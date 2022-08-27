Santa Barbara, Calif. - The Pacific Pride Festival is back in Santa Barbara after a 2 year hiatus.

Pacific Pride Foundation made it their mission to focus on access and inclusion this year, in an effort to make everyone feel welcome at this free event.

They accomplished this by featuring ASL interpretation, Spanish interpretation, and improved wheelchair access.

People of all ages danced along to the live music, visited the various booths, and ate from a variety of local food trucks lined up on Cabrillo Boulevard.

More than 20 community organizations and thousands of attendees came together to immerse themselves in the largest Pride Festival on the central coast.

For more information about this annual festival, visit pacificpridefoundation.org

The post Thousands “come out” to Pacific Pride Festival appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .