candidates for director of venue entertainment
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington is narrowing candidates for its Director of Entertainment and Arts. Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus said it’s a role city staff hopes will bring new life to the city’s arena and performing arts center. Two years ago, the city...
Central Illinois Proud
The first clue for 2022’s Pekin Marigold Medallion Hunt
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — For the last 43 years, the Pekin Marigold Festival began with a community-wide scavenger hunt, and 2022 is no different. Every year, a small disc is hidden somewhere in Pekin, and the location can only be revealed by solving a series of “mystic yet poetic” clues posted on the festival’s social media page. Hunters will need to decipher a new clue every day to eventually reveal the location of the medallion.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Post's From The Past: Germantown Memories - Story And Photos By Scott Turley From 2015
—— Well, I was born in a small town,. It's no secret that I'm a small town kinda guy. When I was in high school though, I couldn't wait to graduate so I could move to the big city of Peoria. And that's what I did. I lived on both the East and West Bluffs in the early '70s and really enjoyed it. But after I got married something was calling me back to the east side of the river. I'm not sure what it was, but it might have been wanting my kids to have the same kind of childhood that I had.
Central Illinois Proud
Construction progressing on natural playground
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Construction on a state-of-the-art playground continues to progress ahead of a targeted fall opening. A $5 million natural playground at Colene Hoose Elementary School is on track to open sometime in October, according to McLean County Unit 5 superintendent Dr Kristen Weikle. In May, a...
wcbu.org
Developers, Washington mayor envision brewpub restaurant on the city square as a destination
An upscale restaurant and craft brewpub with a local theme plans to open along Washington's downtown square by the end of next year. The Grist Mill will serve as the centerpiece of the development project on the southeast corner of the square. “I think anytime you bring something of this...
hoiabc.com
2 more teens arrested after stadium clearing brawl
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police arrested two more teenagers after Peoria Stadium was evacuated during a brawl Friday night, and authorities expect there will be additional arrests. A 15-year-old and 16-year-old were both arrested for mob action and taken to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center (JDC)...
Central Illinois Proud
String of assaults reported at ISU, police investigating
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Campus police at Illinois State University are investigating a series of sexual assaults that occurred Sunday and Monday. On Sunday, Aug. 29, ISU Police received reports of two sexual assaults, one in Cardinal Court and one in Watterson Towers. On Monday, police received a report of another sexual assault in Watterson Towers that also occurred over the weekend.
hoiabc.com
Green Valley celebrates 150 years of history
GREEN VALLEY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It was a historic weekend for one Tazewell County village. Green Valley is celebrating its 150th, or ‘sesquicentennial,’ anniversary, with ongoing festivities throughout the weekend. To honor its 19th-century roots Sunday, a ‘regiment’ band played music from the time the town was originally formed. Along with period dancing and song, it helped provide an educational experience on top of the revelry.
Central Illinois Proud
How Ameren scam artists are cashing out on Central Illinois residents
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There has been a recent spike in Ameren scams, just in the past week hundreds of calls have already been reported in the Greater Peoria area. Here are the top three red flags to look out for when you receive an unexpected call. Scam artists...
Central Illinois Proud
BUILD Peoria’s 2022 Chili Cook-Off canceled
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It looks like the 2022 Chili Cook-Off will not happen this year. BUILD Peoria President Nick Yates said with an increased cost of supplies and ongoing labor shortage, local restaurants that usually participate are unable to donate their time and resources to the event. The...
hoiabc.com
Bloomington man uses property for homeless encampment, neighbors express concern
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Bloomington man is working to help an encampment of homeless people as they have been pushed out of the place they were staying for almost a year. That man is using his land to offer them a safe space, but neighbors are extremely concerned.
