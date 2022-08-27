620 S Myrtle. W.A. Crandall & Co. Carriage and Agricultural Implements. Harness, Robes & Whips. Caption: "Hardware Store near present site of Fred G. Ainley's office", whose son designed the present Monrovia Fire Station. "Mr. A. CRANDALL W.A. Crandall, the jeweler, recently from Iowa, has opened a store in the Badeau block on Myrtle avenue. One side of the store is devoted to jewelry, a fine stock, including watches and clocks, being displayed. Mr. Crandall is a practical jeweler and is prepared to repair watches, clocks and jewelry in a superior style. The other side of the store is stocked with hardware and tinware and a plumbing department is also connected with the establishment. Mr. Crandall employs a skilled plumber and also a tinsmith and guarantees prompt and satisfactory work in these lines. The enterprise is a benefit to Monrovia, something that was needed. The public are invited to call and see his lines of goods." Monrovia Messenger 2/21/1889. From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here.

