WKYT 27
Man encouraging community to help get new home for Breathitt Co. flood victims
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky man who runs his own social media site for weather-related events is encouraging people to put an eastern Kentucky family in a new home. Daniel Wilson tracks events in Russell, Pulaski, and surrounding counties. He frequently travels to hard-hit areas and meets...
WKYT 27
More help arrives for Isom IGA one month after flooding
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A month ago, families and businesses in Letcher County did not know what the future would hold for their community. But there is hope for a staple grocery store that was destroyed in the flood. Father Jim Sichko said he wants to see the IGA...
WKYT 27
Great need still exists in flood-ravaged areas of eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been just over a month now since deadly flash flooding ravaged eastern Kentucky, and there’s still a lot of work to do, and resources are needed. On Monday night, WKYT took part in the Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water Flood Relief...
wpsdlocal6.com
Western KY transportation crew assisting with eastern KY flood relief efforts
LYON COUNTY, KY — A 12-member crew and several trucks loaded with supplied rolled out of Lyon County on Monday morning, headed to help eastern KY flood relief efforts in Perry, Letcher, and Pike counties. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, crew members will focus a...
4 arrested in connection to southern Kentucky ATM thefts
Four people have been arrested in connection to a string of business burglaries and ATM thefts in southeastern Kentucky.
wymt.com
Truck flips on Chavies Bridge in Perry County, expect delays for ‘several hours’
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shared a post Wednesday afternoon about a truck flipping over on KY-28. The post said the truck was on the Chavies Bridge, and people should expect delays in the area for several hours. We will update this...
WKYT 27
Lexington man arrested in Laurel County on vandalism charges
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Lexington man is accused of vandalizing a business in Laurel County. On Tuesday morning, deputies responded to reports of a disturbance at the Holly Bay Campground’s greeting shack. When they arrived, they found the shack had been broken into and the suspect, Robert...
WKYT 27
Two more arrested in connection with string of ATM thefts
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Corbin Police Department says two more people have been arrested in connection with a series of ATM thefts across southern Kentucky. Police say Shannon Davidson, of Barbourville, Ky., and Kody Davidson, of Middletown, Ohio, have since been arrested in connection with the investigation. This comes...
wymt.com
Louisiana donates hundreds of travel trailers to shelter Eastern Ky. flood survivors
FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ/WYMT) - Up to 300 travel trailers originally acquired to aid Hurricane Ida survivors will now be used to shelter Eastern Kentucky flood survivors. Gov. Andy Beshear and Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the agreement Wednesday. Starting this week, the Commonwealth is moving the first trailers donated from...
clayconews.com
Two Children Removed From Locked Residence Off Palomino Trail In Laurel County, Kentucky By LSO Deputies Dispatched To Complaint Of Out-Of-Control Male
LONDON, KY (August 31, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Dustin Saylor along with Deputy Travis Napier and Deputy Skylar McFarland arrested Slade Cansler age 39 of Corbin on Tuesday night August 30, 2022 at approximately 7:35 PM. The arrest occurred at a...
WKYT 27
Berea College making big donation to help flood recovery
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky college is helping eastern Kentucky. Berea College President Lyle Roelofs announced Tuesday the college is making funds available to hard-hit counties. He says they have the finances to help their neighbors. More than a million dollars will be used in several ways. “We will...
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 8/31/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Casey Crawford, 31, of Corbin, arrested by Carter County Sheriff, on a...
WKYT 27
Body that had ‘a lot of decomposition’ found in shed
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Madison County. The coroner says the body of a man was found Monday morning in a shed off Fifth Street in Richmond. The person has not yet been identified. We’re told the body had a lot of decomposition. The...
1039thebulldog.com
Pike County man wanted on several warrants still at large
A Pike County man is reportedly still at large following an arrest attempt last week that missed him but netted his friend. Pikeville police say an officer saw Jacob Vanover, who is wanted on several warrants, sitting in the passenger seat of a car at a gas station. When the...
Whitley County sheriffs monitoring group of ATM thieves
The group of individuals are damaging and stealing ATMs in front of businesses after regular business hours.
WKYT 27
State, federal education leaders tour flood-impacted schools in eastern Ky.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three days after students in Breathitt County returned to the classroom, state and federal education leaders got to see first-hand what they’re experiencing. Behind some closed doors are abandoned hallways, mud floors, and work waiting to be done. “The pictures don’t really do it justice,”...
WKYT 27
String of ATMs thefts across southern Kentucky under investigation
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A string of thefts targeting ATMs in southern Kentucky is under investigation. The automated teller machines have been stolen from multiple different stores in several counties. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says they believe the same people are responsible for all the crimes. Knox...
WKYT 27
Two men facing charges in connection with string of ATM thefts
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are facing charges in connection with a string of several ATM thefts across southern Kentucky and northern Tennessee. Police say they gathered enough evidence to identify and arrest two people. One of them has already been released from jail. Corbin police say they worked...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. man charged with murdering 12-year-old daughter
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant at a medical facility in Lexington on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office served the warrant on Stacy Collins. Deputies charged Collins with the murder of his 12-year-old daughter, Stacia Collins. “He was picked up in Lexington...
WKYT 27
Knox County man arrested following stabbing, one man flown to hospital
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced a man was arrested following a stabbing on 3rd Street in Barbourville Wednesday afternoon. According to police, there was an argument between Steven Broughton and Shawn Hamilton. During the argument, the two started fighting. During the fight,...
