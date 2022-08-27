ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaker Heights, OH

Vermilion Tennis: Bellevue -5 Vermilion -0

The Sailors suffered a tough loss to the Lady Red from Bellevue. Here are the scores. 1st Singles Dakota Lilly (B) Kylee McCrimmon(V) Bellevue 6-0 6-0 2nd Singles Cameron Beltran(B) Ava Leslie(V) Bellevue 6-1 6-2 3rd Singles Grace McMichael(B) Cora Frederick(V) Bellevue 6-0 6-0 1st Doubles Alondra Rita(B) Maddie Collins(V)...
BELLEVUE, OH
Sailors sail past the Pirates

The Vermilion Sailors hosted the Perkins Pirates Monday night in a huge SBC Lake Division match. After a hard fought battle the Sailors came out on top with a 2-0 victory. Alex Werth scored both goals for the Sailors and Wesly Penton and Max Repola added assits. The Sailors’ back line stood strong all evening holding the Perkins attack at bay. Sophomore goalkeeper, Caleb German, was once again solid in goal, coming up with several huge saves. The Sailors bring their season record to 2-3 (1-0 SBC Lake). The Sailors host Clyde on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 2PM.
VERMILION, OH

