ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 26-year-old man was sent to the hospital by four teens who robbed him in the 1700 block of S. Main Street on Saturday. Police said the crime happened around 12:30 a.m. Officers were called to a local emergency room to meet with the victim, who said he was walking on S. Main when he was approached by four male teens who demanded his belongings.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO