my40.tv
Hendersonville-based company nominated for 'Coolest Thing Made in NC' contest
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A western North Carolina company has been nominated for the Coolest Thing Made in N.C. statewide competition. Hendersonville-based Byers Precision Fabricators' work on the Arras Hotel in downtown Asheville was chosen as one of 80 nominees. The project includes decorative metal panels 20 feet tall...
WLTX.com
This chandeliered South Carolina restroom may be America's best, company says
CHARLESTON, S.C. — A restroom in South Carolina is a finalist for the best in America according to a company that knows a thing or two about them. Cintas Corporation compiled a list of 10 restrooms based on cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality, and unique design from around the country.
This North Carolina town is ranked #1 safest city in the country
A town in the Triangle has been ranked the safest city in the country, according to a new report.
iheart.com
Travel site names SC city the 'ugliest' in state
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, A lot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens...
Nucor plans $200M upgrade to South Carolina plant
HUGER, S.C. — Nucor Corp. is planning a five-year, $200 million mill modernization at its Nucor Steel Berkeley plant in Huger, South Carolina. That includes an air separation unit built by Nucor subsidiary Universal Industrial Gases. The unit, which separates specific gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon from...
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville’s Kym Petrie to appear on Magnolia Network renovating North Main home
Greenville resident Kym Petrie, a local renovation expert, and owner of Goin’ South, will be featured on a new episode of “In With the Old” on the Magnolia Network Wednesday, Sept. 7. Petrie originally hails from Canada and previously worked as a business and marketing executive and...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Broadwater Shrimp brings the fresh taste of the sea to the Upstate
For Jason Janson, starting a business in his early 40s, once his children had graduated, felt like a risk he could take. But on the flipside, there was no backup plan or option for failure. “This has to work,” he says. In mid-2021, Janson launched what he and his...
FOX Carolina
Senior Action to expand program options
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The parking lot outside Senior Action’s headquarters on East North Street is usually filled with vehicles, and the center is prepared to welcome more. “We’ve got a lot more space than we used to have, so we’ve been able to add a lot more...
FOX Carolina
Original Moon Tree still stands tall in the Upstate
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When Artemis 1 does launch, it will carry the next generation of Moon Trees. Over 50 years ago on the Apollo 14 Lunar mission, hundreds of tree seeds that were eventually planted in places across the country went to space and back. It is believed...
WXII 12
Stanly men steal South Carolina construction vehicles
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. Two North Carolina men were sentenced for stealing constuction vehicles out of South Carolina. Monday, a second person was sentenced after the vehicles went missing from a community center in Pageland, South Carolina. An investigation into the...
WCNC
This is when you can expect to see the best fall color in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fall is right around the corner in the Carolinas, which means many people are already looking forward to leaf peeping. And even though Thursday, Sept. 1 is the start of meteorological fall, it's going to feel like summer across the Carolinas for a few more weeks. In fact, we're going to be pushing 90 degrees through Labor Day weekend.
Do you know how to pronounce these South Carolina town/city names?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- August 31 is recognized as “National South Carolina Day” and celebrates the charm, history, and beauty of the Palmetto State. And whether you have lived in South Carolina your entire life, just moved, or are visiting, there are numerous town, city, and community names that might trip you up. Here are some […]
Garden & Gun
My Town: Tyler Florence’s Perfect Day in Greenville, South Carolina
The chef Tyler Florence has opened multiple restaurants, garnered two James Beard Award semifinalist nods, written more than ten books, and starred in a slew of Food Network shows, including Food 911 and The Great Food Truck Race—a highly decorated career that, he says, traces in part to his hometown of Greenville, South Carolina. The piedmont city has become known for its bustling downtown and growing culinary scene, but when Florence was young, staples that made an impression included Carolina-style barbeque and Southern classics such as fried chicken. “I love the fact that I grew up in the South,” Florence says. “I love that that is where I learned how to cook. It is one of the greatest authentic, real food cultures in the world.”
WLTX.com
Wrapping up summer in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Going into the summer, we had seen a very active severe season her in the Palmetto State. Mother Nature decided to go full speed into the next season. June saw one of the hottest starts ever to a summer featuring extreme heat. In total we saw 5 100 degree days with June 16th reaching 103 degrees. Our coldest day of the season came just a few days later with a chilly morning start in the 50s.
FOX Carolina
Upstate town named ugliest in South Carolina
Attorneys with Strom Law Firm said they are representing multiple victims in incidents dating back more than 20 years. The attorneys, including Bakari Sellers, Jessica Fickling and Alexandra Benevento, are encouraging more people to come forward.
SCDMV: How the point system works in SC
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Not only can breaking traffic laws result in a costly ticket — it can also add points to your driving record, according to South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV). The purpose of the point system is to make problem drivers improve their habits, and to protect innocent people from […]
After decline, South Carolina COVID-19 cases see another uptick
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s COVID-19 case numbers, which saw a decline two weeks ago, were on the rise again last week, according to information published Tuesday afternoon from the state’s health agency. Two weeks ago, cases were down by 22.1% from that previous week, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and […]
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Highlands, North Carolina
Flanked by four different states, and framed on its eastern side by the bracing waters of the Atlantic Ocean, North Carolina is blessed with some of the most breathtaking state parks you could ever hope to visit. Comprising diverse landscapes of towering mountains, rampaging rivers, dense woodlands and phenomenal lakes,...
More than 350 acres added to this South Carolina State Park
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — South Carolinians who enjoy the outdoors have one more reason to celebrate this week. Over 350 acres of land -- comprised of three tracts -- have been added to Lee State Park, just east of Bishopville in Lee County. South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation &...
WYFF4.com
Gyms across the country drop Rockstar Cheer branding following 'heinous allegations of harm to children'
GREENVILLE, S.C. — On Monday cheerleading and dance gyms across the country announced they're dropping their licensing agreements with Rockstar Cheer, according to a letter posted on Facebook. The nationally franchised gym was founded in Greenville in 2007 by Scott Foster. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said Scott Foster,...
