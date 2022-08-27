ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

SPiCE VC Now an Investor in Security Token Market’s Web3 Crowdfund on Avalanche

Security Token Market, a global oracle for all security token financial data, media, and research is pleased to announce a new investment from SPiCE VC, a venture capital firm focused on the growth and development of the blockchain and tokenization ecosystem. SPiCE is considered to be a pioneer and a...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Cboe Global Markets Reveals Planned Equity Partners for Cboe Digital Business

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, announced the initial group of firms that intend “to become equity investors in the Cboe Digital business.”. Cboe’s advanced discussions with potential equity partners “involve a broad and diverse range of market participants, including...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Latam: Bitso Adds ETH to Bitso+, Enabling Users to Generate Returns

Leading Latin American crypto platform Bitso says it has added ETH to Bitso+, a yield platform that allows users to generate income on parked funds. Previously, Bitso allowed Bitcoin holders and dollar stablecoin holders to generate income but Bitso has now added ETH. Bitso+ was lunched in May of 2022...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Asset Prime Broker Floating Point Group Hires Former JPMorgan Exec

Floating Point Group (FPG), a cryptocurrency prime brokerage with an institutional trading desk and settlement platform, has appointed Peter Eliades, former J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo banking executive “as Head of Distribution.”. Eliades joins “a predominately technical and crypto-native leadership team.”. With over two decades of finance experience,...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mena#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Global Ventures#Mea#Hala Ventures#Ingressive Capital#Camel Ventures#Falak Startups#Arzan Venture Capital#Subsbase
crowdfundinsider.com

LevelField Financial Acquires Netshares to “Unite traditional banking and digital asset products”

LevelField Financial has acquired Netshares Financial Services, pending regulatory approval. Details on the acquisition were not provided. Netshares is a registered broker dealer. LevelField is a financial services firm that aims to “unite traditional banking and digital asset products and services” on a single platform. Netshares has long...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Ethereum (ETH) Merge Could Lead to Development of Scalable Applications: Report

Ethereum’s Merge is due to happen soon, and it might “impact both Ether and the larger crypto market in a big way,” the Okcoin team noted. Ethereum’s proof-of-work chain will merge with its proof-of-stake chain soon, the update from Okcoin noted while adding that the Merge could “reduce Ethereum’s energy consumption by 99% and Ether’s supply by 95%.”
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
crowdfundinsider.com

FCA Regulated Digital Asset Ecosystem Archax Joins Security Token Market’s Data Partnership Network

Security Token Market is pleased to confirm that Archax, a global cryptocurrency and FCA regulated digital asset ecosystem, has joined the STM data partnership network. Archax provides professional investors and institutions “with a primary market for investing into digital asset projects, as well as a regulated exchange for secondary trading of digital issuances and a regulated custody service.”
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Monetary Authority of Singapore Clarifies on Digital Assets. Yes to Innovation, No on Crypto Speculation (But No Ban)

MAS Supports Digital Asset Innovation, No Ban on Crypto Trading but Seeks to Limit Retail Access. Singapore is a top global Fintech hub and the leading Asian center for innovation in financial services. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has long aided the digitization of financial services by maintaining a supportive approach to change, albeit with protections in place.
WORLD
crowdfundinsider.com

Crypto, Web3 Security Firm Ledger Integrates Filecoin into Ledger Live Desktop

Ledger, the hardware and software security company focused on crypto and Web3, recently revealed that they’ve integrated Filecoin into Ledger Live Desktop. Ledger explained that Filecoin is powering a “decentralized” Internet “where storage is owned and operated by its users.”. As noted in a blog post,...
SOFTWARE
crowdfundinsider.com

DeFi Protocol Compound III Is Now Live

Robert Leshner, the full-stack founder of Compound, notes that transparent, fair, autonomous interest rate markets should be available for all consumers. Compound launched in September 2018, and was reportedly “the first instance of user-to-protocol (rather than peer-to-peer) collateralized borrowing.” The ideas and innovations from this first version “powered the growth of DeFi that followed.”
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy