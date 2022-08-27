ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

WCIA

Illinois Athletic Director addresses game day challenges

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Illinois Football pulled off a win versus Wyoming on Saturday, and thousands of fans traveled to Memorial Stadium to cheer them on. But the day came with some long lines for many.  On Tuesday, Josh Whitman, Illinois Athletic Director, acknowledged those waits.  He said they are now reviewing all aspects of […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Indiana

CHAMPAIGN —Illinois notched a Week Zero win for the second consecutive year, now head coach Bret Bielema and his team will try to do what it didn't a year ago: win the next game. Illinois cruised past Wyoming, 38-6, on Saturday and will travel to Indiana on Friday night...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
hoiabc.com

Video surfaces of brawl at East Peoria high school football game

EAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Another video getting passed around online is scaring parents, showing local high school students in a violent fight. It’s the second recorded incident from Friday night, putting more young people in handcuffs. The fight happened outside East Peoria high school’s home opener. The two suspects are East Peoria residents, both EPHS students, and both juveniles. East Peoria Police say no injuries were reported, and the students are receiving appropriate disciplinary action.
EAST PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Advanced Medical Transport serving Central Illinois

We are an emergency and non-emergency Paramedic service serving Champaign-Urbana, Danville, Rantoul, and parts of Vermilion County. We are a not-for profit entity operated for community benefit. We come to the aid of people who are sometimes having the worst day of their life. Our skilled caregivers are compassionate, kind, and clinically capable. We have a 100% new fleet that leverages the latest in technology and safety advantages. We are in the community at various events several times a week – everything from boat races to football games and visits to schools to promote health and safety.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

First woman holds CEO position at Health Alliance Medical Plans

CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WAND): Sinead Rice Madigan, Chief Operating Officer, has been named President and Chief Executive Officer of Health Alliance Medical Plans. She is the first woman to hold the CEO position with the organization. Rice Madigan served for four years as COO, with 15 years of experience within the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington narrowing candidates for director of venue entertainment

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington is narrowing candidates for its Director of Entertainment and Arts. Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus said it’s a role city staff hopes will bring new life to the city’s arena and performing arts center. Two years ago, the city...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

The first clue for 2022’s Pekin Marigold Medallion Hunt

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — For the last 43 years, the Pekin Marigold Festival began with a community-wide scavenger hunt, and 2022 is no different. Every year, a small disc is hidden somewhere in Pekin, and the location can only be revealed by solving a series of “mystic yet poetic” clues posted on the festival’s social media page. Hunters will need to decipher a new clue every day to eventually reveal the location of the medallion.
PEKIN, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Post's From The Past: Germantown Memories - Story And Photos By Scott Turley From 2015

—— Well, I was born in a small town,. It's no secret that I'm a small town kinda guy. When I was in high school though, I couldn't wait to graduate so I could move to the big city of Peoria. And that's what I did. I lived on both the East and West Bluffs in the early '70s and really enjoyed it. But after I got married something was calling me back to the east side of the river. I'm not sure what it was, but it might have been wanting my kids to have the same kind of childhood that I had.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Construction progressing on natural playground

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Construction on a state-of-the-art playground continues to progress ahead of a targeted fall opening. A $5 million natural playground at Colene Hoose Elementary School is on track to open sometime in October, according to McLean County Unit 5 superintendent Dr Kristen Weikle. In May, a...
NORMAL, IL
hoiabc.com

2 more teens arrested after stadium clearing brawl

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police arrested two more teenagers after Peoria Stadium was evacuated during a brawl Friday night, and authorities expect there will be additional arrests. A 15-year-old and 16-year-old were both arrested for mob action and taken to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center (JDC)...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

String of assaults reported at ISU, police investigating

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Campus police at Illinois State University are investigating a series of sexual assaults that occurred Sunday and Monday. On Sunday, Aug. 29, ISU Police received reports of two sexual assaults, one in Cardinal Court and one in Watterson Towers. On Monday, police received a report of another sexual assault in Watterson Towers that also occurred over the weekend.
NORMAL, IL
hoiabc.com

Green Valley celebrates 150 years of history

GREEN VALLEY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It was a historic weekend for one Tazewell County village. Green Valley is celebrating its 150th, or ‘sesquicentennial,’ anniversary, with ongoing festivities throughout the weekend. To honor its 19th-century roots Sunday, a ‘regiment’ band played music from the time the town was originally formed. Along with period dancing and song, it helped provide an educational experience on top of the revelry.
GREEN VALLEY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

BUILD Peoria’s 2022 Chili Cook-Off canceled

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It looks like the 2022 Chili Cook-Off will not happen this year. BUILD Peoria President Nick Yates said with an increased cost of supplies and ongoing labor shortage, local restaurants that usually participate are unable to donate their time and resources to the event. The...
PEORIA, IL

