saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost had a damaging performance in Nebraska’s season-opening loss in Ireland, says ESPN’s Matt Barrie. Nebraska gave up a lead to Northwestern and ended up losing to Northwestern by 3 points, 31-28, in Week 0. Barrie wondered why Frost went for an onside kick and attributed that decision to Nebraska’s loss.
saturdaytradition.com
Erik Chinander: Nebraska's defensive showing in Week 0 not 'up to our standard'
What went right for Nebraska Saturday in Dublin? Probably not much if you’re a Huskers fan. That sentiment was echoed by defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. “I don’t care who’s in the game, that wasn’t up to our standard,” said Chinander about the outing. “But I also understand we had a lot of new faces in there. A lot of untimely mistakes happened that you wish you had an NFL preseason… We can’t make that as an excuse. We know we had a job to do and ultimately we didn’t get it done.”
saturdaytradition.com
Trev Alberts, Nebraska AD, still committed to Scott Frost's future with football program
Trev Alberts was asked about the status of Scott Frost’s position with the football team after seeing rumors on social media. He gave his thoughts on it per Jimmy Watkins of the Omaha-World Herald. Nebraska fans are starting to get restless with Frost, who lost 31-28 on Saturday to...
Scott Frost came under fire for a controversial onside kick decision- which backfired- during Nebraska football’s surprising upset loss to Northwestern in the season opener in Dublin on Saturday. Frost took responsibility for the decision after the game, saying that he “made the call’ and it’s “on him.” Still, after seven straight losses by single […] The post Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern appeared first on ClutchPoints.
247Sports
Back in the U.S. for his weekly press conference, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost clarified his comments about offensive creativity following the loss to Northwestern. No, Frost said, that wasn’t a rebuke of offensive coordinator Mark Whipple’s play calling, but rather a commentary on needing more spice in the running game.
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Whipple addressed “creative” comment from Scott Frost after the loss to Northwestern in Week 0. Frost made a comment about the offense’s creativity and it seemed to be a shot taken at Whipple. Four days after the loss, Whipple was not bothered by Frost’s comment about the offensive coaching staff.
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost provides injury update on Nebraska TE Travis Vokolek
Scott Frost and Nebraska are hoping to get starting tight end Travis Vokolek back quickly from an ankle injury sustained against Northwestern. In the season opener against the Wildcats, Vokolek was a favorite target of starting quarterback Casey Thompson. He finished with 5 catches for 63 yards and was consistently utilized as a safety valve over the middle of the field.
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost was at the podium on Tuesday, and he cleared the air when asked about his feelings toward OC Mark Whipple. His response was as expected per Joe Nugent of Omaha WOWT-TV. Frost appeared to criticize some of his offensive assistants after losing to Northwestern on Saturday. However, he...
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska drops to No. 2 in latest volleyball poll
With the first week of the volleyball season down, both Nebraska and Creighton have moved from their preseason rankings in the latest AVCA volleyball poll released on Monday. The preseason No. 1 Huskers dropped to No. 2 with 23 first-place votes. Texas moved up to the top spot with 41 first-place votes. Other Big Ten teams making the list include: No. 4 Minnesota, No. 6 Wisconsin, No. 8 Ohio State, No. 11 Purdue, No. 19 Illinois, No. 21 Penn State. Michigan also received votes.
athleticbusiness.com
Nebraska to Pay Student-Athletes for Passing Grades
University of Nebraska scholarship athletes will be awarded money each semester for passing their classes, with payouts maxing at $5,980. Nebraska athletes have the potential to graduate with more than $25,000 in cash. The university's compliance office is calling the payouts an "academic incentive." “I think in this day and...
kfornow.com
Supporters of Casino Gaming in Nebraska Hopeful Temporary Casino Will Open this Month
(KFOR NEWS September 1, 2022) When WarHorse Casino opens southwest of Lincoln in just 18 days, it will be operating under a provisional license. The Journal Star reports the Nebraska Racing Commission on Wednesday did not give WarHorse the state’s permanent casino license, instead extending its provision license for another 30 days. WarHorse apparently did not complete several tasks required to get a permanent license, including testing gaming machines.
Midwest Man Grows Pumpkin that Sets a New World Record
As people start gearing up for the cooler, fall weather, there are others trying to soak up the last bit of summer with their favorite activities. But as we start to head into September, people are going to start trading in their boating adventures for an afternoon at the pumpkin patch.
kfornow.com
EPA Fines Nebraska, Iowa And Missouri Auto Repair Shops for ‘Defeat Device’ Violations
Environmental Protection Agency Headquarters Building in Washington DC (getty images) (KFOR NEWS August 30, 2022) LENEXA, KAN. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has penalized three companies to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act (CAA). According to EPA, the companies installed and/or sold illegal “defeat devices” in vehicle engines designed to render emissions controls inoperative.
klkntv.com
$10,000 reward offered as search for Nebraska homicide suspect intensifies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The search for a fugitive is intensifying in Nebraska following a major announcement from the U.S. Marshals Service. Its Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is now offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Romeo Chambers. The 25-year-old is wanted...
klkntv.com
Nebraska death row inmate Patrick Schroeder dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution died on Monday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Patrick Schroeder, 45, was sentenced to death after murdering his cellmate in 2017 while in custody for killing a 75-year-old man and dumping his body in a well.
WOWT
Nebraska health experts say COVID reinfections carry high risk
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you think your chances of getting severely ill with COVID are low because you’ve already had it, be warned. A new study by the Mayo Clinic tells a different story. Jacob Rockafellow of Omaha has had COVID once. “It wasn’t fun,” he said. “First,...
Sioux City Journal
As Alzheimer's ravages Lincoln woman's mind, her daughter says a long goodbye
Candy Carter isn't sure when, exactly, she made the promise that has consumed much of her life for the past three years, the promise that she has regretted at times and nearly broken, but has, so far, kept. Her mom, June Thomas, worked as a medical aid in a Minneapolis...
KETV.com
Omaha Archbishop: New policy on gender identity will be delayed
OMAHA, Neb. — In a letter Wednesday, Omaha Archbishop George Lucas said the recently-released policy for Catholic schools on gender identity and gender dysphoria will be delayed until the policy can be reviewed. Lucas said feedback from school administrators and members of the school communities led to the decision.
KETV.com
Moderate rain slows Omaha commute
OMAHA, Neb. — A band of moderate rain moving through the Omaha metro slowed the early commute for drivers across the city. There was enough rain to cause ponding in low-lying areas and along the curbs along Dodge Street and other intersections. Some penny-sized hail was reported. Several minor...
