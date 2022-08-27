ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Moment in Monrovia History: W.A. Crandall & Co. Carriage and Agricultural Implements

620 S Myrtle. W.A. Crandall & Co. Carriage and Agricultural Implements. Harness, Robes & Whips. Caption: "Hardware Store near present site of Fred G. Ainley's office", whose son designed the present Monrovia Fire Station. "Mr. A. CRANDALL W.A. Crandall, the jeweler, recently from Iowa, has opened a store in the Badeau block on Myrtle avenue. One side of the store is devoted to jewelry, a fine stock, including watches and clocks, being displayed. Mr. Crandall is a practical jeweler and is prepared to repair watches, clocks and jewelry in a superior style. The other side of the store is stocked with hardware and tinware and a plumbing department is also connected with the establishment. Mr. Crandall employs a skilled plumber and also a tinsmith and guarantees prompt and satisfactory work in these lines. The enterprise is a benefit to Monrovia, something that was needed. The public are invited to call and see his lines of goods." Monrovia Messenger 2/21/1889. From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here.
Heat: Wilderness Preserve Closed; Cooling at Community Center, Fan Loans

Due to the hot days now and through Monday... The Hillside Wilderness Preserve will be closed Thursday, September 1, and will reopen on Wednesday, September 7. The Monrovia Community Center will be open as a cooling center from Friday, September 2, through Sunday, September 4, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. for residents who don't have access to air conditioning. The Community Center is at 119 W. Palm Ave.
