Gaffney, SC

Travel site names SC city the 'ugliest' in state

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, A lot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Gaffney, SC
Florida State
South Carolina State
WSOC Charlotte

Nucor plans $200M upgrade to South Carolina plant

HUGER, S.C. — Nucor Corp. is planning a five-year, $200 million mill modernization at its Nucor Steel Berkeley plant in Huger, South Carolina. That includes an air separation unit built by Nucor subsidiary Universal Industrial Gases. The unit, which separates specific gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon from...
HUGER, SC
FOX Carolina

Senior Action to expand program options

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The parking lot outside Senior Action’s headquarters on East North Street is usually filled with vehicles, and the center is prepared to welcome more. “We’ve got a lot more space than we used to have, so we’ve been able to add a lot more...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Original Moon Tree still stands tall in the Upstate

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When Artemis 1 does launch, it will carry the next generation of Moon Trees. Over 50 years ago on the Apollo 14 Lunar mission, hundreds of tree seeds that were eventually planted in places across the country went to space and back. It is believed...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WXII 12

Stanly men steal South Carolina construction vehicles

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. Two North Carolina men were sentenced for stealing constuction vehicles out of South Carolina. Monday, a second person was sentenced after the vehicles went missing from a community center in Pageland, South Carolina. An investigation into the...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
WCNC

This is when you can expect to see the best fall color in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fall is right around the corner in the Carolinas, which means many people are already looking forward to leaf peeping. And even though Thursday, Sept. 1 is the start of meteorological fall, it's going to feel like summer across the Carolinas for a few more weeks. In fact, we're going to be pushing 90 degrees through Labor Day weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
WCBD Count on 2

Do you know how to pronounce these South Carolina town/city names?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- August 31 is recognized as “National South Carolina Day” and celebrates the charm, history, and beauty of the Palmetto State. And whether you have lived in South Carolina your entire life, just moved, or are visiting, there are numerous town, city, and community names that might trip you up. Here are some […]
POLITICS
Garden & Gun

My Town: Tyler Florence’s Perfect Day in Greenville, South Carolina

The chef Tyler Florence has opened multiple restaurants, garnered two James Beard Award semifinalist nods, written more than ten books, and starred in a slew of Food Network shows, including Food 911 and The Great Food Truck Race—a highly decorated career that, he says, traces in part to his hometown of Greenville, South Carolina. The piedmont city has become known for its bustling downtown and growing culinary scene, but when Florence was young, staples that made an impression included Carolina-style barbeque and Southern classics such as fried chicken. “I love the fact that I grew up in the South,” Florence says. “I love that that is where I learned how to cook. It is one of the greatest authentic, real food cultures in the world.”
GREENVILLE, SC
WLTX.com

Wrapping up summer in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Going into the summer, we had seen a very active severe season her in the Palmetto State. Mother Nature decided to go full speed into the next season. June saw one of the hottest starts ever to a summer featuring extreme heat. In total we saw 5 100 degree days with June 16th reaching 103 degrees. Our coldest day of the season came just a few days later with a chilly morning start in the 50s.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate town named ugliest in South Carolina

Attorneys with Strom Law Firm said they are representing multiple victims in incidents dating back more than 20 years. The attorneys, including Bakari Sellers, Jessica Fickling and Alexandra Benevento, are encouraging more people to come forward.
POLITICS
WSAV News 3

SCDMV: How the point system works in SC

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Not only can breaking traffic laws result in a costly ticket — it can also add points to your driving record, according to South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV). The purpose of the point system is to make problem drivers improve their habits, and to protect innocent people from […]
TRAFFIC
WBTW News13

After decline, South Carolina COVID-19 cases see another uptick

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s COVID-19 case numbers, which saw a decline two weeks ago, were on the rise again last week, according to information published Tuesday afternoon from the state’s health agency. Two weeks ago, cases were down by 22.1% from that previous week, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
americasstateparks.org

5 State Parks Near Highlands, North Carolina

Flanked by four different states, and framed on its eastern side by the bracing waters of the Atlantic Ocean, North Carolina is blessed with some of the most breathtaking state parks you could ever hope to visit. Comprising diverse landscapes of towering mountains, rampaging rivers, dense woodlands and phenomenal lakes,...
HIGHLANDS, NC

