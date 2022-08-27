Read full article on original website
NEW YORK -- There are inflection points to every game, moments when things can change for better or for worse. In the Mets’ 4-3 loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday night, those moments happened to involve James McCann and Joely Rodríguez -- two players whom the Mets chose to keep central in their plans following the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline.
PHOENIX -- This had the look and feel of those late-season Phillies losses from recent years past. The Phillies blew a seven-run lead in Monday night’s 13-7 loss to the D-backs at Chase Field. After they pummeled Arizona left-hander Madison Bumgarner for 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings, putting nine balls in play at 100 mph or more to take a 7-0 lead, the D-backs sent 22 batters to the plate and scored 12 runs in the fourth and fifth innings as Ranger Suárez, Cristopher Sánchez and Andrew Bellatti could not throw strikes or get anybody out.
SAN FRANCISCO -- Strange night at Oracle Park. Or, at least, it started strangely enough. The Padres, to their credit, made certain things never got any weirder than they needed to be. Locked in an ever-tightening Wild Card race, the Padres had a game to win, and they won it...
MINNEAPOLIS -- Brayan Bello's fourth inning on Monday against the Twins appeared to show the next positive step in the talented rookie’s progression. The top-ranked pitching prospect and No. 3 overall prospect in Boston’s farm system per MLB Pipeline, Bello held Minnesota's offense in check for the first three frames, before loading the bases with no outs in the fourth. In previous starts, that type of situation had gone awry.
CLEVELAND -- As rampant success found Gunnar Henderson, he was showing the baseball world his expectations needed a recalibration. That is, they needed to be loftier. Starting the year as perhaps an uncertainty for Opening Day 2023, his mastery of the Minor Leagues started to turn hopes fully towards an expected regular contributor.
ARLINGTON -- Considering the news could have been much worse, Astros ace pitcher Justin Verlander felt a sense of relief by being placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right calf injury that general manager James Click said would require a “relatively short term” recovery. Verlander,...
ATLANTA -- Rockies closer Daniel Bard was rewarded Tuesday night for an outlook built around replacing frustration with faith. Bard struck out two in a solid ninth inning of a 3-2 victory over the defending World Series champion (and still-contending-to-defend) Braves at Truist Park, where the Rockies find wins that are elusive at nearly every other stop.
CLEVELAND -- If the Guardians are able to hold onto their lead in the American League Central and advance to the Wild Card Series, they have no shortage of starters who could take the hill in Game 1 of the postseason’s opening round. There’s Shane Bieber, the 2020 AL...
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo's Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. In a free moment during Old-Timers’ Day on Saturday, Pedro Martínez stepped into the Mets' clubhouse to speak with, as he put it, “two of the most talented pitchers that we have on the team, which are Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer.”
CINCINNATI -- Right-hander Dakota Hudson’s time in the Cardinals' rotation may be nearing an end. With a little more than a month to play in the regular season and injured righty Jack Flaherty nearing a return, there’s about to be one less spot in the rotation. The 27-year-old Hudson seems to be the odd man out.
PHOENIX -- Zac Gallen said he didn't feel too comfortable during the first few innings of his start Tuesday night. You would have a hard time convincing the Phillies of that. Gallen added another seven innings to his scoreless streak as the D-backs beat the Phillies for their fifth straight win, this one a 12-3 victory at Chase Field. Gallen has not allowed a run over his past 34 1/3 innings, dating back to Aug. 8. It is the second-longest scoreless streak in franchise history behind only Brandon Webb's 42-inning run in 2007.
ANAHEIM -- It's been a crazy year for first baseman Mike Ford, who has not only played for four Major League teams, but also four Triple-A clubs as well. But Ford, who was called up by the Angels on Thursday, has made the most of his opportunity with his new club, as he homered for a second straight game in a 7-4 loss to the Yankees on Tuesday at Angel Stadium. Ford, who is in line to get regular playing time at first base down the stretch with Jared Walsh out for the season with thoracic outlet syndrome, is batting .364 (8-for-22) with two homers, two RBIs and two walks in six games with the Angels.
MILWAUKEE -- Christian Yelich paused for a moment and pondered. “I don’t believe so,” Yelich said eventually, breaking into a smile. Yelich and the Brewers were empathizing with a mysterious “Mark,” who found himself very publicly on the business end of a “let’s just be friends” at American Family Field during Monday’s game against the Pirates after a scoreboard message went viral.
MINNEAPOLIS -- All Alex Verdugo could do was stare at his glove and sulk. After his fifth-inning error enabled Carlos Correa to reach base and eventually led to Nick Gordon’s go-ahead grand slam in a 10-5 loss to the Twins on Tuesday night at Target Field, who could blame him.
DETROIT -- The massive shrubs beyond center field make the vast expanse of Comerica Park’s outfield all the more imposing, but there’s a small gap in right-center where the shrubs end and the giant wall that houses the out-of-town scoreboard begins. For hitters, it might as well be the fictional "South Detroit" that Journey sings about in the song "Don’t Stop Believin'." Nobody hits a ball that far into that little crevice in what might be the deepest part of Comerica Park. Some have hit the wall to the right of it and bemoaned a 430-foot double or triple.
SEATTLE -- The Mariners know all too well how generational of a talent Mike Trout is. Not only has Seattle regretted passing on him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2009 MLB Draft, but the three-time MVP has since gone on to torment them arguably more than any opponent over his 12-year career.
SAN FRANCISCO -- Next year, Blake Snell insists, he's going to start the season differently. He’s going to do something about those slow starts. You see, Snell has fallen into something of a pattern: He takes a few weeks, sometimes months, to put it all together. Then, once he does, he's untouchable.
CHICAGO -- Lucas Giolito wasn’t offering up excuses when I asked for a description of his 2022 season during our interview prior to Sunday’s series finale against Arizona. In fact, the astute right-hander was direct and honest about the 5.14 ERA over his first 23 starts going into Tuesday night’s trip to the mound against the Royals.
PHOENIX -- Aaron Nola tossed the third shutout and fifth complete game of his career last week in a victory over Cincinnati. It was the latest in a string of strong performances from the Phillies right-hander. But that run ended Tuesday night in a 12-3 loss to the D-backs at...
CHICAGO -- When Nick Pratto stepped to the plate Friday night against the Padres, he was mired in an 0-for-21 slump. He had not had a hit in nearly two weeks, since Aug. 13. In the four games since, including Friday, the rookie first baseman is 8-for-17 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs.
