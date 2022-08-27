ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts winner of South Dakota State-Iowa game in Week 1

ESPN’s FPI rankings are out, which means the system has predicted the outcomes of all the B1G games. Iowa opens the 2022 season with South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes won the B1G West in 2021, but couldn’t handle Michigan in the B1G Championship Game. Iowa finished with a 10-4 record last season. Iowa will have to deal with some changes on offense, primarily the loss of Tyler Goodson.
BROOKINGS, SD
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana football on precipice of embarrassing all-time history

Indiana football has been around since the late 1800s. Playing that long lends itself to some wild records, but the Hoosiers are approaching one that would be rather disappointing for a major college football program. According to RedditCFB, the Hoosier program enters 2022 with an all-time record of 502-695-45 over...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Detroit Lions including former Purdue QB in final roster cuts, per report

The Detroit Lions are reportedly moving on from a former Purdue star right around the corner from the NFL season opener. According to Adam Johnson with ESPN, the Lions are going to cut former Boilermaker David Blough in the final round of preseason roster cuts. Fellow backup quarterback Tim Boyle is also reportedly on the cutting block.
DETROIT, MI
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Penn State-Purdue showdown in Week 1

ESPN’s FPI is predicting every game on the college football schedule, and the odds for Week 1 games are out heading into game week. In the B1G, that includes a season-opening crossover matchup between Penn State and Purdue. Those two sides will face off with a Blackout set for Thursday’s matchup in West Lafayette.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz sets Iowa's starting QB entering 2022

Kirk Ferentz has his starting quarterback for Iowa as the team heads into the 2022 season. Coming out of 10 wins and a B1G West title in 2021, the Hawkeyes put the QB position up for grabs throughout the offseason. That QB battle included Spencer Petras – the starter for much of last season – and Alex Padilla.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Report: Detroit Lions releasing former Michigan wideout

The Detroit Lions made some roster moves on Monday in order to meet the NFL’s requirements. Unfortunately, a former Michigan WR reportedly got cut by the team per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Sources told Schultz that Devin Funchess was 1 of the players cut by the Lions on Monday....
DETROIT, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue football: 5 reasons the Boilermakers will upset Penn State

Even though Purdue is a fashionable pick for a run at the Big Ten West this season, the Boilermakers will start the season an an underdog. Purdue is a 3.5-point dog to Penn State on Thursday night in Ross-Ade Stadium, meaning it’ll have to score an upset, even if it’s a mild one, to get the season started on a strong note. The Boilermakers can get it done, although a lot will need to go right for them to score the W.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's SP+ predicts final score for every B1G game in Week 1

ESPN’s SP+ has weighed in on the Week 1 schedule for college football, and the system has predicted the final score for all the action. The system – compiled by ESPN’s Bill Connelly – is an intriguing one and produces rankings each week throughout the season. It also spits out the results for game-by-game picks each week of the year.
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day confirms Ohio State's RB rotation for Notre Dame matchup

Ryan Day will have some quality talent at running back to chose from against Notre Dame. He confirmed who will be in the Ohio State backfield per Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors. To no one’s surprise TreVeyon Henderson will be getting some touches in the backfield after the season he...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Urban Meyer's next coaching stop? Dan Patrick says 'keep an eye on' Nebraska

Urban Meyer has been one of the best college coaches since his debut with Bowling Green in 2011. The 58-year-old’s resume includes three national championships: two with the University of Florida (2006/2008) and one with Ohio State (2014). Overall, Meyer owns a career college coaching record of 187-32 (.854)....
LINCOLN, NE

