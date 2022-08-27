ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erik Chinander: Nebraska's defensive showing in Week 0 not 'up to our standard'

What went right for Nebraska Saturday in Dublin? Probably not much if you’re a Huskers fan. That sentiment was echoed by defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. “I don’t care who’s in the game, that wasn’t up to our standard,” said Chinander about the outing. “But I also understand we had a lot of new faces in there. A lot of untimely mistakes happened that you wish you had an NFL preseason… We can’t make that as an excuse. We know we had a job to do and ultimately we didn’t get it done.”
Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern

Scott Frost came under fire for a controversial onside kick decision- which backfired- during Nebraska football’s surprising upset loss to Northwestern in the season opener in Dublin on Saturday. Frost took responsibility for the decision after the game, saying that he “made the call’ and it’s “on him.” Still, after seven straight losses by single […] The post Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Scott Frost provides injury update on Nebraska TE Travis Vokolek

Scott Frost and Nebraska are hoping to get starting tight end Travis Vokolek back quickly from an ankle injury sustained against Northwestern. In the season opener against the Wildcats, Vokolek was a favorite target of starting quarterback Casey Thompson. He finished with 5 catches for 63 yards and was consistently utilized as a safety valve over the middle of the field.
Nebraska drops to No. 2 in latest volleyball poll

With the first week of the volleyball season down, both Nebraska and Creighton have moved from their preseason rankings in the latest AVCA volleyball poll released on Monday. The preseason No. 1 Huskers dropped to No. 2 with 23 first-place votes. Texas moved up to the top spot with 41 first-place votes. Other Big Ten teams making the list include: No. 4 Minnesota, No. 6 Wisconsin, No. 8 Ohio State, No. 11 Purdue, No. 19 Illinois, No. 21 Penn State. Michigan also received votes.
Nebraska to Pay Student-Athletes for Passing Grades

University of Nebraska scholarship athletes will be awarded money each semester for passing their classes, with payouts maxing at $5,980. Nebraska athletes have the potential to graduate with more than $25,000 in cash. The university's compliance office is calling the payouts an "academic incentive." “I think in this day and...
Supporters of Casino Gaming in Nebraska Hopeful Temporary Casino Will Open this Month

(KFOR NEWS September 1, 2022) When WarHorse Casino opens southwest of Lincoln in just 18 days, it will be operating under a provisional license. The Journal Star reports the Nebraska Racing Commission on Wednesday did not give WarHorse the state’s permanent casino license, instead extending its provision license for another 30 days. WarHorse apparently did not complete several tasks required to get a permanent license, including testing gaming machines.
EPA Fines Nebraska, Iowa And Missouri Auto Repair Shops for ‘Defeat Device’ Violations

Environmental Protection Agency Headquarters Building in Washington DC (getty images) (KFOR NEWS August 30, 2022) LENEXA, KAN. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has penalized three companies to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act (CAA). According to EPA, the companies installed and/or sold illegal “defeat devices” in vehicle engines designed to render emissions controls inoperative.
Nebraska death row inmate Patrick Schroeder dies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution died on Monday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Patrick Schroeder, 45, was sentenced to death after murdering his cellmate in 2017 while in custody for killing a 75-year-old man and dumping his body in a well.
Nebraska health experts say COVID reinfections carry high risk

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you think your chances of getting severely ill with COVID are low because you’ve already had it, be warned. A new study by the Mayo Clinic tells a different story. Jacob Rockafellow of Omaha has had COVID once. “It wasn’t fun,” he said. “First,...
Omaha Archbishop: New policy on gender identity will be delayed

OMAHA, Neb. — In a letter Wednesday, Omaha Archbishop George Lucas said the recently-released policy for Catholic schools on gender identity and gender dysphoria will be delayed until the policy can be reviewed. Lucas said feedback from school administrators and members of the school communities led to the decision.
Moderate rain slows Omaha commute

OMAHA, Neb. — A band of moderate rain moving through the Omaha metro slowed the early commute for drivers across the city. There was enough rain to cause ponding in low-lying areas and along the curbs along Dodge Street and other intersections. Some penny-sized hail was reported. Several minor...
