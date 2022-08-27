Dr. Sucharu Chris Prakash has been nominated as the President of Texas Society of Clinical Oncology (TxSCO), the largest oncology professional organization in the state. Dr. Sucharu Chris Prakash has been nominated as the President of Texas Society of Clinical Oncology (TxSCO), the largest oncology professional organization in the state. He will lead a powerful community of oncologists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacists, and other multidisciplinary care providers involved in the treatment of patients with cancer throughout Texas. “This is an honor, and a recognition of my efforts to fight for our patients and providers” Prakash said. TxSCO collaborates with other organizations across the state to support its mission of improving patient outcomes and the treatment of cancer in the State of Texas.

