Breathitt County, KY

WKYT 27

More help arrives for Isom IGA one month after flooding

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A month ago, families and businesses in Letcher County did not know what the future would hold for their community. But there is hope for a staple grocery store that was destroyed in the flood. Father Jim Sichko said he wants to see the IGA...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
City
Caney, KY
River, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington man arrested in Laurel County on vandalism charges

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Lexington man is accused of vandalizing a business in Laurel County. On Tuesday morning, deputies responded to reports of a disturbance at the Holly Bay Campground’s greeting shack. When they arrived, they found the shack had been broken into and the suspect, Robert...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Two more arrested in connection with string of ATM thefts

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Corbin Police Department says two more people have been arrested in connection with a series of ATM thefts across southern Kentucky. Police say Shannon Davidson, of Barbourville, Ky., and Kody Davidson, of Middletown, Ohio, have since been arrested in connection with the investigation. This comes...
CORBIN, KY
Vanessa Baker
clayconews.com

Two Children Removed From Locked Residence Off Palomino Trail In Laurel County, Kentucky By LSO Deputies Dispatched To Complaint Of Out-Of-Control Male

LONDON, KY (August 31, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Dustin Saylor along with Deputy Travis Napier and Deputy Skylar McFarland arrested Slade Cansler age 39 of Corbin on Tuesday night August 30, 2022 at approximately 7:35 PM. The arrest occurred at a...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Berea College making big donation to help flood recovery

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky college is helping eastern Kentucky. Berea College President Lyle Roelofs announced Tuesday the college is making funds available to hard-hit counties. He says they have the finances to help their neighbors. More than a million dollars will be used in several ways. “We will...
BEREA, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Weekly arrests report: 8/31/22

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Casey Crawford, 31, of Corbin, arrested by Carter County Sheriff, on a...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Body that had ‘a lot of decomposition’ found in shed

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Madison County. The coroner says the body of a man was found Monday morning in a shed off Fifth Street in Richmond. The person has not yet been identified. We’re told the body had a lot of decomposition. The...
RICHMOND, KY
1039thebulldog.com

Pike County man wanted on several warrants still at large

A Pike County man is reportedly still at large following an arrest attempt last week that missed him but netted his friend. Pikeville police say an officer saw Jacob Vanover, who is wanted on several warrants, sitting in the passenger seat of a car at a gas station. When the...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

State, federal education leaders tour flood-impacted schools in eastern Ky.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three days after students in Breathitt County returned to the classroom, state and federal education leaders got to see first-hand what they’re experiencing. Behind some closed doors are abandoned hallways, mud floors, and work waiting to be done. “The pictures don’t really do it justice,”...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

String of ATMs thefts across southern Kentucky under investigation

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A string of thefts targeting ATMs in southern Kentucky is under investigation. The automated teller machines have been stolen from multiple different stores in several counties. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says they believe the same people are responsible for all the crimes. Knox...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Two men facing charges in connection with string of ATM thefts

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are facing charges in connection with a string of several ATM thefts across southern Kentucky and northern Tennessee. Police say they gathered enough evidence to identify and arrest two people. One of them has already been released from jail. Corbin police say they worked...
CORBIN, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. man charged with murdering 12-year-old daughter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant at a medical facility in Lexington on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office served the warrant on Stacy Collins. Deputies charged Collins with the murder of his 12-year-old daughter, Stacia Collins. “He was picked up in Lexington...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Knox County man arrested following stabbing, one man flown to hospital

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced a man was arrested following a stabbing on 3rd Street in Barbourville Wednesday afternoon. According to police, there was an argument between Steven Broughton and Shawn Hamilton. During the argument, the two started fighting. During the fight,...
BARBOURVILLE, KY

