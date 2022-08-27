Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of South Dakota State-Iowa game in Week 1
ESPN’s FPI rankings are out, which means the system has predicted the outcomes of all the B1G games. Iowa opens the 2022 season with South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes won the B1G West in 2021, but couldn’t handle Michigan in the B1G Championship Game. Iowa finished with a 10-4 record last season. Iowa will have to deal with some changes on offense, primarily the loss of Tyler Goodson.
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost addresses question on potential tension with Nebraska OC Mark Whipple
Scott Frost was at the podium on Tuesday, and he cleared the air when asked about his feelings toward OC Mark Whipple. His response was as expected per Joe Nugent of Omaha WOWT-TV. Frost appeared to criticize some of his offensive assistants after losing to Northwestern on Saturday. However, he...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz announces 2 Iowa freshmen who will not be redshirting in 2022
Kirk Ferentz broke the news about a pair of freshmen defensive backs who won’t be taking a redshirt year this season. Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register tweeted about the news. Ferentz said that Xavier Nwankpa and T.J. Hall are expected to play for the full season, and...
saturdaytradition.com
West Virginia unveils 'Country Roads' themed uniforms for Backyard Brawl with Pitt
West Virginia is going back to its roots for the Week 1 showdown with No. 17 Pitt. The return of the Backyard Brawl shouldn’t disappoint. The Mountaineers will be wearing their ‘Country Roads’ alternate uniforms for the game, named after John Denver’s hit song which has become 1 of their traditions in Morgantown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Whipple addresses 'creative' comment from Scott Frost following loss in Week 0
Mark Whipple addressed “creative” comment from Scott Frost after the loss to Northwestern in Week 0. Frost made a comment about the offense’s creativity and it seemed to be a shot taken at Whipple. Four days after the loss, Whipple was not bothered by Frost’s comment about the offensive coaching staff.
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana football on precipice of embarrassing all-time history
Indiana football has been around since the late 1800s. Playing that long lends itself to some wild records, but the Hoosiers are approaching one that would be rather disappointing for a major college football program. According to RedditCFB, the Hoosier program enters 2022 with an all-time record of 502-695-45 over...
saturdaytradition.com
Detroit Lions including former Purdue QB in final roster cuts, per report
The Detroit Lions are reportedly moving on from a former Purdue star right around the corner from the NFL season opener. According to Adam Johnson with ESPN, the Lions are going to cut former Boilermaker David Blough in the final round of preseason roster cuts. Fellow backup quarterback Tim Boyle is also reportedly on the cutting block.
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Whipple comments on Gabe Ervin Jr.'s absence during Nebraska's Week 0 loss
Mark Whipple would like to see one of his players back in action. The offensive coordinator gave an update on running back Gabe Ervin Jr. Whipple revealed Wednesday that the 6-foot, 215-pound Ervin did not play against Northwestern because of injury. Ervin is coming off a season-ending knee injury last...
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz provides injury update for 2 Iowa WRs, key receiver listed out for Week 1
Kirk Ferentz could be without 2 of his wide receivers for the game against South Dakota State. Chad Leistikow and Lloyd Kennington Smith III of the Des Moines Register posted about the news. Keagan Johnson and Nico Ragaini were the top 2 wideouts for Iowa last season, just behind TE...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Penn State-Purdue showdown in Week 1
ESPN’s FPI is predicting every game on the college football schedule, and the odds for Week 1 games are out heading into game week. In the B1G, that includes a season-opening crossover matchup between Penn State and Purdue. Those two sides will face off with a Blackout set for Thursday’s matchup in West Lafayette.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz sets Iowa's starting QB entering 2022
Kirk Ferentz has his starting quarterback for Iowa as the team heads into the 2022 season. Coming out of 10 wins and a B1G West title in 2021, the Hawkeyes put the QB position up for grabs throughout the offseason. That QB battle included Spencer Petras – the starter for much of last season – and Alex Padilla.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: Will CJ Stroud have the best year ever for an OSU QB?
For CJ Stroud, the only question is what’s his encore. In his first season as Ohio State’s QB1, Stroud threw a number of darts right into the Buckeye record book — 4,435 passing yards, 44 touchdowns, just 6 interceptions, and a fair share of the OSU single-game passing marks as well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Report: Detroit Lions releasing former Michigan wideout
The Detroit Lions made some roster moves on Monday in order to meet the NFL’s requirements. Unfortunately, a former Michigan WR reportedly got cut by the team per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Sources told Schultz that Devin Funchess was 1 of the players cut by the Lions on Monday....
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue football: 5 reasons the Boilermakers will upset Penn State
Even though Purdue is a fashionable pick for a run at the Big Ten West this season, the Boilermakers will start the season an an underdog. Purdue is a 3.5-point dog to Penn State on Thursday night in Ross-Ade Stadium, meaning it’ll have to score an upset, even if it’s a mild one, to get the season started on a strong note. The Boilermakers can get it done, although a lot will need to go right for them to score the W.
saturdaytradition.com
Tampa Bay Buccaneers make 'surprising' cut of former Minnesota WR, per report
NFL teams are starting to make some tough decisions when it comes to who will be making their rosters. A former Minnesota WR was 1 of the players who did not make it, per Greg Auman of The Athletic. Tyler Johnson is reportedly getting waived by the Buccaneers. He spent...
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost, Nebraska turn in 'damaging' performance in Ireland, says ESPN's Matt Barrie
Scott Frost had a damaging performance in Nebraska’s season-opening loss in Ireland, says ESPN’s Matt Barrie. Nebraska gave up a lead to Northwestern and ended up losing to Northwestern by 3 points, 31-28, in Week 0. Barrie wondered why Frost went for an onside kick and attributed that decision to Nebraska’s loss.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's SP+ predicts final score for every B1G game in Week 1
ESPN’s SP+ has weighed in on the Week 1 schedule for college football, and the system has predicted the final score for all the action. The system – compiled by ESPN’s Bill Connelly – is an intriguing one and produces rankings each week throughout the season. It also spits out the results for game-by-game picks each week of the year.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day confirms Ohio State's RB rotation for Notre Dame matchup
Ryan Day will have some quality talent at running back to chose from against Notre Dame. He confirmed who will be in the Ohio State backfield per Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors. To no one’s surprise TreVeyon Henderson will be getting some touches in the backfield after the season he...
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer's next coaching stop? Dan Patrick says 'keep an eye on' Nebraska
Urban Meyer has been one of the best college coaches since his debut with Bowling Green in 2011. The 58-year-old’s resume includes three national championships: two with the University of Florida (2006/2008) and one with Ohio State (2014). Overall, Meyer owns a career college coaching record of 187-32 (.854)....
saturdaytradition.com
Desmond Howard previews Jim Harbaugh's 'unique resolution' to QB battle at Michigan
Is two better than one? That appears to be the case with Michigan’s quarterback situation. Cade McNamara will get the start first against Colorado State followed by J.J. McCarthy the following week against Hawaii. Michigan legend Desmond Howard offered his own thoughts on the matter and how Jim Harbaugh...
Comments / 0