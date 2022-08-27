Read full article on original website
Illinois spending another $100M in effort to keep kids out of crime
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday announced another $100 million in grants available for youth-centered organizations as part of an anti-violence initiative to keep teens from becoming involved in crime. “This administration is delivering historic levels of violence prevention funding to interrupt violence and keep our...
Teen robbers hit Rockford man in the face with a handgun
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 26-year-old man was sent to the hospital by four teens who robbed him in the 1700 block of S. Main Street on Saturday. Police said the crime happened around 12:30 a.m. Officers were called to a local emergency room to meet with the victim, who said he was walking on S. Main when he was approached by four male teens who demanded his belongings.
Judge sentences Freeport man to 5 years in prison
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport man has been sentenced to spend 5 years in prison after he was caught in possession of what police called a “machine gun.”. Police said Alex Dandrige, 28, was a fugitive from justice when he was apprehended in May for a felony weapons charge.
Let’s take a gander at how August shaped up before we dive into the forecast here. Overall, August ended up seasonable temperature-wise. However, it was a historic month in the rainfall department as the 8.88″ that the Rockford Airport observed is now the 7th wettest August on record (since 1905).
For the second straight day, severe thunderstorms rolled on through the Stateline. Fortunately for us, Monday’s storms didn’t really pick up in intensity until they entered the better instability or atmospheric energy that was displaced to our east. Rainfall-wise, the Rockford International Airport managed to pick up .30″,...
